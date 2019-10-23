ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Goa, Chennai Meet Again in Most-Played Clash

Oct 23, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

Familiar faces:

Both the managers - Sergio Lobera and John Gregory - are into their third seasons with FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC.

Goa - Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia are all into their third season too with the Gaurs. Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh are all familiar with Lobera's methods.

Chennaiyin - The Two-time champions from the south, on the other hand, have undergone a rebuild, with John Gregory has completely revamping his foreign contingent. Except for Eli Sabia, six new foreigners have brought in. Even the Indian contingent has seen some changes, with the likes of Vishal Kaith, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul and Rahim Ali coming in.