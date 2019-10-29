Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Castel, Aniket and Farukh Help to Jamshedpur Beat Hyderabad 3-1

News18.com | October 29, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Sergios Castel and Aniket Jadhav scored to restore Jamshedpur FC's lead after Farukh Choudhary scored and Marcelinho equalised for Hyderabad FC at the JRD TATA Sports Complex in the Indian Super League on Tuesday.

Hyderabad, playing their debut season, come into the match on the back of a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of ATK. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC showed character and determination in a 2-1 win against Odisha FC, courtesy a late winner from Sergio Gastel, despite playing with 10 men for more than 50 minutes. LIVE STREAM
Read More
Oct 29, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav and Farukh Choudhary score to give Jamshedpur FC a 3-1 win over Hyderabad FC, who got their only goal through Marcelinho!

Jamshedpur FC 3-1 Hyderabad FC 

Oct 29, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

90'+3 - Substitution

Hyderabad FC bring on Mohammed Yasir in place of Abhishek Halder

Oct 29, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

89' Substitution - 

The last change for Jamshedpur FC, Farukh Choudhary makes way for Sumeet Passi

Oct 29, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

83' Substitution - 

Jamshedpur FC bring on Noe Costa in place of Piti

Oct 29, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

75' - GOAL! Sergio Castel scores to make it 3-1 for Jamshedpur FC against Hyderabad FC! What a cool and composed finish from Castel! He gets the ball from Memo Moura as three defenders start to swarm him. He though calmly slots the ball past Kamaljit Singh. 

Jamshedpur FC 3-1 Hyderabad FC 

Oct 29, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

66' Substitution - 

Hyderabad FC bring off Marcelinho for Gani Ahmed Nigam. 

Oct 29, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

62' - GOAL! Substitute Aniket Jadhav gives the lead back to Jamshedpur FC! Farukh Choudhary was played in on the left flank by Keegan Pereira, who in turn sent in a low ball into the box. Aniket was at the right place at the right time and he blasts the ball into the back of the net

Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC 

Oct 29, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

58' Substitution - 

Jamshedpur make a change too. Isaac Vanmalsawma is brought off and Aniket Jadhav comes on in his stead! 

Oct 29, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

55' Substitution - 

Another crunching tackle on Sahil Panwar and he has to be stretchered off. In his position comes in Ashish Rai

Oct 29, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)

50 - Block!

Jamshedpur's Aitor Monroy takes the free-kick and passes the ball short to Piti,  who after some trickery passes it to Isaac Vanmalsawma. Isaac takes a shot at goal but it well blocked by Marko Stankovic.

Oct 29, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

SECOND HALF! Marcelinho leveled it for Hyderabad FC  after Farukh Choudhary's opener! Who will walk away the winner?

Oct 29, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

45'+2 - Goal and Half Time!

What a goal from Marcelo Pereira to bring Jamshedpur FC back into the game and that too at the stroke of half-time. Marcelo get the bal from Rohit Kumar from the right flanks and easily dribbles past a defender. He shots and Subrata Paul is beaten at his near post.

Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC 

Oct 29, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

34' - GOAL! Farukh Choudhary gives Jamshedpur FC the lead. Piti hs been inutrious through the game and he gets up the pitch, dribling past two deenders,  and he shots from the left! Kamaljit could only manage to pary the powerful shot as Farukh punced quickly and put the ball int the m=back of the net. 

Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC 

Oct 29, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

28' - Crunch!

The game has been building up to some tough tackling. Sahil Panwar and Farukh Choudhary collide near the half-way line ad the game had to be stopped. Both had jumped for the same ball it was more of a coming-together more than anything malicious.

Oct 29, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

22' - Close!

Piti at it again and lobs the ball over for Sergio Castel, who tried to control the ball. Castel's first touch was not ideal and it bounces out of play. 

Oct 29, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

17' - Close!

Sergio Castel fouls Adil Khan and from the free-kick by Piti, Memo Moura heads it onto to Farukh, who heads the ball just wide. 

Oct 29, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

12' - Yellow Card!

