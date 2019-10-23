Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Goa, Chennai Meet Again in Most-Played Clash

News18.com | October 23, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC through News18 Sports' live blog. FC Goa begin their Indian Super League campaign against former champions Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao. The Gaurs, who have most of their key players of last season retained for this year, will look to start the new season on a winning note against a club that finished rock-bottom last season. However, after a summer of rebuilding, Chennaiyin will be eager to prove that the last season was just an aberration.

Last season's runners-up FC Goa have a sense of stability in the team as they have retained most of their key players, international and domestic. The likes of Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia are all into their third season too with the Gaurs. Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues and Jackichand Singh are all familiar with Lobera's methods. LIVE STREAM
Oct 23, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

Familiar faces: 

Both the managers - Sergio Lobera and John Gregory - are into their third seasons with FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. 

Goa - Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia are all into their third season too with the Gaurs. Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh are all familiar with Lobera's methods.

Chennaiyin - The Two-time champions from the south, on the other hand, have undergone a rebuild, with John Gregory has completely revamping his foreign contingent. Except for Eli Sabia, six new foreigners have brought in. Even the Indian contingent has seen some changes, with the likes of Vishal Kaith, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul and Rahim Ali coming in.

Oct 23, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)

Oct 23, 2019 7:07 pm (IST)

Goa vs Chennai - Finalist vs Last!

Last year's finalists FC Goa, who lost to Bengaluru FC in the title clash, will look to start the new season on a winning note against a club that finished rock-bottom in the ISL last year. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, will be eager to prove that the last season was just an aberration.

Oct 23, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI - 

Vishal Kaith (GK), Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian (C), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Eli Sabia, Dhanpal Ganesh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Andre Schembri.

Oct 23, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

FC Goa Starting XI -

ohammad Nawaz (GK), Seiminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C).

Oct 23, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

A cheerleader like no other for FC Goa!

Oct 23, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

FC Goa welcome Chennaiyin FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for their first match of the Indian Super League 2019-20.

Who will start with a win tonight?

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, have undergone a rebuild after the shambles of last season. John Gregory has completely revamped his foreign contingent barring Eli Sabia and has brought in six players from abroad. Even the Indian contingent has seen some changes, with the likes of Vishal Kaith, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul and Rahim Ali coming into the side.



Interestingly, both managers -- Sergio Lobera and John Gregory -- are into their third seasons with FC Goa and Chennaiyin.

Goa will be favourites at home but fortunately for Chennaiyin, the hosts will miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh who controls the tempo for the team, after the red card he picked up in last year's final against Bengaluru FC.

Gregory will hope that his re-jigged team can summon the spirit of the 2017-18 season and start on a positive note.
