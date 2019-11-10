Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Chhetri Stunner Puts Bengaluru 2-0 Up

News18.com | November 10, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Defending champions Bengaluru FC host Chennaiyin FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, both looking for nothing less than a win. Here is the story of the match so far: Bengaluru FC took off at a frantic pace, desperate for a win. With Eric Paartalu back in the side, they look more balanced and threatening in terms of set play. Chances after chances came for Paartalu, Chhetri and Dimas and all the pressure paid off in the 14th minute, when the Big Paartalu headed in a Dimas corner to put Bengaluru 1-0 ahead. Sunil Chhetri increases Bengaluru FC's lead in the 25th minute with a stunning strike. Collecting an Augusto long ball by getting around Tondonba, Chhetri paces up and unleashes the strike before Sabia can close down and the Kanteerava is going bonkers. Bengaluru FC have got going and how.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC, who are currently eighth in the league table, are yet to register a win in the season where they are defending their title. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, can afford nothing less than a win as they languish at the bottom of the points table. LIVE STREAMING
Nov 10, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

26' - Another big chance for Bengaluru FC but it goes begging! Raphael Augusto is one-on-one with Vishal Kaith but he just could not get his shot through.

Chennaiyin FC are being bullied by the defending champions.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

26' - GOAL! Sunil Chhetri scores a belter to put Bengaluru FC 2-0 up against Chennaiyin FC. This is the first goal of the season for India's top goalscorer in the history of the game and what a strike to break the deadlock! Chhetri collects that long ball from Augusto brilliantly by getting around Tondonba and races up. Eli Sabia cannot close down quick enough and Chhetri pulls the trigger. Kaith had no chance there!

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

14' - GOAL! Eric Paartalu makes his first start this season, comes back from injury and puts Bengaluru FC in the lead. Another set-play masterpiece from the defending champions. Dimas takes the corner and Paartalu rises the highest and heads it in. Bengaluru have finally made all those chance count!

Celebrations Galore! Paartalu runs towards the West Block Blues to celebrates, takes out the corner flag and shows the Bengaluru FC crest in celebration!

Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

10' - CHANCE! Udanta collects the ball brilliantly on the right by keeping himself onside and then puts in a cross in the middle. Goian gets his toe to it and the ball gets a bit more pace and Chhetri and Augusto, neither could reach the ball.

12' - Quick throw-in from Bengaluru FC and Bheke floats the ball on the far post and Chhetri dives to take the header but heads it just, just wide. WHAT A CHANCE!

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

5' - SAVE! Vishal Kaith has been made a solid save! Bheke with another long throw into the box close to the near post. Augusto collects the ball and turns around and takes a shot from the tight ankle but Kaith saved it.

6' - Ashique channeling his left-back position right there! He challenges on the left and strides up the left flank with the ball only for two defenders to cover him to put the ball away.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

4' - Rahul Bheke with a long throw into the box and Paartalu gets his head to it and it was on target but Vishal Kaith collected the ball with ease. However, Bheke's feet was inside the line when he made the throw and that should have been a foul.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

1' - With Onwu dropped up front and Paartalu coming back in the team, Sunil Chhetri is now leading the line for Bengaluru FC while Ashique Kuruniyan is manning the left flank instead of playing in the left back position.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC vs Chennayiin FC kicks off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Both Bengaluru and Chennaiyin are in the bottom half of the table and will be desperate for their first win of the season.

Nov 10, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

Both the sets of players are out on the field and the national anthem has been sung. The live football action should begin in a few minutes from now with both Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC eyeing a win.

Nov 10, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)

MILESTONE ALERT! Erik Paartalu is set to make his 50th appearance for Bengaluru FC as the hosts take on Chennaiyin FC, looking for their first win of the season ahead of the international break.

Nov 10, 2019 7:04 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory feels this rivalry between his club and Bengaluru FC is "more than just a football match" and he said he would like his team to get their first victory of the season against the defending champion in their Fortress.

Nov 10, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

Here is Chennaiyin FC’s starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Tondonba Singh, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Rahim Ali, Nerijus Valskis.

Substitutes: Karanjit Singh (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu.

Nov 10, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Here is Bengaluru FC’s starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Raphael Augusto, Erik Paartalu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Substitutes: Aditya Patra (GK), Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Rino Anto, Semboi Haokip, Manuel Onwu, Edmund Lalrindika.

Nov 10, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

Both Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC have been struggling goals. While Bengaluru FC have scored just one, Chennaiyin have been unable to find the back of the net at all.

Nov 10, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

ATK lead the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table with nine points from four games and will take the lead into the international break. Chennaiyin FC currently languish at the bottom but have a chance to climb up if they beat Bengaluru FC today. Bengaluru, on the other hand, are eighth currently but can enter the top 5 with a win today.

Nov 10, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC have played five matches so far in the history of ISL and Chennaiyin hold a slight 3-2 advantage over the defending champions. It’s a tricky game for both teams, who have scored eight goals each in the history of this fixture.

Nov 10, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC host Chennaiyin FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in a situation where both teams are desperate for a win. While Benglauru have played out three draws so far, Chennaiyin FC have one draw and two losses to show.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Chhetri Stunner Puts Bengaluru 2-0 Up
Bengaluru FC host Chennaiyin FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Bengaluru FC were held to a goalless draw by NorthEast United in their opening game at home, but unfortunate against FC Goa where only an unfortunate tackle in injury time helped Goa equalise through a penalty. Against Jamshedpur FC, though, heroics from Subrata Paul denied Bengaluru a goal. The lack of goals have not helped them even as their defence has been solid.



Chennaiyin FC's profligate finishing and poor decision-making up front has cost them so far as they are yet to find a goal. Chennaiyin do have players like Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro who can influence proceedings from the midfield. However, it remains to be seen if they can translate that ability on the field against another strong team who are desperate for a win themselves.
