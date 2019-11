ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Roy Krishna Penalty Puts ATK 1-0 Ahead

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Jamshedpur FC through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK and Jamshedpur FC are tied at 0-0 at half time at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday in the clash between two Top 4 teams.It has been a cagey half, a tactical battle between Antonio Habas and Antonio Iriondo. Both the teams have had a few openings but the closest either side came to scoring was when Farukh Choudhary hit the crossbar with his header in the 8th minute. Jamshedpur's midfield maestro Piti went out injured in this half that saw three yellow cards dished out.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK, who have won their last two league matches, have made their second-best start to an ISL season while Jamshedpur FC are enjoying their best start in their short league history. LIVE STREAMING