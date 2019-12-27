ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Santana Brace Helps Odisha Win in 1st 'Home' Game

Event Highlights
- Full Time Stats
- Full Time! Odisha FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC
- Second Half Underway
- First-half Stats
- Half Time! Odisha FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC
- Aridane Santana Gets a Brace
- Aitor Monroy Brings Jamshedpur FC Level
- Aridane Santana Puts Odisha FC in the Lead
- Match Underway
- Odisha FC, Jamshedpur FC Form Guide
- Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Odisha FC are now sixth in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 12 points from 10 games while Jamshedpur FC remain fourth with 13 points from 10 games. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! In their first home game of the season at their original home ground, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha FC notch up a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. With this win, Odisha FC enter the top six, knocking down NorthEast United FC, with 12 points from 10 matches. Jamshedpur FC remained on fourth but are equal on points with Mumbai City FC and just one point ahead of Odisha. The second half did not see too many clear cut chances for the home side but they held on with the staunch defence to seal the victory. Jamshedpur lacked the cutting edge in front of the goal and despite creating chances and getting close, they could not find the back of the net. In the end, Aridane Santana's brace helped Odisha notch up a win.
Odisha FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC
A winning start to life in Bhubaneswar for @OdishaFC! #OFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/Gf9XgkcL2e— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 27, 2019
78' - Aniket Jadhav comes on for Isaac. This is Antonio Iriondo just trying to throw in everything for Jamshedpur to find an equaliser. Can they spoil the home team's party?
Odisha FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC
78' Substitution!— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 27, 2019
Isaac makes way for Aniket.
OFC 2-1 JFC#JamKeKhelo #OFCJFC pic.twitter.com/h3gJxbVR7v
The second half of Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway with the home team leading 2-1. This is the first proper home game for Odisha after they had to play their previous three in Pune.
The Bhubaneswar crowd are enjoying their late Christmas present from 'Santa'na! #OFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/alIhTs0kUZ— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 27, 2019
HALF TIME! Odisha FC strike at the perfect time, right before half time to take a 2-1 lead over Jamshedpur FC after 45 minutes of play. Aridane Santana came up with a couple of stunning strikes, including a brilliant volley in the stoppage time for Odisha. Jamshedpur FC's Aitor Monroy scored for Jamshedpur FC through a penalty after Sumeet Passi was brought down by Narayan Das in the box. Santana had scored the first goal for Odisha as they finally play at home at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. More goals can be expected in the second half if the defending of both teams remain the same.
Odisha FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC
The Spaniard rifles in an UNSTOPPABLE volley from Nandhakumar Sekar's cross to put @OdishaFC back in front and also takes his tally to 6⃣ for the season! #OFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 27, 2019
45+2' - GOAL! What a stunning volley from Aridane Santana! Nandhakumar Sekar puts in a brilliant cross from the left flank to the right of the box and Santana connects with it first time and volleys it home.
Odisha FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC
45' 2nd Goal for #OFC!— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 27, 2019
Aridane Santana regains the lead for the home side just before half time.
OFC 2-1 JFC#JamKeKhelo #OFCJFC
38' - GOAL! Aitor Monroy converts the penalty to level the proceedings! Narayan Das brings down Sumeet Passi in the box and was not even looking at the ball. He is lucky to have escaped a second yellow, which would have sent him off. Monroy steps up from the spot and puts the ball in.
Odisha FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC
38' AND THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE!— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 27, 2019
Aitor makes no mistake in converting from the spot.
OFC 1-1 JFC#JamKeKhelo #OFCJFC pic.twitter.com/8AoUCf4ir1
28' - GOAL! Despite all that press from Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC have found a way and scored the first goal through a stellar strike from Aridane Santana. A good lob up front and Santana jumps high to head it into Nandha's path. He works it around but his intended pass get into a Jamshedpur man's feet and Santana comes in the middle and latches on to the loose ball and strikes it home.
Odisha FC 1-0 Jamshedpur FC
28' - GOAL - @OdishaFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 27, 2019
And it's their towering striker Aridane Santana!
OFC 1-0 JFC#OFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/TSjyRIv3Jm
18' - With Jamshedpur pressing high up the field, Nandhakumar Sekar is able to find space at the back and puts in a quick shift up the pitch but in the end, Subrata makes a comfortable connect.
19' - Gaurav Bora has been booked for a foul on Isaac.
Odisha FC 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Who will break the deadlock tonight in the first half? #JamKeKhelo #OFCJFC— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 27, 2019
Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as the former team finally gets to play at its designated home ground after playing their first three home matches in Pune.
1' - We're underway for the first time from the Kalinga Stadium this season!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 27, 2019
Follow #OFCJFC LIVE - https://t.co/5drEMfyM3g#HeroISL #LetsFootball
Both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC have won just one of their last five matches. Odisha have lost two and drawn two while Jamshedpur have drawn three and lost just their last encounter. Odisha have scored 11 goals and kept two clean sheets while Jamshedpur have scored a goal more and kept as many clean sheets. Xisco Hernandez and Aridane Santana are the joint-top scorers for Odisha with four goals each while Sergio Castel, who has scored five goals, is Jamshedpur FC's top scorer.
Both teams have just 1⃣ win in their last 5⃣ outings!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 27, 2019
Can home comforts help @OdishaFC claim their first #HeroISL win over @JamshedpurFC? #OFCJFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/4lPDWK4wJ8
Jamshedpur FC beat Odisha 2-1 when they met earlier in the ISL 2019-20 season at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Will Odisha be able to make their home advantage count or Jamshedpur will do the double?
Bhubaneswar is all set to host its first-ever #HeroISL match as @OdishaFC take on @JamshedpurFC at the Kalinga Stadium!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 27, 2019
#OFCJFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/khnpi39y1M
Aridane Santana scored a brace for Odisha FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Odisha have been inconsistent in front of goal. They have drawn blanks in four out of their nine matches. The defence has caused alarms for Gombau. Odisha has scored joint second-lowest goals from set-pieces (2) and has conceded joint-highest goals from set-pieces (6). The attack, led by Aridane Santana, needs to start converting chances if they are to make a push for a top-four spot.
.@OdishaFC eye a grand homecoming in Bhubaneswar as they host @JamshedpurFC ⚔️
Check out our #OFCJFC preview to know more 👇
#HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/dQAT60yQHO
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 27, 2019
Jamshedpur FC have their own worries, especially in defence. They have struggled to keep hold of leads, winning only one out of three games where they were ahead at half-time. Moreover, seven out of the 11 goals conceded by Jamshedpur this season have come in the second half. Star striker Sergio Castel is still doubtful for this match while Noe Acosta remains on the sidelines. Piti will also miss the game.
-
22 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India WI vs IND 315/550.0 overs 316/648.4 oversIndia beat West Indies by 4 wickets
-
19 - 23 Dec, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan PAK vs SL 191/1059.3 overs 271/1085.5 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
-
18 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 387/550.0 overs 280/1043.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 107 runs
-
15 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 287/850.0 overs 291/247.5 oversWest Indies beat India by 8 wickets
-
12 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Trans-Tasman Trophy AUS vs NZ 416/10146.2 overs 166/1055.2 oversAustralia beat New Zealand by 296 runs