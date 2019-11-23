ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chhetri Gives Bengaluru 1-0 Win in Southern Derby

Event Highlights
Bengaluru and Kerala find themselves in the middle of the pack with the hosts in the fifth position with six points from four games, while the Kochi-based side are seventh with four points. Though Bengaluru are one of only three sides to remain undefeated in the ISL so far, they have only one win to their name. It came against another arch-rival, Chennaiyin FC, just before the international break. LIVE STREAMING
Full-Time in Kanteerava: @bengalurufc hold on for their second win of the campaign and go 2nd in the #HeroISL standings!#BFCKB #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/MnCrfC8bgB— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 23, 2019
Captain. Leader. Legend.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 23, 2019
In That Order.
Watch #BFCKB LIVE on @hotstartweets - https://t.co/6ncRYyVm3O and JioTV. #ISLMoments #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/oRXoFCVIVF
74' - What a save!
That was going in if not for TP Rehenesh. What a save as he stops Raphael Augusto, who had fired in an absolute blaster from a Udanta Singh through ball.
Meanwhile, Kerala looking to change a few things!
Mohammed Rafi comes on for Abdul Hakku and Vlatko Drobarov in place of Mohamad Rakip.
62' - Substitution
There is a huge roar as the 4th referee pulls up the board. Prasanth Karuthadathkuni makes way for Sahal Abdul Samad!
62' | SUBSTITUTION— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) November 23, 2019
⬅️ Prasanth
➡️ Sahal#BFCKB #YennumYellow
HALF-TIME! It is goalless at the break between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC.
It has been non-stop action at both ends of the pitch so far but neither team has a goal to score for it.
Bartholomew Ogbeche and Raphael Messi have had chances to put Kerala ahead but so have Ashique Kuruniyan, Raphael Augusto and Sunil Chhetri for Bengaluru!
34' - Magic Feet!
What trickery from Ashique Kuruniyan. He goes left, he goes right and then nutmegs the clueless defender for good measure! He is brought down although illegally and Bengaluru FC get a free-kick. Nothing comes through from the set-piece.
Mohamad Rakip gets a yellow card for his tackle!
24' It's been end-to-end here at the Fortress where the Blues have had a few efforts from set-pieces while Kerala are yet to test Gurpreet. 0-0. #BFCKB #WeAreBFC— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 23, 2019
15' - Chance!
What a chance for Kerala Blasters to take the lead. Bartholomew Ogbeche gets the ball in mid-field and sprays it wide on the left to Raphael Messi, who squares it back in the middle with a driven low ball. It is just inches from Ogbeche's outstretched sliding foot and us from the opening goal!
#BFCKB is incomplete without tifos 👌#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/xAr8cHdC8a— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 23, 2019
The away support!
In full voice! 🔊— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 23, 2019
The @kbfc_manjappada are ready! #BFCKB #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/dED1qrGbpz
Points, as well as pride, will be at stake as the two southern rivals Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, lock horns for the first time this season.
Bengaluru will be confident about getting another three points after a win in their last outing in the league (against Chennayin FC). Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, will be looking to return to winning ways having failed to register a victory in their last three games.
Kerala Blasters FC Starting XI - T.P. Rehenesh; Mohammad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Abdul Hakku, Jessel Carneiro; Prasanth, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sergio Cidoncha; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raphael Messi
Over to these men now! 😎— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 23, 2019
Here's how @bengalurufc and @KeralaBlasters line up tonight!#BFCKB #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/L2ENyIPRI2
Bengaluru FC Starting XI - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar; Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado; Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Raphael Augusto; Sunil Chhetri.
.@alberto_sp_3 returns to the Blues' XI for tonight's clash as Rahul Bheke misses out with a slight muscle injury. #BFCKB #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/qGIQ95Bc50— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 23, 2019
Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
After a slow start to the campaign, which saw them register three back-to-back draws, Bengaluru got their season up and running in the last game thanks to a convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. The defending champions are unbeaten this season with six points from four games and currently find themselves just outside the top four. They will back themselves to get another win against Kerala come Saturday as they look to keep their unbeaten record against the Blasters intact.
Carles Cuadrat's men have been defensively sound so far and have conceded just once in four games, making them the league's tightest backline. Juanan and Rahul Bheke have been solid at the heart of their defence and will fancy their chances of keeping another clean sheet when coming up against the Blasters. That said, perhaps the biggest boost for Bengaluru is the presence of Erik Paartalu at the center of the park.
At the pre-match press conference ahead of the Kerala tie, Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat was asked if the international break came at the wrong time for his team and denied them the opportunity to build momentum. "I think we are working hard from the start. We may have had our first victory of the season in the last match, but we could have won any of the other three matches we drew. The calendar is what it is, there's nothing we can do about that," the Spaniard responded.
Eelco Schattorie will be eager for Kerala's first win since the opening day of the season, but that's easier said than done, especially against a team they've never beaten before. With that in mind, it must be noted that despite losing three of their four games against Bengaluru, Kerala could well have taken something from most of those encounters with the finest of margins often deciding the eventual winner.
"First of all, the most important thing is that as a club and as players, we are trying to do our best and achieve the best we can," claimed Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie at the pre-match press conference, as he tried to sum up his time in charge of the Kochi-based club.
-
17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 156/820.0 overs 127/720.0 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
-
16 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 147/720.0 overs 106/820.0 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
-
14 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India WI vs AFG 164/520.0 overs 134/920.0 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
-
14 - 16 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India BAN vs IND 150/1058.3 overs 493/6114.0 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
-
11 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 249/750.0 overs 253/548.4 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets