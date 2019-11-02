ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC Eye Hat-trick of Wins at Home as They Face Bengaluru FC
Indian Super League 2019-20: Defending champions Bengaluru FC stand in the way as Jamshedpur FC look to get their third win on the trot.
Jamshedpur FC host Bengaluru FC in their third straight game at home. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC will look to make a hat-trick of home wins when they face defending champions Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday.
The Men of Steel have made a fantastic start to the Indian Super League 2019-20 season, having picked up six points in two games against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC.
Coach Antonio Iriondo’s team has played an attacking brand of football and has taken the game to the opposition. The key to their style of play has been midfielder Piti, who has controlled the proceedings and has shown that he has an eye for defence-splitting passes. Piti’s performance will be of utmost importance against Bengaluru, who are yet to win in two matches.
“Playing against the defending champions is a big test. They are a very good team. It will be a mistake to see the table and judge Bengaluru. (But) we have been doing well so we have a chance to win. The important thing is to focus on your own team and your own strategies,” said Iriondo.
Jamshedpur striker Sergio Castel, who has taken the ISL by storm with two goals to his name already, will also play a huge role for Iriondo’s team. And it isn’t just their foreign contingent, the Indian players such as Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav and Mobashir Rahman, have shone so far.
Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are searching for their first win this season after having picked only a point each in their last two fixtures. They drew against NorthEast United FC in their opening game at home and were unlucky to settle for a point against FC Goa, who had a late penalty from Ferran Corominas to thank for.
“A lot of positive things to take away from the Goa game. I am proud of the way we played. Coro did not get any chance. My defenders read the situation well and stopped them from scoring. We have lost four points but now we have to be mentally stronger than ever. We will come out stronger against Jamshedpur,” said Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat.
Whether Jamshedpur will look to keep the ball and dominate or choose to hit on the counter against Bengaluru is something which Iriondo has to take a call. But going by the way they have played in the two matches so far, they are comfortable doing either.
A mouth-watering clash is on the cards as two solid teams go head-to-head this weekend.
