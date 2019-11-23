LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chhetri Gives Bengaluru 1-0 Win in Southern Derby

News18.com | November 23, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Sunil Chhetri gave the home side Bengaluru FC the lead, in the 55th minute with a spectacular diving header, against Kerala Blasters FC as the ISL returns after the international break with the big-ticket clash. The South Indian rivals will look to make the most of a charged atmosphere in front of expectant supporters at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Bengaluru and Kerala find themselves in the middle of the pack with the hosts in the fifth position with six points from four games, while the Kochi-based side are seventh with four points. Though Bengaluru are one of only three sides to remain undefeated in the ISL so far, they have only one win to their name. It came against another arch-rival, Chennaiyin FC, just before the international break. LIVE STREAMING
Nov 23, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)
Nov 23, 2019 9:37 pm (IST)

FULL TIME!!

Sunil Chhetri is the difference between the two teams. His 55th-minute header giving the home side, Bengaluru a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters! 

In terms of Southern Derbies, Kerala Blasters have now not managed to win against Bengaluru FC in 5 attempts.  

Nov 23, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

89' - Oh No!

Mohammed Rafi lands awkwardly on his back after he tried a scissor kick. He has to be stretchered off to the field and Kerela Blasters have to play on with just 10 men as they are out os substitutions!

Meanwhile, Bengaluru bring on Edmund Lalrindika in place of Udanta Singh. 

Nov 23, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)
Nov 23, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)

74' - What a save!
That was going in if not for TP Rehenesh. What a save as he stops Raphael Augusto, who had fired in an absolute blaster from a Udanta Singh through ball. 

Meanwhile, Kerala looking to change a few things! 
Mohammed Rafi comes on for Abdul Hakku and Vlatko Drobarov in place of Mohamad Rakip.

Nov 23, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)

70' - Substitution

Bengaluru makes a change . Harmanjot Singh comes off and in his place walks in Khabra Thongkhosiem Haokip.

Meanwhile, Sahal Abdul samad is shown aa yellow card after Raphael Messi was done thesame just minutes earlier. 

Nov 23, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

69' - Close

Sahal Abdul Samad's introduction has been an injection of pace and trickery in the mid-field for the visitors. His run from the left leaves defenders in his wake and cuts back to Rahul KP, who tries to sidestep the ball into to the net but it dribbles wide of goal.

Nov 23, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

62' - Substitution

There is a huge roar as the 4th referee pulls up the board. Prasanth Karuthadathkuni makes way for Sahal Abdul Samad!

Nov 23, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)

58' - Uff!

Kerala Blasters keeper TP Rehenesh, tries to play it out from the back but the ever-present Raphael Augusto snatches the ball and passes it on to Dimas Delgado. He tries to take a touch when Raju Gaikwad saves the day. 

Nov 23, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

55' - Goal!

Sunil Chhetri gives Bengaluru the lead!

Dimas Delgado with the assist from the corner. It is Sunil Chhetri, from the edge of the box, put in a diving header and the ball sails into the back of the net.

Captain! Leader! Legend!

BENGALURU FC 1-0 KERALA BLASTERS FC 

Nov 23, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

54' - 

Ashique Kuruniyan has been the bright spark for Bengaluru FC so far in the second half. His silky feet are creating a flutter in the Kerala Blasters' backline!

Meanwhile, Harmanjot Khabra and Abdul Hakku go into the book for late challenges. 

Nov 23, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

46' - 

We are back for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC and Ashique Kuruniyan and Mohammad Rakip are back at it on the left side.

Both sides are looking much more cautious and don't want to be the side to concede a goal here!

Nov 23, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME! It is goalless at the break between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

It has been non-stop action at both ends of the pitch so far but neither team has a goal to score for it.

Bartholomew Ogbeche and Raphael Messi have had chances to put Kerala ahead but so have  Ashique Kuruniyan, Raphael Augusto and Sunil Chhetri for Bengaluru! 

Nov 23, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

40' - End to end!

The game has suddenly sprung to live...

From Sunil Chhetri's meandering run from the left side and his snapshot hitting Rehenesh... 

