ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Mumbai City FC: ATK Look to Consolidate Top Spot in Table

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Mumbai City FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK are hosting Mumbai City FC at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, with an eye on consolidating that top spot in the table for this round of matches. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will would their off-field success with City Football Group deal, to replicate the positivity on the field.
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK are currently on top of the ISL table with 10 points from five games, same as Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur but with better goal difference. Mumbai City FC sit on the seventh spot with just five points from five matches.
Nov 30, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)
ATK have three wins, one loss and a draw so far this season while Mumbai City FC have won only one game and have lost two and drawn twice.
Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa wants his team to cut down on defensive errors: "We are making some mistakes that we will try to fix. We can fix. As a team, we are doing well but some individual mistakes are costing us the game. But we have got time to fix this and hopefully, we will finish where we want to finish."
Here is what Antonio Habas, ATK head coach, said before the match: "Every match is absolutely different. We are trying to find the intensity and pace. We cannot win every match. But we have not lost also."
Nov 30, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)
Mumbai City FC’s Starting Line-up
Mumbai City FC’s starting XI vs ATK: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Paulo Machado, Rowllin Borges, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou.
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Mato Grgic, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn.
ATK’s starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna (C), Michael Soosairaj.
ATK and Mumbai City FC have played 12 matches in the history of ISL. The visitors of today have a better head-to-head, having won five compared to four by ATK. The two teams have also played out three draws. In their encounters, ATK have scored 17 goals while Mumbai have found the back of the net 15 times. As of today, however, ATK have joint-best goalscoring record this season while Mumbai have the joint-worst defensive record.
ATK are currently on top of the table with 10 points from five games. While Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have the same points as them, it is there better goal difference 7 that keeps them on top. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are seventh and have just five points from five games. While ATK will be looking to keep hold of their top spot, Mumbai will be looking to overtake Odisha FC.
Nov 30, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)
ATK host Mumbai City FC at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata as they look to consolidate their spot on top of the ISL table while Mumbai City FC look for an on-field boost from their deal with Manchester City owners City Football Group.
ATK host Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. (Photo Credit: ISL)
The Kolkata side's form suffered a minor blip on the road to Odisha FC last weekend, ending in a damp squib. It was a rare case of Habas' attack not delivering as Roy Krishna and Co. have netted a joint league-high 10 goals so far. But amidst their attacking prowess on show, the defenders' work has gone unnoticed - the three-man backline, with Soosairaj and Prabir Das as wing-backs, has conceded only three goals and only Bengaluru FC have let in fewer.
With Modou Sougou struggling with fitness early on, Amine Chermiti has filled the gap seamlessly, scoring three goals in five matches. The likes of Diego Carlos and Paulo Machado have been dangerous on the ball but it will be a challenging task against a rock-solid ATK defence. Mumbai City have the league's joint-worst defence after five games, and ahead of a fixture against ATK, who have been prolific in front of goal, Jorge Costa's top priority will be to shore up his defensive third.