Marko Stankovic gets the yellow card of the match for his tackle on Aitor Monroy.

Oct 29, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

9' - Chance!

Hyderabad skipper Kamaljit Singh is being called into action again early in the game. Isaac Vanmalsawma takes a shot from distance as Kamaljit fails to hold on to the ball. Farukh Choudhary is first to the ball but Kamaljit saves again. 

Oct 29, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

7' - Chance! 

Hyderabad FC get a freekick in a promising position and can be potentially effective with the right delivery into the box. Marcelinho though scuffs his shot um cross and it curls and bounces harmlessly away from Subrata Paul's goal

Oct 29, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

5' - 

Hyderabad FC look far more comfortable on the ball and in possession than the previous game. But it is Jamshedpur FC though who are pushing up the pitch in the initial few minutes of the match.

Oct 29, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

KICK-OFF! Jamshedpur FC host Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex!

Hyderabad will look to bounce back from their poor showing in the first match against ATK, whereas Jamshedpur will hope to continue their good form against 'new' teams at home!

Hyderabad, in their yellow away kit, will be attacking from right to left, while Jamshedpur are n their traditional red.

Oct 29, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

From Ball-boy to Star - Aniket Jadhav 

Aniket Jadhav was passing balls to the likes of Pritam Kotal and Lenny Rodrigues in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. Six seasons later, Aniket is readying himself to face them in his first season of the ISL with Jamshedpur FC. Read full

Oct 29, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur - 'Under construction'

"The team is still under construction and we are still working on our style of play. The players made a great effort (against Odisha) and we are very happy with that. We are happy about the result, but we want to play better. At this point, we still have to improve. We didn't have the ball control then, but we had control of the match," Antonio Iriondo said ahead of the match.

Oct 29, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

The Marcelo Factor -

Marcelo Pereira has always been on the winning side in the matches he has been involved in against Jamshedpur (4 wins).

Oct 29, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)
Oct 29, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI -
Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Robin Gurung, Keegan Pereira, Aitor Monroy, Piti, Mobashir Rahman, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Sergio Castel, Farukh Choudhary.

Oct 29, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC Starting XI - 
Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Sahil Panwar, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh.

Oct 29, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad -  

Jamshedpur FC will look to make it two wins in a row when they host a depleted Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Castel, Aniket and Farukh Help to Jamshedpur Beat Hyderabad 3-1
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Antonio Iriondo's Jamshedpur showcased some excellent mental and physical fortitude against Odisha, especially after going a man down in the 35th minute. Despite being early days, the Jamshedpur squad looked well drilled and the new signings like Piti, Noe Acosta, Castel and others seemed well in-tune with their teammates.

Against Hyderabad FC, the hosts will look to replicate the same performance levels, if not improve upon them. Iriondo will be without Bikash Jairu for the match after the midfielder’s red card against Odisha.



Phil Brown and Co. had a forgettable outing against ATK and the focus will be on sorting out the defence. Rafael Lopez Gomez had to come off with an injury in the first game and the Spaniard's potential absence, along with Giles Barnes, who too picked up a knock in the last match, will be a big blow for Hyderabad.

In attack, too, Hyderabad offered very little against ATK going forward and the likes of Marcelo Pereira was kept uncharacteristically quiet by the ATK defence. The Brazilian had to come off at the hour mark against ATK and his influence on the match will again be key to Hyderabad's ambitions.
  • 29 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier
    UAE vs NED
    80/9
    20.0 overs
    		 81/2
    15.1 overs
    Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier
    UAE vs CAN
    154/5
    20.0 overs
    		 140/5
    20.0 overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier
    SCO vs NED
    130/8
    20.0 overs
    		 131/6
    17.0 overs
    Netherlands beat Scotland by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier
    PNG vs KEN
    118/10
    19.3 overs
    		 73/10
    18.4 overs
    Papua New Guinea beat Kenya by 45 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Australia
    AUS vs SL
    233/2
    20.0 overs
    		 99/9
    20.0 overs
    Australia beat Sri Lanka by 134 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram