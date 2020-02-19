ISL 2019-20: League Stage Winners to Get a Shield, Cash Prize and Historic AFC Champions League Spot

Mumbai: Football Sports Development Limited, on Wednesday, unveiled the 'League Winners Shield' for Indian Super League (ISL). The silverware comes with a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh for the club winning the league stage. The League winners will be the first Indian club to participate in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

Currently, ATK and FC Goa are locked in an intense battle heading for a possible photo-finish with much at stake and an opportunity to grab a historic place in Indian football. Having already qualified for the ISL knock-outs, FC Goa have a three-point advantage at 36 from 17 games. The Gaurs next play Jamshedpur FC to whom they had suffered their first loss (0-1) at home earlier in the season but a point in that game will be enough for them to take the shield. On the other hand, ATK have 33 points and would hope to leapfrog to the top in case FC Goa lose to JFC and they overcome a Bengaluru FC challenge.

The Shield will be presented to the club at their home playoff fixture.

The League Winners Shield, weighing approximately 5kg with a diameter of 22 inches draws inspiration from global football traditions and design tones of the Hero ISL trophy. The wreath surrounding the silver football symbolises the victors of the beautiful game.

