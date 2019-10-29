ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Castel, Aniket and Farukh Help to Jamshedpur Beat Hyderabad 3-1

Event Highlights
Hyderabad, playing their debut season, come into the match on the back of a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of ATK. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC showed character and determination in a 2-1 win against Odisha FC, courtesy a late winner from Sergio Gastel, despite playing with 10 men for more than 50 minutes. LIVE STREAM
62' - GOAL! Substitute Aniket Jadhav gives the lead back to Jamshedpur FC! Farukh Choudhary was played in on the left flank by Keegan Pereira, who in turn sent in a low ball into the box. Aniket was at the right place at the right time and he blasts the ball into the back of the net
Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC
45'+2 - Goal and Half Time!
What a goal from Marcelo Pereira to bring Jamshedpur FC back into the game and that too at the stroke of half-time. Marcelo get the bal from Rohit Kumar from the right flanks and easily dribbles past a defender. He shots and Subrata Paul is beaten at his near post.
Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC
34' - GOAL! Farukh Choudhary gives Jamshedpur FC the lead. Piti hs been inutrious through the game and he gets up the pitch, dribling past two deenders, and he shots from the left! Kamaljit could only manage to pary the powerful shot as Farukh punced quickly and put the ball int the m=back of the net.
Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
KICK-OFF! Jamshedpur FC host Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex!
Hyderabad will look to bounce back from their poor showing in the first match against ATK, whereas Jamshedpur will hope to continue their good form against 'new' teams at home!
Hyderabad, in their yellow away kit, will be attacking from right to left, while Jamshedpur are n their traditional red.
From Ball-boy to Star - Aniket Jadhav
Aniket Jadhav was passing balls to the likes of Pritam Kotal and Lenny Rodrigues in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. Six seasons later, Aniket is readying himself to face them in his first season of the ISL with Jamshedpur FC. Read full
Jamshedpur - 'Under construction'
"The team is still under construction and we are still working on our style of play. The players made a great effort (against Odisha) and we are very happy with that. We are happy about the result, but we want to play better. At this point, we still have to improve. We didn't have the ball control then, but we had control of the match," Antonio Iriondo said ahead of the match.
The Marcelo Factor -
Marcelo Pereira has always been on the winning side in the matches he has been involved in against Jamshedpur (4 wins).
The man who won the golden boot in 2016 at the ISL is the forward for Hyderabad F.C. Show him some love!#AbHyderabadKhelega #HyderabadFC #Striker #HEROISL #IndianSuperLeague #Hyderabad #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/cNIHm7Wlmu— Hyderabad F.C. (@HydFCOfficial) October 29, 2019
Here's how @JamshedpurFC and @HydFCOfficial stack up for Match 10 of the #HeroISL season! ⚔#JAMHYD #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/lnMbAYG6GD— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 29, 2019
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
Antonio Iriondo's Jamshedpur showcased some excellent mental and physical fortitude against Odisha, especially after going a man down in the 35th minute. Despite being early days, the Jamshedpur squad looked well drilled and the new signings like Piti, Noe Acosta, Castel and others seemed well in-tune with their teammates.
Against Hyderabad FC, the hosts will look to replicate the same performance levels, if not improve upon them. Iriondo will be without Bikash Jairu for the match after the midfielder’s red card against Odisha.
Phil Brown and Co. had a forgettable outing against ATK and the focus will be on sorting out the defence. Rafael Lopez Gomez had to come off with an injury in the first game and the Spaniard's potential absence, along with Giles Barnes, who too picked up a knock in the last match, will be a big blow for Hyderabad.
In attack, too, Hyderabad offered very little against ATK going forward and the likes of Marcelo Pereira was kept uncharacteristically quiet by the ATK defence. The Brazilian had to come off at the hour mark against ATK and his influence on the match will again be key to Hyderabad's ambitions.
