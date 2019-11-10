ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Chhetri Stunner Puts Bengaluru 2-0 Up

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC, who are currently eighth in the league table, are yet to register a win in the season where they are defending their title. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, can afford nothing less than a win as they languish at the bottom of the points table. LIVE STREAMING
26' - GOAL! Sunil Chhetri scores a belter to put Bengaluru FC 2-0 up against Chennaiyin FC. This is the first goal of the season for India's top goalscorer in the history of the game and what a strike to break the deadlock! Chhetri collects that long ball from Augusto brilliantly by getting around Tondonba and races up. Eli Sabia cannot close down quick enough and Chhetri pulls the trigger. Kaith had no chance there!
Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC
25' WHO ELSE! Augusto clips a delightful ball over the top that Chhetri kills with his first touch and sends into the back of the net with a volley! 2-0. #BENCHE #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/ZXjoOTgVCd— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 10, 2019
14' - GOAL! Eric Paartalu makes his first start this season, comes back from injury and puts Bengaluru FC in the lead. Another set-play masterpiece from the defending champions. Dimas takes the corner and Paartalu rises the highest and heads it in. Bengaluru have finally made all those chance count!
Celebrations Galore! Paartalu runs towards the West Block Blues to celebrates, takes out the corner flag and shows the Bengaluru FC crest in celebration!
Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC
14' GOAL - @bengalurufc— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 10, 2019
The pressure has paid off! @ErikPaartalu heads the hosts in front.
BFC 1-0 CFC#BENCHE #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/OCbld455kW
10' - CHANCE! Udanta collects the ball brilliantly on the right by keeping himself onside and then puts in a cross in the middle. Goian gets his toe to it and the ball gets a bit more pace and Chhetri and Augusto, neither could reach the ball.
12' - Quick throw-in from Bengaluru FC and Bheke floats the ball on the far post and Chhetri dives to take the header but heads it just, just wide. WHAT A CHANCE!
Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
11' CHANCE! The Blues are piling on the pressure here at the Fortress as chances from Raphael, Dimas and Chhetri come close to giving Cuadrat's men the advantage. #BENCHE #WeAreBFC— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 10, 2019
5' - SAVE! Vishal Kaith has been made a solid save! Bheke with another long throw into the box close to the near post. Augusto collects the ball and turns around and takes a shot from the tight ankle but Kaith saved it.
6' - Ashique channeling his left-back position right there! He challenges on the left and strides up the left flank with the ball only for two defenders to cover him to put the ball away.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
5' CHANCE! Augusto gets on the end of a long throw in, cuts past his marker and squares one for Juanan but the Spaniard's shot is saved by Kaith. 0-0. #BENCHE— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 10, 2019
Bengaluru FC vs Chennayiin FC kicks off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Both Bengaluru and Chennaiyin are in the bottom half of the table and will be desperate for their first win of the season.
KICK-OFF ➡️ #BENCHE #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 10, 2019
MILESTONE ALERT! Erik Paartalu is set to make his 50th appearance for Bengaluru FC as the hosts take on Chennaiyin FC, looking for their first win of the season ahead of the international break.
It's a milestone moment for Big Erik Paartalu, who makes his 50th appearance for the Blues tonight! #WeAreBFC #BENCHE pic.twitter.com/WVf3syJFsX— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 10, 2019
Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory feels this rivalry between his club and Bengaluru FC is "more than just a football match" and he said he would like his team to get their first victory of the season against the defending champion in their Fortress.
🗣 | "There is a special feeling about this match, always has been."— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 10, 2019
Will @JohnGregory77's @ChennaiyinFC rise to the occasion at the home of the reigning #HeroISL champions?#BENCHE #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/W40XA65HvZ
Here is Chennaiyin FC’s starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Tondonba Singh, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Rahim Ali, Nerijus Valskis.
Substitutes: Karanjit Singh (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu.
Here's how we start for #BENCHE 🙌🏽— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 10, 2019
A debut for Rahim Ali as @andreschembri27 also comes into the starting XI!#AattamReloaded @ApolloXSports pic.twitter.com/RcrS88A8UO
Here is Bengaluru FC’s starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Raphael Augusto, Erik Paartalu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).
Substitutes: Aditya Patra (GK), Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Rino Anto, Semboi Haokip, Manuel Onwu, Edmund Lalrindika.
Big @ErikPaartalu returns to the squad to face Chennaiyin FC at the Fortress tonight! What are your predictions? #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore #BENCHE pic.twitter.com/BCc6ZLa9kY— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 10, 2019
Both Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC have been struggling goals. While Bengaluru FC have scored just one, Chennaiyin have been unable to find the back of the net at all.
🗣 | "@ChennaiyinFC have also not been able to score for several games in a row. One day, they are going to break the number for sure. I just hope it's not against us." @BengaluruFC head coach @CarlesCuadrat ahead of tonight's #BENCHE 🧐#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/yrBNcQpKVk— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 10, 2019
ATK lead the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table with nine points from four games and will take the lead into the international break. Chennaiyin FC currently languish at the bottom but have a chance to climb up if they beat Bengaluru FC today. Bengaluru, on the other hand, are eighth currently but can enter the top 5 with a win today.
Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC have played five matches so far in the history of ISL and Chennaiyin hold a slight 3-2 advantage over the defending champions. It’s a tricky game for both teams, who have scored eight goals each in the history of this fixture.
There has not been a single draw between @bengalurufc and @ChennaiyinFC in the #HeroISL.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 10, 2019
Can you guess what tonight's scoreline will be? 🤔
#BENCHE #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/M7rJDTzTRF
Bengaluru FC host Chennaiyin FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in a situation where both teams are desperate for a win. While Benglauru have played out three draws so far, Chennaiyin FC have one draw and two losses to show.
The #HeroISL champions have arrived at the Kanteerava!@bengalurufc#BENCHE #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/zQg6G9YtKz— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 10, 2019
Bengaluru FC host Chennaiyin FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Bengaluru FC were held to a goalless draw by NorthEast United in their opening game at home, but unfortunate against FC Goa where only an unfortunate tackle in injury time helped Goa equalise through a penalty. Against Jamshedpur FC, though, heroics from Subrata Paul denied Bengaluru a goal. The lack of goals have not helped them even as their defence has been solid.
Matchday! 🇧🇷👊💪 #BENCHE pic.twitter.com/eBBJU8WAWo
— Raphael Augusto Santos (@Raphael_A12) November 10, 2019
Chennaiyin FC's profligate finishing and poor decision-making up front has cost them so far as they are yet to find a goal. Chennaiyin do have players like Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro who can influence proceedings from the midfield. However, it remains to be seen if they can translate that ability on the field against another strong team who are desperate for a win themselves.
