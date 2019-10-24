Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC to Miss New Signing Nestor Gordillo Until December
Indian Super League 2019-20: Nestor Gordillo has a four-month ban to serve for breach in contract with Chennai City FC.
Nestor Gordillo was one of the stars in Chennai City FC's I-League-winning campaign last season. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
New Delhi: Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Hyderabad FC will be without the services of Spanish midfielder Nestor Gordillo for their first eight matches of the upcoming sixth season.
Hyderabad will make their ISL debut against former champions ATK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Friday.
Gordillo will be ineligible for selection until December after he was handed a four-month ban by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Players' Status Committee on August 13 this year for signing a "pre-contract" with the now-dissolved FC Pune City despite having a year left in his contract with Chennai City FC.
Latest the 30-year-old can be available for current ISL season is in the reverse fixture when Hyderabad FC host ATK on December 21.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabangg 3 Trailer: Salman Khan's Dialogues Turn into Hilarious Memes, Check Them Out
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Sneak Peek from Her Directorial Debut; Watch Video
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know