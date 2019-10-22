ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Own-goal Gives Jamshedpur 1-0 Lead

Oct 22, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

11' - Chance!

Some slick passing from Jamshedpur, even in their own half to ease out of pressure.

Odisha, on the contrary, have been far less comfortable on the ball, losing possession on many occasions.

What a chance for Arindine Santana to give his side the lead. The ball is floated in by Jerry Mawhmingthanga from the far corner but his header is rather weak and off target!