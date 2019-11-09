ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Roy Krishna Penalty Puts ATK 1-0 Ahead

Nov 9, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

39' - Mobashir breaks the move tactically by bringing down David Williams and he is very lucky to escape without a booking.

40' - Subrata puts himself under pressure with that under-hit pass as David Williams instercepts and then Roy Krishna backheels to Javi Hernandez and Monroy makes a timely tackle.

41' - Mazy run from Jayesh Rane and he goes for a long-ranger and it's just wide.

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC