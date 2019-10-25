ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Hyderabad FC: David Williams Scores, ATK Lead 1-0

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Hyderabad FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Hyderabad FC through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK play their second match of the season and their first at home as they take on league debutants Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK lost their first match of the season to Kerala Blasters away from home in Kochi and will look to get their first win in front of their home fans. Hyderabad FC, being coached by Phil Brown, will look to begin their ISL journey with a win. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 25, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)
23' - Michael Soosairaj dances around on the left wing once more, leaving the defenders dazed. The ball finds its way to Jayesh Rane's feet, who unleashed a drive that forces a save from Kamaljit. He has been extremely busy so far in the goal while his counterpart has hardly done anything so far.
19' -Unbelievable scenes in Kolkata! Michael Soosairaj moves around on the left flank and nobody from the Hyderabad defence closes him down. He unleashes a deadly strike on the goal that hits the woodwork. Hyderabad survive again!
ATK have made seven attempts on goal today compared to nil from Hyderabad FC.
19' Off the post! 😯
Soosairaj comes inside from the left to unleash a delightful curler which comes off the woodwork. The home side are edging closer!
17' - Pritam brings down Marcelinho from behind and it's a cynical foul from the ATK defender. He has escaped a straight yellow card for the offence. ATK have been completely on the attack from the word go but are yet to make it count.
Oct 25, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
15' - Rafael Lopez Gomez has seemingly pulled his hamstring and has to be replaced by Marco Stankovic. Early forced substitution for Hyderabad FC here, will this change their approach?
Oct 25, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)
13' - Jayesh Rane with his silky touch, gets around his marker in the box to get a pass across towards Roy Krishna but a last ditch tackle from Hyderabad saves them. This is intense pressure from ATK early on.
Oct 25, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
11' - David Williams goes for a long-ranger from outside the box and Kamaljit gets his hand to it. He had moved from his spot and just about managed to save that one. Early jitters for Hyderabad FC here as ATK are absolutely having a go at them in front of their home fans.
11'
David Williams takes a screamer but saved by Kamaljit Singh.
8' - HYDERABAD SURVIVE! Horrible first touch from Kamaljit, who receives the ball from his defender at the goal. An onrushing David Williams gets his leg to the ball as he tries to power it away and the ball just misses the goal. That would have been a horrible way to concede!
Oct 25, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
2' - Prabir Das escapes a yellow card even as he dives into the box in an attempt to get a penalty.
4' - It has been a frantic start t the match so far with ATK turning on the screws early on just like their opener against Kerala Blasters.
2' Early penalty shout!
Prabir Das goes down in the box, but the referee is having none of it as he correctly waves it away.
ATK coach Antonio Habas was in favour of more Indian players in the line-up for ISL matches: "I feel it's necessary for the growth of Indian Football. Every season you need to know more for the Indian players. You must give opportunities to Indian players. It's necessary for the development of the Indian national team and for the growth of Indian football."
Oct 25, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)
Phil Brown has extremely high hopes from Kolkata: "I was very fortunate to be here for India's game against Bangladesh. It was a fantastic atmosphere. I hope for a similar atmosphere tomorrow. If we get that, I'll understand my players a little bit more. We have to learn to play under pressure."
Oct 25, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)
Here is Hyderabad FC’s starting XI against ATK: Kamaljit Singh (GK/C); Sahil Panwar, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai; Rafael Lopez Gomez, Adil Khan; Nikhil Poojary, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira; Robin Singh.
Here is ATK’s starting XI against Hyderabad FC: Arindam Bhattacharja(GK); Agustin Iniguez, Pritam Kotal (C), Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das; Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh; Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, David Williams; Roy Krishna.
Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown wants his team to stamp their identity on the ISL. "There are 10 franchises in ISL. But we have no identity yet. We have to get that identity. We have 4 games in 11-12 days and everyone will have an identity by then."
Oct 25, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)
Antonio Habas wants the fans to be drawn to ATK: "We need the support of the fans. I think we have to transmit the energy from the pitch for the fans. I don't want to tell the fans to come support support and support. I think first the players on the pitch must perform well to win over the fans."
ATK will settle for nothing less than the three points against Hyderabad FC. They were edged out by Kerala Blasters in their opening match of the season and will look at their home ground as the base to get a winning run.
ATK are set to step foot on their home turf for the first time as they take on Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. After the controversial loss in the opening game, ATK would want to get a home victory up their sleeve. For Hyderabad FC, it is all about a fresh start and a winning one.
ATK, who faced a controversial loss to Kerala Blasters in their season opener, will want a fresh start at home when they take on Hyderabad FC. ATK finished on the sixth place last season and they've now got Antonio Habas once more at the helm to turn their fortunes around, as he guided them to the title in the inaugural edition. About ATK's promising player Michael Soosairaj, Habas said, "I think Soosairaj has a fantastic future but he needs to adapt to us tactically. Maybe one day he'll play as a full-back and other day he'll be a winger. He has the condition for playing in many sectors of the pitch."
Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are looking for a fresh start with a name and place change. Hyderabad FC is the revamped version of the now-defunct FC Pune City, who faced financial troubles at the end of last season. Hyderabad have retained most of their Pune personnel even as they have brought in several key foreigners, including Nestor Gordillo, Deyvison Rogerio da Silva and Giles Barnes. Nestor, however, will not be available until December due to a ban from AIFF. The domestic recruits include Gani Nigam, Sahil Tavora and Laldanmawia Ralte while FC Goa's Laxmikant Kattimani has replaced Vishal Kaith.