...to Raphael Messi's chance on the beak at the opposite end. He shoots wildly as the ball goes skyward. 

Nov 23, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

34' - Magic Feet!

What trickery from Ashique Kuruniyan. He goes left, he goes right and then nutmegs the clueless defender for good measure! He is brought down although illegally and Bengaluru FC get a free-kick. Nothing comes through from the set-piece.

Mohamad Rakip gets a yellow card for his tackle!

Nov 23, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

29' - GOAL... ALMOST!

Raphael Augusto heads it into the net from a brilliant Udanta Singh cross. But it does not count as the assistant referee deems it to be out of bounds before Udanta reached the ball. 

Nov 23, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)
Nov 23, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

20' -

The game so far has been end-to-end with both teams not willing to give an inch to their opponent.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC manager Carles Cuadrat was shown a yellow card for showing dissent. 

Nov 23, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

15' - Chance!

What a chance for Kerala Blasters to take the lead. Bartholomew Ogbeche gets the ball in mid-field and sprays it wide on the left to Raphael Messi, who squares it back in the middle with a driven low ball. It is just inches from Ogbeche's outstretched sliding foot and us from the opening goal! 

Nov 23, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
Nov 23, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

8' - 

Bengaluru FC have started off nicely, the players combining well as if there was no break at all. 

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are slowly and steadily turning the screws on the home defense. 

Nov 23, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

1'- 

From the start, the pressure on Bengaluru as Raphael Messi snatches the ball from the home team to start his pacey run at goal. Heis thwarted as he reaches the box!

Nov 23, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Kick-Off!

We are off here in Bengaluru! Promises to be a real entertainer given the rivalry between the sets of supporters. 

Nov 23, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

The away support! 

Nov 23, 2019 7:05 pm (IST)

Points, as well as pride, will be at stake as the two southern rivals Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, lock horns for the first time this season. 

Bengaluru will be confident about getting another three points after a win in their last outing in the league (against Chennayin FC). Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, will be looking to return to winning ways having failed to register a victory in their last three games.

Nov 23, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC Starting XI - T.P. Rehenesh; Mohammad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Abdul Hakku, Jessel Carneiro; Prasanth, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sergio Cidoncha; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raphael Messi

Nov 23, 2019 6:46 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC Starting XI - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar; Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado; Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Raphael Augusto; Sunil Chhetri. 

Nov 23, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)
Nov 23, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

Southern Derby - 

Domestic football returns after the international break and it is a huge clash between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC in the Southern Derby!

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chhetri Gives Bengaluru 1-0 Win in Southern Derby
Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

After a slow start to the campaign, which saw them register three back-to-back draws, Bengaluru got their season up and running in the last game thanks to a convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. The defending champions are unbeaten this season with six points from four games and currently find themselves just outside the top four. They will back themselves to get another win against Kerala come Saturday as they look to keep their unbeaten record against the Blasters intact.

Carles Cuadrat's men have been defensively sound so far and have conceded just once in four games, making them the league's tightest backline. Juanan and Rahul Bheke have been solid at the heart of their defence and will fancy their chances of keeping another clean sheet when coming up against the Blasters. That said, perhaps the biggest boost for Bengaluru is the presence of Erik Paartalu at the center of the park.

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the Kerala tie, Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat was asked if the international break came at the wrong time for his team and denied them the opportunity to build momentum. "I think we are working hard from the start. We may have had our first victory of the season in the last match, but we could have won any of the other three matches we drew. The calendar is what it is, there's nothing we can do about that," the Spaniard responded.



Eelco Schattorie will be eager for Kerala's first win since the opening day of the season, but that's easier said than done, especially against a team they've never beaten before. With that in mind, it must be noted that despite losing three of their four games against Bengaluru, Kerala could well have taken something from most of those encounters with the finest of margins often deciding the eventual winner.

"First of all, the most important thing is that as a club and as players, we are trying to do our best and achieve the best we can," claimed Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie at the pre-match press conference, as he tried to sum up his time in charge of the Kochi-based club.
