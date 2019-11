ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Chhetri Stunner Puts Bengaluru 2-0 Up

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Defending champions Bengaluru FC host Chennaiyin FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, both looking for nothing less than a win.Bengaluru FC took off at a frantic pace, desperate for a win. With Eric Paartalu back in the side, they look more balanced and threatening in terms of set play. Chances after chances came for Paartalu, Chhetri and Dimas and all the pressure paid off in the 14th minute, when the Big Paartalu headed in a Dimas corner to put Bengaluru 1-0 ahead. Sunil Chhetri increases Bengaluru FC's lead in the 25th minute with a stunning strike. Collecting an Augusto long ball by getting around Tondonba, Chhetri paces up and unleashes the strike before Sabia can close down and the Kanteerava is going bonkers. Bengaluru FC have got going and how.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC, who are currently eighth in the league table, are yet to register a win in the season where they are defending their title. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, can afford nothing less than a win as they languish at the bottom of the points table. LIVE STREAMING