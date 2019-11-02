Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Marcelinho Makes it 2-1 after Stankovic Canceled Out Rahul's Lead

News18.com | November 2, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Marko Stankovic scored from the spot to make it 1-1 for Hyderabad FC after Rahul KP gave Kerala Blasters FC the lead in the 34th minute, as the Indian Super League juggernaut moves to the newest destination for the league. Nobody would have wanted to return home as much as Hyderabad FC, who after losing two matches in a row, where they will hope for a change in fortunes when they face Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC will be looking for their first points in ISL and have not won a game yet in their inaugural season, losing their first match 5-0 against ATK before going down 3-1 to Jamshedpur FC in their next. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC will look to put their defeat against Mumbai City FC behind them. The Kochi-based club won their first match at home against ATK before a late strike from Mumbai City FC's Amine Chermiti condemned them to a defeat in their next game. LIVE STREAM
Nov 2, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

Marcelinho scores from the free-kick!

Hyderabad FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters FC

Nov 2, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)

79' - Substitution 

Goalscorer Rahul KP is being brought off by Kerala Blasters and Halicharan Narzary replacing him.

Nov 2, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

76' - 

Marcelinho chooses to go alone even though Robin Singh was free at the far end.  The angle was very though to score from and his strike though is wide. 

Nov 2, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

70' -

Kerala have started to put in the pressure on the Hyderabad defense with a few free-kicks and corners in the last few minutes. Hyderabad though have stuck to it and Kamaljit Singh has managed to keep the ball out of his goal. 

Nov 2, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

57' - Substitution! 

Sahal Abdul Samad is brought off and in his place comes Raphael Eric Messi Bouli!

Nov 2, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

54' - GOAL!

Marko Stankovic converts the penalty after Mohammed Yasir brought down inside the box by Mouhamadou Gning!

Hyderabad have finally scored their first goal in the Indian Super League!

Hyderabad FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters FC

Nov 2, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)

48' - Miss!

What a chance for Robin Singh to get Hyderabad back in this game. Marcelinho doing all the hard work on the left flank and then sending in a delicious ball. Robin creeps up at the far post and with only to put the ball in the back of the net, gets his feet mixed and the chance goes begging!

Nov 2, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

We resume the action here in Hyderabad! Who will win tonight? Hyderabad will be desperate to not make it 3 out of 3 losses in their first-ever ISL campaign.

Nov 2, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

Rahul KP's goal is the only goal separating Kerala and Hyderabad!

The game in the first half has bee n fought in mid-field for most parts. Both teams have found good chances hard to come by. 

Here's hoping for a livelier second half... 

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Kerala Blasters FC

Nov 2, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Nov 2, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

34' - GOAL!

Rahul KP gives Kerala the lead! Sahal Abdul Samad with the assist. what a paocher's goal fro mthe 19-year-old Rahul.

TP Rehenesh clubbed it up the pitch and after the contested header, the ball falls at the feet of Sahal Abdul Samad. He lifts the ball over the defense and as Kamaljit Singh came out to intercept the ball, is a tad bit late. That is time enough for Rahul to put the ball into the back of the net. 

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Kerala Blasters FC

Nov 2, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

22'- Chance!

Rahul KP tries his luck from 20 yards away but his shot is off target and Kamaljit is happy to let this one bounce harmlessly wide. 

Nov 2, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

17' - Chance!

Marcelinho produces a meandering run through the heart of the Hyderabad defense but only to run out of steam in the opposition penalty box as he tries to get the perfect angle to take a shot. Substitute Raju Gaikwad does well to thwart the attack!

Nov 2, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

13 ' - Substitution! 

Gianni Zuiverloon is forced off and in comes Raju Gaikwad!

Nov 2, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

10' - Injury!

Kerala's TP Rehenesh, who is playing hi 50th ISL game tonight, and Hyderabad's Kamaljit Singh haven't had much to do so far in the game with both teams have been wayward wit their effort. 

Meanwhile, Kerala's Gianni Zuiverloon has seemingly pulled up his hamstring and he is stretchered away. 

Nov 2, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

4' - 

Kerala off to a good start and Sahal is doing his usual thing in mid-field, going past the odd player with ease, nonchalantly threading an impossible ball through the defense. 

Hyderabad look perplexed!

Nov 2, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

We are off at the MC Balayogi Athletic Stadium as Hyderabad FC take on Kerala Blasters FC!

Nov 2, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)

As newcomers Hyderabad FC are waiting to start their first match at home, fellow debutantes Odisha FC are the Kalinga Stadium cheering on the Indian women's hockey team as they play USA in their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualifier. The men's will take on Russia in their qualifier later in the night. You can follow all the action from Bhubaneshwar  in this live blog here 

Nov 2, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

We are but 10 minutes away from kick-off here at the Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad!

Nov 2, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters are also without key personnel after injuries sidelined influential midfielder Mario Arques.

"Hyderabad have a lot of injuries. It is never easy when you don't have your strongest possible set up. We are not that worse, but I am also not playing with my strongest possible unit. All my foreign players are not fully fit. But you have to work," said Kerala Blasters Head Coach Eelco Schattorie.

Blasters have brought in TP Rehenesh, Rahul KP and Sahal Abdul Samad in the place of Bilal Khan, Halicharan Narzary and Jeakson Singh. 

Nov 2, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)

Hyderabad haven't exactly had the best of starts in the ISL, after suffering two consecutive defeats, against ATK and Jamshedpur FC. 

With injuries and suspension piling up, coach Phil Brown has a task on his hands.

"We are working hard and are putting our bodies on the line. We have been travelling since the start and finally, after reaching Hyderabad, we unpacked our bags and relaxed. Let's see how these two home games go," Brown said.

He made two changes to his team, Sahil Panwar and Adil Khan are out and in come Shankar Sampingraj and Abhishek Halder.

Nov 2, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC Starting XI -
Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Sampingraj, Marko Stankovic, Robin Singh, Abhishek Halder, Marcelo Pereira.

Nov 2, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC Starting XI - 
TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Jessel Carneiro, Gianni Zuiverloon, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Mouhamadou Gning, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C).

Nov 2, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

The Indian Super League moves to 'City of Nawabs' as Hyderabad FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in their very first match at home.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Hyderabad FC's head coach Phil Brown, plagued with injuries, will face a task when choosing his starting XI. Hyderabad will have to make some drastic changes in defense, after conceding eight goals in two matches. Moreover, with Bobo, Giles Barnes, Nestor Benitez and Rafael Lopez, all injured or unavailable, Hyderabad are left with just three foreigners. Sahil Panwar is also set to miss out with injury.

As for their attack, Hyderabad need Marcelo Pereira and Robin Singh to click soon if they want to make more of an impact. Hyderabad have scored only one goal so far (Marcelo Pereira).



Kerala Blasters return to action after a week and they will hope to take advantage of their long break. After their loss against Mumbai City FC, Kerala will be hoping for a win against Hyderabad. Kerala Blasters' captain Bartholomew Ogbeche will be key to his side, as he has found the back of the net twice this season.

Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie will also be hoping for a much-improved defensive display from his team, especially from set-pieces. Their weakness from set-pieces was repeatedly exposed in their game against ATK in the season opener. The creativity of Marcelo Pereira will also need to be contained by the likes of Jairo Rodrigues and Gianni Zuiverloon, who have mostly looked solid at the back for Kerala so far.
