ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Bengaluru Face Table-toppers Goa

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. The finalist of last season, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, will go head-to-head again and that too in the first ISL fixture of 2020. Top of the table FC Goa with 21 points, face the defending champions Bengaluru five points off them in third at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. In the reverse fixture between the two outfits earlier in the season, the Gaurs scored from a late spot-kick to share the points and they will now be looking to clinch all three to extend their lead at the top.
The defending champions have been far from perfect so far this season with most of their problems stemming from a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal. With just 11 goals to their name so far, the Blues have the joint third-worst goal-scoring record in the division and are the lowest scorers in the current top four. After four wins on the trot, the Gaurs go into the fixture with the confidence of coming away with three points. Goals have been flying in for Sergio Lobera's men, who are especially dangerous in the second half of matches. Close to 60 percent of their goals have come after the restart, with teams eventually tiring out and finding it difficult to pin down Goa's attackers. This aspect of their game is something Bengaluru will be extra mindful of given they've conceded close to 70 percent of their goals in the last 15 minutes of matches so far this term. LIVE STREAM
Jan 3, 2020 8:19 pm (IST)
Half-time! It is still goalless at the break between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa!
Even though it has been counter-attacking football for the most part with spectator-friendly end-to-end action, a mixture of poor luck, bad touches and opportune defending - has seen the back of the goal not being disturbed.
37' - It has been frenetic football yielding nothing. Both sides have committed players to attack but there has is yet to be a goal.
Jan 3, 2020 8:07 pm (IST)
29 ' - Jackichand Singh makes a beautiful run and Hugo Boumous finds with an equally terrific pass. Jackichand's first touch lets him down and he is forced to move away from goal. Dimas Delgado gets back in position and the ball goes out of play.
It is end-to-end stuff here, as a long ball from deep from Nishu Kumar finds Rahul Bheke in acres of space on the right flank. The Bengaluru right back cuts back onto his weaker foot to shoot at goal that is somehow kept away by Mohammad Nawaz.
Jan 3, 2020 7:41 pm (IST)
9' - Chance!
What a chance for FC Goa to take the lead with a lovely break but Mandar Rao Dessai's mistake on the first touch allows Rahul Bheke to come back and put in a last-ditch tackle.
The visitors are definitely putting in the pressure.
Jan 3, 2020 7:35 pm (IST)
3' - Chase is on!
FC Goa have decided to pass it around in their own third with Bengaluru FC breathing down the necks of the visiting players at every opportunity. The crowd is absolutely loving it though.
Jan 3, 2020 7:31 pm (IST)
KICK-OFF! Bengaluru FC take on FC Goa in the first match of 2020! They face-off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Jan 3, 2020 7:15 pm (IST)
FC Goa Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Ahmed Jahouh; Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ferran Corominas
Jan 3, 2020 7:15 pm (IST)
Bengaluru FC Starting XI - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Albert Serran, Rahul Bheke; Nishu Kumar, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado; Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri
It's a new year but the same rivalry | Bengaluru FC face FC Goa at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the first game of 2020.
Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
At the pre-match press conference, Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat spoke about their upcoming challenge against Goa, "Games against Goa are always interesting. There is a lot of things happening always. Like the late goal in the final, or the penalty in the last match. We can expect anything from the game. Their players have been more or less the same (as that of last season)."
He added, "We are having a good season, quite similar to the last season. The team has been mentally, physically and tactically good enough to keep getting the points and staying in the playoff positions. Football is all about balance and we have been well balanced for the last two seasons to stay fighting for the playoff positions and I am happy for that."
FC Goa assistant coach Jesus Tato feels his players are hardly to blame for their performance in the last match against Chennaiyin FC. "It's true that we were leading at half-time in the last match with a big difference (3-0). But in the second half, credit has to go to Chennai players. They started the second half with a lot of energy, trying to force us to get back and we started to suffer," Tato told the media at the pre-match press conference.
"I think we have to check our mistakes but also we have to give credit to our players because in the worst moment, they scored a goal, bounced back, and after that, finished the match and got the three points, which was very important for us to continue at the top of the table. It's true that we suffered in the second half, but it's also true that we got the three points," he opined.