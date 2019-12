ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Santana Brace Helps Odisha Win in 1st 'Home' Game

Odisha

Aridane

Odisha

Aitor

Monroy

Sumeet

Passi

Narayan

Odisha

Kalinga

Bhubaneswar

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.In their first home game of the season at their original home ground, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha FC notch up a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. With this win, Odisha FC enter the top six, knocking down NorthEast United FC, with 12 points from 10 matches. Jamshedpur FC remained on fourth but are equal on points with Mumbai City FC and just one point ahead of Odisha. The second half did not see too many clear cut chances for the home side but they held on with the staunch defence to seal the victory. Jamshedpur lacked the cutting edge in front of the goal and despite creating chances and getting close, they could not find the back of the net. In the end, Aridane Santana's brace helped Odisha notch up a win.FC had taken the lead right before half time.Santana came up with a couple of stunning strikes, including a brilliant volley in the stoppage time for. Jamshedpur FC'sscored for Jamshedpur FC through a penalty afterwas brought down byDas in the box. Santana had scored the first goal foras they finally play at home at theStadium inSeason six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Odisha FC are now sixth in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 12 points from 10 games while Jamshedpur FC remain fourth with 13 points from 10 games. LIVE STREAMING