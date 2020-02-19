ISL 2019-20: League Stage Winners to Get a Shield, Cash Prize and Historic AFC Champions League Spot
Indian Super League 2019-20: FC Goa and ATK are locked in an interesting battle to finish on top of the points table.
ISL League Winners Shield (Photo Credit: ISL Media)
Mumbai: Football Sports Development Limited, on Wednesday, unveiled the 'League Winners Shield' for Indian Super League (ISL). The silverware comes with a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh for the club winning the league stage. The League winners will be the first Indian club to participate in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.
Currently, ATK and FC Goa are locked in an intense battle heading for a possible photo-finish with much at stake and an opportunity to grab a historic place in Indian football. Having already qualified for the ISL knock-outs, FC Goa have a three-point advantage at 36 from 17 games. The Gaurs next play Jamshedpur FC to whom they had suffered their first loss (0-1) at home earlier in the season but a point in that game will be enough for them to take the shield. On the other hand, ATK have 33 points and would hope to leapfrog to the top in case FC Goa lose to JFC and they overcome a Bengaluru FC challenge.
The Shield will be presented to the club at their home playoff fixture.
The League Winners Shield, weighing approximately 5kg with a diameter of 22 inches draws inspiration from global football traditions and design tones of the Hero ISL trophy. The wreath surrounding the silver football symbolises the victors of the beautiful game.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Have Been Warned: Do Not Install The Latest Windows 10 Updates on Your PC
- Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Bare it All For Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar
- Rare Pic of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from Their Childhood will Make Your Day
- Video of Rekha Losing Her Balance at Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar Launch Event Goes Viral
- Kohli Just 'Invited' the Internet to Meme His Comical Photo and Desi Fans Didn't Disappoint