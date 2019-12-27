ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Santana Brace Helps Odisha Win in 1st 'Home' Game

Jamshedpur FC beat Odisha 2-1 when they met earlier in the ISL 2019-20 season at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Will Odisha be able to make their home advantage count or Jamshedpur will do the double?

Both teams have just 1⃣ win in their last 5⃣ outings! Can home comforts help @OdishaFC claim their first #HeroISL win over @JamshedpurFC ? #OFCJFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/4lPDWK4wJ8

Both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC have won just one of their last five matches. Odisha have lost two and drawn two while Jamshedpur have drawn three and lost just their last encounter. Odisha have scored 11 goals and kept two clean sheets while Jamshedpur have scored a goal more and kept as many clean sheets. Xisco Hernandez and Aridane Santana are the joint-top scorers for Odisha with four goals each while Sergio Castel, who has scored five goals, is Jamshedpur FC's top scorer.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as the former team finally gets to play at its designated home ground after playing their first three home matches in Pune.

5' - Jamshedpur have got off to a good start here as they are constantly pressing Odisha at the back to force mistakes from them. There was even a shoutout for penalty but the ball had grazed the elbow and the referee waived it off.

6' - Daniel gets the ball after Santana fights off for it at the edge of the box and he goes for a shot at goal but it's straight at Subrata Paul, who is far experienced to make a mistake with that.

11' - Farukh Choudhary races up on the right of the box and does extremely well to stay on his feet against the challenge from Narayan Das but fails to make a perfect pass in the middle. He could have actually stayed down there to get a foul.

16' - Odisha's statistics are weak when it comes to defending against set pieces but Jamshedpur so far have not been able to capitalise on it. In fact, they have been guilty of wasting them completely.

18' - With Jamshedpur pressing high up the field, Nandhakumar Sekar is able to find space at the back and puts in a quick shift up the pitch but in the end, Subrata makes a comfortable connect.

22' - WASTEFUL! Farukh Choudhary makes a good pass on his left to Isaac who puts in a good through ball for Bikash Jairu on his left, who absolutely skies the ball from an acute angle.

28' - GOAL! Despite all that press from Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC have found a way and scored the first goal through a stellar strike from Aridane Santana. A good lob up front and Santana jumps high to head it into Nandha's path. He works it around but his intended pass get into a Jamshedpur man's feet and Santana comes in the middle and latches on to the loose ball and strikes it home.

34' - Slight confusion out there as Delgado is about to get a red card for the foul but the referee changes his mind and gives him a yellow instead. That was an escape.

38' - GOAL! Aitor Monroy converts the penalty to level the proceedings! Narayan Das brings down Sumeet Passi in the box and was not even looking at the ball. He is lucky to have escaped a second yellow, which would have sent him off. Monroy steps up from the spot and puts the ball in.

45' - CHANCE! Pinball football there! The ball was simply going from one man to the other and Farukh and Isaac did well to work the ball around. In the end, the ball bounced off Passi's shin and went agonisinly wide off the goal. Odisha Survive!

45+2' - GOAL! What a stunning volley from Aridane Santana! Nandhakumar Sekar puts in a brilliant cross from the left flank to the right of the box and Santana connects with it first time and volleys it home.

The Spaniard rifles in an UNSTOPPABLE volley from Nandhakumar Sekar's cross to put @OdishaFC back in front and also takes his tally to 6⃣ for the season! #OFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball

HALF TIME! Odisha FC strike at the perfect time, right before half time to take a 2-1 lead over Jamshedpur FC after 45 minutes of play. Aridane Santana came up with a couple of stunning strikes, including a brilliant volley in the stoppage time for Odisha. Jamshedpur FC's Aitor Monroy scored for Jamshedpur FC through a penalty after Sumeet Passi was brought down by Narayan Das in the box. Santana had scored the first goal for Odisha as they finally play at home at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. More goals can be expected in the second half if the defending of both teams remain the same.

Here are a few statistics from the first half of Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, at the end of which the home team leads 2-1.

The second half of Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway with the home team leading 2-1. This is the first proper home game for Odisha after they had to play their previous three in Pune.

53' - Jamshedpur FC would want to strike early here to give themselves a good chance of spoiling Odisha's home party. The home team would be looking to kill the game from here.

62' - Shubham Sarangi takes a yellow card and complete the unique back four, where all of them have a yellow card. Odisha run the risk of going down to 10 men now.

69' - Farukh Choudhary heads it over after receiving a good cross from Narender Gahlot. Jamshedpur have to strike in the next few minutes to get themselves in a good mission. Odisha are also still searching for that third goal.

73' - CK Vineeth is on the pitch. He should be the focal point for Jamshedpur in front of the goal and give them some good attacking threat. Jamshedpur have been crying out for a centre forward.

74' - A good ball in the middle from Vineeth but neither Farukh nor Passi get a touch to it and the chance for Jamshedpur FC slips away. These are the kind of chances that Jamshedpur have to capitalise on.

76' - A brilliant marauding run from Nandha on the left and looks to pass in the middle for a simple tap in but Tiri gets his leg in the way and Jamshedpur survive.

78' - Aniket Jadhav comes on for Isaac. This is Antonio Iriondo just trying to throw in everything for Jamshedpur to find an equaliser. Can they spoil the home team's party?

83' - Josep Gombau is shown a yellow card on the sidelines for getting on the pitch during the play. He then goes on to sit on the bench, may be trying to calm himself down.

90+3' - Last chance for Jamshedpur as Farukh Choudhary gets a fabulous cross towards Vineeth on the far post who heads it in the middle but Monroy cannot get there before the Odisha defence.

90+5' - Dorronsoro fumbles in goalkeeping and Jamshedpur just try to flick the ball in but Santana makes a on-the-line clearance to keep Odisha's lead. That was a big chance for the visitors.

FULL TIME! In their first home game of the season at their original home ground, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha FC notch up a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. With this win, Odisha FC enter the top six, knocking down NorthEast United FC, with 12 points from 10 matches. Jamshedpur FC remained on fourth but are equal on points with Mumbai City FC and just one point ahead of Odisha. The second half did not see too many clear cut chances for the home side but they held on with the staunch defence to seal the victory. Jamshedpur lacked the cutting edge in front of the goal and despite creating chances and getting close, they could not find the back of the net. In the end, Aridane Santana's brace helped Odisha notch up a win.

Odisha have been inconsistent in front of goal. They have drawn blanks in four out of their nine matches. The defence has caused alarms for Gombau. Odisha has scored joint second-lowest goals from set-pieces (2) and has conceded joint-highest goals from set-pieces (6). The attack, led by Aridane Santana, needs to start converting chances if they are to make a push for a top-four spot.Jamshedpur FC have their own worries, especially in defence. They have struggled to keep hold of leads, winning only one out of three games where they were ahead at half-time. Moreover, seven out of the 11 goals conceded by Jamshedpur this season have come in the second half. Star striker Sergio Castel is still doubtful for this match while Noe Acosta remains on the sidelines. Piti will also miss the game.