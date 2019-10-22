Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Own-goal Gives Jamshedpur 1-0 Lead

News18.com | October 22, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Jamshedpur FC host Odisha FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the third contest of the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. Jamshedpur FC are playing their third ISL season, while Odisha FC are playing their first game of the tournament.

There is a Spanish flavour to this matchup. Not only is it the battle between two Spanish tacticians but there is also a marked Spanish influence in the foreign contingent of both teams. With the likes of Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana in the team, Odisha have five Spaniards in their team, just like Jamshedpur. With a strong Spanish flavour dominating both the teams, the fans can look forward to some possession-focused, quick pass and move style of play on either end. LIVE STREAM
Read More
Oct 22, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

16' - OWN GOAL!

Rana Gharami turns it into his own goal!

Noe Acosta threaded the ball on the right flank for Farukh Choudhary, who whipped in a low cross. Unfortunately Rana Gharami thried to get it cleared with dive and his miscue goes into the back of his own net. 

JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-0 ODISHA FC

Oct 22, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

11' - Off the bar!

Jerry Mawhmingthanga hits the upright! What a chance for the away team.

Xisco Hernandez played a beautiful through-ball for Jerry , who tured smartly and blasted a shot only for it to hoit the bar.

Oct 22, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

11' - Chance!

Some slick passing from Jamshedpur, even in their own half to ease out of pressure.

Odisha, on the contrary, have been far less comfortable on the ball, losing possession on many occasions. 

What a chance for Arindine Santana to give his side the lead. The ball is floated in by Jerry Mawhmingthanga from the far corner but his header is rather weak and off target!

Oct 22, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

4' - It has been a cagey start for both teams, with Jamshedpur making the early forays into the Odisha half. The visitors have been able to deal with the threats so far. 

Piti releases Bikash Jairu down the left flank, only to be stopped by the defense.

Oct 22, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

A new team and the promise of great things. Jamshedpur It is time for FC vs Odisha FC at The Furnace...

Jamshedpur are lining up in 3-5-2 formation, as the visitors Odisha will be playing in a 4-2-3-1!.

This promises to be a cracker! 

Oct 22, 2019 7:24 pm (IST)

Aniket Jadhav, one of the stars of the Indian football team at the 2017 Under-17 FIFA World Cup, will be making his ISL debut tonight. 

From being a ball boy in the initial seasons to starting at the Furnace... Aniket has come a long way! 

Oct 22, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

Both Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC bear a lot of similarities, with two Spanish head coaches - Antonio Iriondo (Jamshedpur FC) and Josep Gombau (Odisha FC) at the helm and a host of their key players - Tiri, Piti, Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Sergio Castel, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Aridane Santana, being Spanish by origin.

Oct 22, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

The Eastern India Derby?

Just over 350 kilometers separating Jamshedpur from the city of Bhubaneswar, the tie may just be the initiation of another great rivalry between teams from Eastern India.

Oct 22, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI -

Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Aitor Monroy, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Noe Acosta, Joyner Lourenco, Farukh Choudhary, Keegan Pereira, Bikash Jairu.

Substitutes: Rafique Ali, Karan Amin, Robin Gurung, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mobashir Rahman, Sumeet Passi.

Oct 22, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

Odisha FC Starting XI -

Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Marcos Tebar (C), Aridane Santana, Xisco Hernandez, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Narayan Das, Nandhakumar Sekar, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami.

Substitutes: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Dhot, Bikramjit Singh, Diawandou Diagne, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Seiminmang Manchong.

Oct 22, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC take on Odisha FC in their opening match of the Indian Super League 2019-20 campaign at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. 

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Own-goal Gives Jamshedpur 1-0 Lead
Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Jamshedpur have had two head coaches in the last two seasons and both of them employed their own style of play at the club. Now as Spaniard Antonio Iriondo takes over, supporters qill be expecting an attacking philosophy at the club.

Jamshedpur also had departures to deal with as Spanish duo Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha joined Kerala Blasters FC. However, they have boosted their strike force with CK Vineeth, who is the third-highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL. They have also replaced the outgoing foreigners with Francisco 'Piti' Luna and Noe Acosta while managing to retain star players Memo and Tiri.



Josep Gombau's Delhi Dynamos only managed an eighth-placed finish but his team had a certain vigour and excitement packed into the football they played. Delhi Dynamos have now moved to Bhubaneshwar and have rebranded themselves as Odisha FC. Gombau will be looking to continue his project with the young squad at his disposal to deliver better results on the pitch.

Delhi's star winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has left for Chennaiyin FC but the presence of Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawhmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar in the forward line will help Odisha pose a threat on the break.
  • 21 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier
    CAN vs NIG
    159/7
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Canada beat Nigeria by 50 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier
    HK vs UAE
    116/7
    20.0 overs
    		 118/2
    15.1 overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier
    HK vs OMA
    102/10
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Oman beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier
    IRE vs UAE
    125/10
    20.0 overs
    		 129/5
    17.0 overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier
    JER vs NIG
    184/4
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Jersey beat Nigeria by 69 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram