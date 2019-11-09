ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Roy Krishna Penalty Puts ATK 1-0 Ahead

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Jamshedpur FC through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK and Jamshedpur FC are tied at 0-0 at half time at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday in the clash between two Top 4 teams. Here is the story of the match so far: It has been a cagey half, a tactical battle between Antonio Habas and Antonio Iriondo. Both the teams have had a few openings but the closest either side came to scoring was when Farukh Choudhary hit the crossbar with his header in the 8th minute. Jamshedpur's midfield maestro Piti went out injured in this half that saw three yellow cards dished out.
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK, who have won their last two league matches, have made their second-best start to an ISL season while Jamshedpur FC are enjoying their best start in their short league history. LIVE STREAMING
Nov 9, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)
62' - Clumsy challenge from Robin Gurung as he brings down Roy Krishna outside the box. The resulting free kick, however, is blasted away.
62' - SUBSTITUTION FOR ATK! Jayesh Rane is replaced by Pranoy Halder. Is Antonio Habas going to try and protect this one-goal lead here now?
ATK 1-0 Jamshedpur FC
Nov 9, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)
57' - GOAL! Roy Krishna rolls that one home calmly into the right corner. Subrata Paul is sent the wrong way and Krishna makes no mistake and ATK have now broken the deadlock here.
55' - PENALTY! Tiri takes out Roy Krishna in the box and is this going to be ATK's breakthrough tonight?
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Nov 9, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)
47' - Wide from Soosairaj! Great link-up play between Hernandez and Soosai in that move. Soosai passes to Hernandez slightly on the left and then as he is making a run to the middle, Hernandez makes a cheeky backheel pass back to Soosai, whose shot is wide.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Nov 9, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)
The second half of ATK vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway with the scoreline reading 0-0. Jamshedpur's main man Piti is out injured so it will be interesting to see how Iriondo will plan to work around the problem.
Here are the statistics from ATK vs Jamshedpur FC after 45 minutes of play.
CRITERIA
ATK
JAMSHEDPUR FC
Possession
47%
53%
Passing Accuracy
63%
68%
Goals
0
0
Shots on Target
1
0
Shots Off Target
3
2
Yellow Cards
1
2
Nov 9, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)
HALF TIME! It has been a cagey half, a tactical battle between Antonio Habas and Antonio Iriondo. Both the teams have had a few openings but the closest either side came to scoring was when Farukh Choudhary hit the crossbar with his header in the 8th minute. Jamshedpur's midfield maestro Piti went out injured in this half that saw three yellow cards dished out.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Nov 9, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)
43' - Farukh Choudhary has been booked now! Three booking already in this first half as the rain makes it difficult for players to get a grip on the game.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Nov 9, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
39' - Mobashir breaks the move tactically by bringing down David Williams and he is very lucky to escape without a booking.
40' - Subrata puts himself under pressure with that under-hit pass as David Williams instercepts and then Roy Krishna backheels to Javi Hernandez and Monroy makes a timely tackle.
41' - Mazy run from Jayesh Rane and he goes for a long-ranger and it's just wide.
36' - Jamshedpur's Piti is down! It looks like a muscular issue and that will be a big, big blow to the visitors. Piti has started every single match for Jamshedpur so far.
38' - Piti is replaced by Noe Acosta.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Nov 9, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)
22' - Brilliant run from Soosairaj on the right and he looks to pass the ball to Roy Krishna but Subrata Paul collects the ball ahead of him.
23' - Krishna makes a good run on the left but a timely tackle from Tiri averts the danger.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Nov 9, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
19' - Header Goes Wide!David Williams > Michael Soosairaj > Williams > Prabir Das > Williams. Fantastic run from Soosairaj in the middle of the park, taking on two defenders to pass the ball back to Williams, who crossed the ball wide on the right to Prabir. He overstepped and race up with pace to put in a brilliant cross in the middle for Williams but he couldn't connect properly with the ball and heads that wide.
17' - The match has toned down a little after the early attacks from both the teams and ATK and Jamshedpur are both trying to carve out their chances at the moment.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Nov 9, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
8' - WHAT A CHANCE! Farukh Choudhary hits the bar. What a beautiful moment created by Piti on the right. He shows great composure on the ball to dummy Jayesh Rane twice and floats a ball to the far corner. Farukh is not able to rise high but gets his head to the ball but it hits the bar. What a moment!
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
8' HITS THE CROSSBAR!
Piti puts in a cross and Farukh's header almost gives the crossbar.
7' - Jamshedpur are so lucky there. Memo, with David Williams on his back, played a back pass to his keeper Subrata Paul. There was no communication there and Williams intercepted but Subrata came in time to avert the danger.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Nov 9, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
3' - Keegan Perreira has been booked already for a bad foul on Prabir Das. That was a clear-cut bookable offence and right at the start, Jamshedpur have got into the books of the referee.
The players of both ATK and Jamshedpur FC are out in the field and the national anthem has been sung. The live football action will begin shortly under the rain. West Bengal is preparing for Cyclone Bulbul.
Nov 9, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)
Farukh Choudhary will be celebrating his birthday today! Can he help 'win' his own birthday gift in the match against ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium?
Delhi Dynamos' (which has been rechristened to Odisha FC) marque player Alessandro del Piero is celebrating his birthday today. Del Piero was the biggest name in the league when it started back in 2014.
ATK's Michael Soosairaj is up against his former team and this is what he had to say ahead of the clash: "I am happy playing against them. I had a great time in Jamshedpur. The people were awesome, I performed there. Now I have signed with ATK, this is my team. So I am looking forward to this match and we will try to win the game."
Here is Jamshedpur FC’s starting XI vs ATK: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Robin Gurung, Keegan Pereira, Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura, Mobashir Rahman, Piti, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel.
Substitutes: Rafique Ali (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Bikash Jairu, Noe Acosta, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi.
Here is ATK’s starting XI vs Jamshedpur FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal (C), Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Agustin Iniguez, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.
FC Goa lead the Indian Super League points table with 8 points from four games and even though NorthEast United FC have the same points, their inferior goal difference keeps them second. Chennaiyin FC are placed at the bottom of the pile with just a point from three games. Jamshedpur FC are third with seven points from three matches while ATK are a spot below with six points from as many games.
Nov 9, 2019 6:15 pm (IST)
NOTHING TO SEPARATE THE TWO! ATK and Jamshedpur FC have played each other four times in the ISL history and their head-to-head record is tied at 1-1. The two have also played two draws and have scored three goals each in their ties.
ATK host Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium as the two Top 4 sides go head-to-head. Both ATK and Jamshedpur FC are in good form and while ATK have won their last two games, Jamshedpur FC are unbeaten so far.
Roy Krishna puts ATK in the lead against Jamshedpur FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)
ATK's attack has been on fire led by A-League duo of David Williams and Roy Krishna.The pace and clinical nature of their attack, which is supported by the likes of Javier Hernandez and Michael Soosairaj, has the ability to hurt any team. ATK's defence has also held up very well, conceding only twice so far.
Antonio Iriondo's Jamshedpur FC loves to get on the ball, with the likes of Piti and Aitor Monroy controlling the game from midfield. Jamshedpur also have an in-form striker in Sergio Castel. Apart from their foreigners, their Indian attacking players like Farukh Choudhary and Aniket Jadhav have also been impressive.