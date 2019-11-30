ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, ATK vs Mumbai City FC: ATK Look to Consolidate Top Spot in Table

ATK host Mumbai City FC at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata as they look to consolidate their spot on top of the ISL table while Mumbai City FC look for an on-field boost from their deal with Manchester City owners City Football Group.

ATK are currently on top of the table with 10 points from five games. While Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have the same points as them, it is there better goal difference 7 that keeps them on top. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are seventh and have just five points from five games. While ATK will be looking to keep hold of their top spot, Mumbai will be looking to overtake Odisha FC.

ATK and Mumbai City FC have played 12 matches in the history of ISL. The visitors of today have a better head-to-head, having won five compared to four by ATK. The two teams have also played out three draws. In their encounters, ATK have scored 17 goals while Mumbai have found the back of the net 15 times. As of today, however, ATK have joint-best goalscoring record this season while Mumbai have the joint-worst defensive record.

Here is what Antonio Habas, ATK head coach, said before the match: "Every match is absolutely different. We are trying to find the intensity and pace. We cannot win every match. But we have not lost also."

Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa wants his team to cut down on defensive errors: "We are making some mistakes that we will try to fix. We can fix. As a team, we are doing well but some individual mistakes are costing us the game. But we have got time to fix this and hopefully, we will finish where we want to finish."

ATK have three wins, one loss and a draw so far this season while Mumbai City FC have won only one game and have lost two and drawn twice.

The Kolkata side's form suffered a minor blip on the road to Odisha FC last weekend, ending in a damp squib. It was a rare case of Habas' attack not delivering as Roy Krishna and Co. have netted a joint league-high 10 goals so far. But amidst their attacking prowess on show, the defenders' work has gone unnoticed - the three-man backline, with Soosairaj and Prabir Das as wing-backs, has conceded only three goals and only Bengaluru FC have let in fewer.With Modou Sougou struggling with fitness early on, Amine Chermiti has filled the gap seamlessly, scoring three goals in five matches. The likes of Diego Carlos and Paulo Machado have been dangerous on the ball but it will be a challenging task against a rock-solid ATK defence. Mumbai City have the league's joint-worst defence after five games, and ahead of a fixture against ATK, who have been prolific in front of goal, Jorge Costa's top priority will be to shore up his defensive third.