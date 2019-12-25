ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Bengaluru FC: ATK, Bengaluru Battle for Top Spot

Dec 25, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC will have their hands full with Roy Krishna and David Williams. "Of course, we have a plan for the game. We'll try to get them under control. They have two very natural forward players (Krishna and Williams). I think it's very clever from ATK to bring players who are playing together," Cuadrat said.

For Cuadrat, it's about the celebrations this festive season. "I hope it's a special day as it's Christmas day and we hope to give a present to all the football fans in India (with a win)," he said.