ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Castel, Aniket and Farukh Help to Jamshedpur Beat Hyderabad 3-1

Oct 29, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

KICK-OFF! Jamshedpur FC host Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex!

Hyderabad will look to bounce back from their poor showing in the first match against ATK, whereas Jamshedpur will hope to continue their good form against 'new' teams at home!

Hyderabad, in their yellow away kit, will be attacking from right to left, while Jamshedpur are n their traditional red.