ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Hyderabad FC: David Williams Scores, ATK Lead 1-0

Oct 25, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

19' - Unbelievable scenes in Kolkata! Michael Soosairaj moves around on the left flank and nobody from the Hyderabad defence closes him down. He unleashes a deadly strike on the goal that hits the woodwork. Hyderabad survive again!

ATK have made seven attempts on goal today compared to nil from Hyderabad FC.

ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC