ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chhetri Gives Bengaluru 1-0 Win in Southern Derby

Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)



After a slow start to the campaign, which saw them register three back-to-back draws, Bengaluru got their season up and running in the last game thanks to a convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. The defending champions are unbeaten this season with six points from four games and currently find themselves just outside the top four. They will back themselves to get another win against Kerala come Saturday as they look to keep their unbeaten record against the Blasters intact.



Carles Cuadrat's men have been defensively sound so far and have conceded just once in four games, making them the league's tightest backline. Juanan and Rahul Bheke have been solid at the heart of their defence and will fancy their chances of keeping another clean sheet when coming up against the Blasters. That said, perhaps the biggest boost for Bengaluru is the presence of Erik Paartalu at the center of the park.



At the pre-match press conference ahead of the Kerala tie, Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat was asked if the international break came at the wrong time for his team and denied them the opportunity to build momentum. "I think we are working hard from the start. We may have had our first victory of the season in the last match, but we could have won any of the other three matches we drew. The calendar is what it is, there's nothing we can do about that," the Spaniard responded.







Eelco Schattorie will be eager for Kerala's first win since the opening day of the season, but that's easier said than done, especially against a team they've never beaten before. With that in mind, it must be noted that despite losing three of their four games against Bengaluru, Kerala could well have taken something from most of those encounters with the finest of margins often deciding the eventual winner.



"First of all, the most important thing is that as a club and as players, we are trying to do our best and achieve the best we can," claimed Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie at the pre-match press conference, as he tried to sum up his time in charge of the Kochi-based club.