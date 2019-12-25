LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Bengaluru FC: ATK, Bengaluru Battle for Top Spot

News18.com | December 25, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Bengaluru FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. In a clash of the titans, ATK host defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK are currently third in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 15 points from nine games while Bengaluru FC are second with 16 points from as many games. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 25, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC will have their hands full with Roy Krishna and David Williams. "Of course, we have a plan for the game. We'll try to get them under control. They have two very natural forward players (Krishna and Williams). I think it's very clever from ATK to bring players who are playing together," Cuadrat said.

For Cuadrat, it's about the celebrations this festive season. "I hope it's a special day as it's Christmas day and we hope to give a present to all the football fans in India (with a win)," he said.

Dec 25, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)

ATK coach termed Bengaluru FC as the best team of the season and said, "For us it's a very important match. We can know our level by playing against last season's champions. It's very important for me and my players."

Dec 25, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

ATK and Bengaluru FC have played each four times and the defending champions have won all four of them. Bengaluru FC have scored six goals in their encounters while ATK have found the back of the net only once.

Dec 25, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC starting XI vs ATK: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Semboi Haokip.

Dec 25, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

ATK starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK); Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Agustin Iniguez, Sumit Rathi; Javier Hernandez, Armando Sosa Pena, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj; David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Substitutes: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Salam Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Balwant Singh, Jobby Justin, Komal Thatal.

Dec 25, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

FC Goa sit atop the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table with 18 points in nine matches while Hyderabad FC are rock bottom with five points from nine games. Today's hosts ATK sit third with 15 points in nine games while Bengaluru FC are a place above with 16 points from as many games.

Dec 25, 2019 6:21 pm (IST)

ATK host Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as both the teams bid to take the top spot in the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table. It is a battle between the second-placed and third spot teams.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Bengaluru FC: ATK, Bengaluru Battle for Top Spot
Bengaluru FC (L) and ATK go head to head at the Salt Lake Stadium. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Roy Krishna is ATK's primary weapon up front with eight goals to his name -- five of them coming in their last four outings. With the likes of David Williams, Javi Hernandez, Mandi Sosa and Edu Garcia in the line-up, Krishna will be confident of getting good support. Bengaluru's defence has been exemplary this season as well, having conceded just five goals in nine matches. The battle between a free-scoring ATK attack and a tight Bengaluru defence will determine the course of the match.

Apart from Sunil Chhetri, rest of the Bengaluru FC attackers have flattered to deceive, and they have seen their output upfront decline from the previous seasons. Despite featuring pacy wingers in Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan, Bengaluru have struggled to convert crosses. From 100 crosses, they have scored just one goal.
