ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Own-goal Gives Jamshedpur 1-0 Lead

Event Highlights
There is a Spanish flavour to this matchup. Not only is it the battle between two Spanish tacticians but there is also a marked Spanish influence in the foreign contingent of both teams. With the likes of Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana in the team, Odisha have five Spaniards in their team, just like Jamshedpur. With a strong Spanish flavour dominating both the teams, the fans can look forward to some possession-focused, quick pass and move style of play on either end. LIVE STREAM
11' - Chance!
Some slick passing from Jamshedpur, even in their own half to ease out of pressure.
Odisha, on the contrary, have been far less comfortable on the ball, losing possession on many occasions.
What a chance for Arindine Santana to give his side the lead. The ball is floated in by Jerry Mawhmingthanga from the far corner but his header is rather weak and off target!
Aniket Jadhav, one of the stars of the Indian football team at the 2017 Under-17 FIFA World Cup, will be making his ISL debut tonight.
From being a ball boy in the initial seasons to starting at the Furnace... Aniket has come a long way!
Which player will turn out to be our trump card at #JFCODI? 🃏#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/oYGb41SJVa— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) October 22, 2019
Both Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC bear a lot of similarities, with two Spanish head coaches - Antonio Iriondo (Jamshedpur FC) and Josep Gombau (Odisha FC) at the helm and a host of their key players - Tiri, Piti, Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Sergio Castel, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Aridane Santana, being Spanish by origin.
The Eastern India Derby?
Just over 350 kilometers separating Jamshedpur from the city of Bhubaneswar, the tie may just be the initiation of another great rivalry between teams from Eastern India.
How will this read after #JFCODI tonight? 🔢— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 22, 2019
Give us your prediction! #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/sU5iVJ1ocT
Jamshedpur FC Starting XI -
Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Aitor Monroy, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Noe Acosta, Joyner Lourenco, Farukh Choudhary, Keegan Pereira, Bikash Jairu.
Substitutes: Rafique Ali, Karan Amin, Robin Gurung, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mobashir Rahman, Sumeet Passi.
A confident @JamshedpurFC bunch are in! 💪#JFCODI #TrueLove #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/iYC1Gp440W— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 22, 2019
Odisha FC Starting XI -
Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Marcos Tebar (C), Aridane Santana, Xisco Hernandez, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Narayan Das, Nandhakumar Sekar, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami.
Substitutes: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Dhot, Bikramjit Singh, Diawandou Diagne, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Seiminmang Manchong.
The @OdishaFC team arrive for their first ever #HeroISL match in Jamshedpur 👏#JFCODI #TrueLove #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/r8mQ61goVE— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 22, 2019
Jamshedpur FC take on Odisha FC in their opening match of the Indian Super League 2019-20 campaign at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.
The Furnace 🏟, all set to be lit up! 🔥#JFCODI #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/xJ45dpPksG— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 22, 2019
Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
Jamshedpur have had two head coaches in the last two seasons and both of them employed their own style of play at the club. Now as Spaniard Antonio Iriondo takes over, supporters qill be expecting an attacking philosophy at the club.
Jamshedpur also had departures to deal with as Spanish duo Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha joined Kerala Blasters FC. However, they have boosted their strike force with CK Vineeth, who is the third-highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL. They have also replaced the outgoing foreigners with Francisco 'Piti' Luna and Noe Acosta while managing to retain star players Memo and Tiri.
Josep Gombau's Delhi Dynamos only managed an eighth-placed finish but his team had a certain vigour and excitement packed into the football they played. Delhi Dynamos have now moved to Bhubaneshwar and have rebranded themselves as Odisha FC. Gombau will be looking to continue his project with the young squad at his disposal to deliver better results on the pitch.
Delhi's star winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has left for Chennaiyin FC but the presence of Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawhmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar in the forward line will help Odisha pose a threat on the break.
-
21 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier CAN vs NIG 159/720.0 overs /oversCanada beat Nigeria by 50 runs
-
21 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier HK vs UAE 116/720.0 overs 118/215.1 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
-
20 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier HK vs OMA 102/1020.0 overs /oversOman beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets
-
19 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier IRE vs UAE 125/1020.0 overs 129/517.0 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 5 wickets
-
19 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier JER vs NIG 184/420.0 overs /oversJersey beat Nigeria by 69 runs