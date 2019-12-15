ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Unbeaten Records on the Line as Bengaluru, Mumbai Face-off

Event Highlights
Bengaluru FC are sitting on the second spot with 13 points from seven games, whereas Mumbai City FC are 7th on the table with seven points in their kitty. In the previous game, Bengaluru FC kept a clean sheet as they defeated Odisha FC 1-0, whereas Mumbai City FC held Kerala Blaster FC to a draw. The holders have been nothing short of magnificent off late, showing no glimpses of their early-season struggles. At home, Carles Cuadrat's men have been even more special, winning seven out of a possible nine points. Furthermore, they are yet to concede a single goal at home this season and have also allowed the least shots of any home team so far. The Islanders, on the other hand, haven't faced defeat in the five matches they have played away from home this season and can set a new personal record if they manage to come away from Bengaluru with a point or three. LIVE STREAM
The teams are also here...
The Islanders and the holders make their way into the Kanteerava Stadium 🏟@bengalurufc @MumbaiCityFC#BFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/gvuq4nV2Rb— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 15, 2019
Mumbai City FC Starting XI - Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Mohamed Larbi, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado (C), Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou.
TEAM NEWS from the Kanteerava 📣— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 15, 2019
Bipin starts on the wing tonight as #Boss Jorge Costa names a strong side to face @bengalurufc! 💪💙#BFCMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/GvfHyRVBYq
Bengaluru FC Starting XI - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.
The boss rolls out an unchanged side from the one that took on Odisha FC, for tonight's clash against Mumbai City FC at the Fortress.— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 15, 2019
Subs: Prabhsukhan, Rino, Bheke, Lyngdoh, Wangjam, Semboi, Edmund. #WeAreBFC #BFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/6JvcV4LKKs
Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
Speaking to the media at the pre-match press conference, head coach Carles Cuadrat gave his opinion on the upcoming challenge, "Mumbai is quite a similar team as last season. They have changed some players, but the core of the team is the same. We know it is going to be a tough game. All the games this season have been tough. We can see that there are a lot of draws and a lot of teams are very close to each other on the points table."
The gaffer also showed enough confidence in his team ahead of their game against Mumbai. "I have trust in my players and my team. We are giving a tough competition. The teams find it difficult to score goals against us. This makes us unfavourable opponents. You see a lot of teams who comes to Kanteerava to get a win, but we have played well at home. I am happy with this season and what my players are doing," he said.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Mumbai head coach, Jorge Costa reflected on his side's impressive performances against the Blues last season, wherein they earned four points from a possible six. "Last season we played a good game against Bengaluru. We were down to 10 players but had prepared well. This season our team is much different to last season. What I am waiting for is to have a good game. We will fight for the three points. That is our target."
Continuing on the same note, the Portuguese maintained, "I'm looking forward to win the three points. It's true that in the last few games we didn't lose, but we didn't win either. But we performed well enough to win the game. So, we need to continue this against Bengaluru. Play well and with quality. We respect all the teams and for sure we respect Bengaluru. But what we want is to make our game, to fight, to play with quality and do our best to win the three points."
-
-
-
-
-
