ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Semi-final: Bengaluru's Title Retention Hopes Up Against ATK's Eye on Glory

Indian Super League 2019-20 Semi-final 1st Leg, Bengaluru FC vs ATK LIVE Score and Updates: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 semi-final 1st leg between Bengaluru FC and ATK FC. Defending Indian Super League champions, Bengaluru FC will face-off against two-time champions, ATK in the first leg of their ISL 2019-20 semi-final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Unlike most of the previous ISL champions who faded away in the season after winning the title, Bengaluru FC are in the mix again and are fighting to become the first team in ISL history to successfully defend their crown. They have qualified for their third consecutive ISL semi-finals after finishing third in the league standings. ATK finished a place above them, with 34 points from 18 matches. The meeting will the first between the two sides in the knockout stages of the competition.
Historically, Bengaluru have had the upper hand in the fixture but it was ATK who had the better results when the two clubs met in the league phase earlier in the season, beating Bengaluru 1-0 in Kolkata before fighting back to claim a point in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in Bengaluru. LIVE STREAM
Mar 1, 2020 7:51 pm (IST)
18' - NOT A GOAL! David Williams puts the ball in the back of the net but the referee call playback as it deemed that he was in an off-side position when the ball was played. Antonio Lopez Habas screams his lungs out in disbelief!
Later on commentary, it is confirmed that it was rather a handball from the Aussie striker that forced play to be stopped.
Mar 1, 2020 7:45 pm (IST)
12' - Javier Hernandez is brought down by Suresh Wangjam near the centre line and the referee has no option but to award a free-kick.
David Williams crosses the ball from the left wing as Roy Krishna tries to snatch a touch mid-air. He fails though and the danger is averted by BFC.
Mar 1, 2020 7:39 pm (IST)
5' - It is Bengaluru FC's turn to attack now... Harmanjot Khabra puts in a cross from the right. But there is Pritam Kotal standing tall in defence and he clears it away.
Mar 1, 2020 7:37 pm (IST)
2' - ATK's Edu Garcia with the first real shot of the game but it is harmlessly wide from the goal guarded by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. It should be a really attacking and free-flowing game...
Mar 1, 2020 7:31 pm (IST)
KICK-OFF! Bengaluru FC and ATK start the semi-final first leg at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Can BFC make it 3 final in 3 years? Or, will the Kolkata-based team spring a surprise on their knockout return since 2016.
'NEVER STOP BELIEVING. NEVER BACK DOWN.' reads the banner in the West Block as the Blues march out alongside their opposition for the night! #WeAreBFC#RoomForMore#BFCATK
Plenty of changes for both Bengaluru FC and ATK from their last games of the league phase.
The likes of Sunil Chhetri, Erik Paartalu, Deshorn Brown and Rahul Bheke return to the starting line-up for Bengaluru (in a total of 7) as Arindam Bhattacharya, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Javier Hernandez and Regin Michael come back for ATK.
Mar 1, 2020 6:59 pm (IST)
ATK Starting XI - Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Regin Michael,Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna (C), Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, David Williams.
Bengaluru FC go up against ATK in the first leg of their semi-final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Can the Bengaluru continue their run of final appearances for a third year in a row, or will ATK makie it to the final for the first time since 2016.
Carles Cuadrat's men have the division's best defence, having conceded just 13 goals from 18 matches. After a disappointing couple of seasons, the two-time champions are back in the knockout stages of the ISL. Roy Krishna. The Fijian has scored 14 of the club's 33 goals this season.
At the pre-match press conference, Bengaluru head coach spoke about the upcoming challenges and said, "I think that they (ATK) are a very good team. I think they prefer to give the ball to their opponents and go for the counter-attack. The semi-finals this season are very interesting because on one side, we have two offensive teams - FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC - who score a lot but at the same time concede a lot of goals, and on the other side, we have two teams - ATK and Bengaluru - who tactically work a lot on their defence. In football, the offensive part largely depends on the individual creativity of the players, but the defensive aspects depend on the players' ability to implement the coach's plans."
The Spaniard also opined that past results won't have any bearing on the game and noted, "It's a kind of situation where games from the past won't have any effect whatsoever. It's a 180-minute game. We cannot think about the past few games because it's a different situation."
After a disappointing couple of seasons, ATK (the two-time champions) are back in the knockout stages of the ISL. Antonio Habas' return as head coach has had a massive role behind this achievement, with the Spaniard's tactical precision, both in the attacking and defensive fronts, helping the squad. The former champions conceded just 16 goals in 18 matches - the second-best defensive record in the division after Bengaluru.
At the pre-match press conference, ATK coach Habas spoke about the challenge against Bengaluru and said, "We have to be at our 100% because Bengaluru are a competitive team. They were the last champions and are a solid team. I think it will be a competitive match. Bengaluru are a good team, professional and balanced. They are a very competitive team. We have to respect Bengaluru and after the semi-final, I don't know who the new champion will be. But now, the champion is Bengaluru."
Declaring that his players are ready for the challenge at hand, Habas remarked, "Bengaluru will be a tough challenge. I am prepared for the best Bengaluru team. This is my perception of the match against Bengaluru. I await the best possible Bengaluru. Both teams are competitive teams, organized teams, two teams who play football. The two teams have conceded least goals. I expect a tactical match. In my opinion, past scores won't make a big difference for either team."