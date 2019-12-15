ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Unbeaten Records on the Line as Bengaluru, Mumbai Face-off

Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)



Speaking to the media at the pre-match press conference, head coach Carles Cuadrat gave his opinion on the upcoming challenge, "Mumbai is quite a similar team as last season. They have changed some players, but the core of the team is the same. We know it is going to be a tough game. All the games this season have been tough. We can see that there are a lot of draws and a lot of teams are very close to each other on the points table."



The gaffer also showed enough confidence in his team ahead of their game against Mumbai. "I have trust in my players and my team. We are giving a tough competition. The teams find it difficult to score goals against us. This makes us unfavourable opponents. You see a lot of teams who comes to Kanteerava to get a win, but we have played well at home. I am happy with this season and what my players are doing," he said.







Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Mumbai head coach, Jorge Costa reflected on his side's impressive performances against the Blues last season, wherein they earned four points from a possible six. "Last season we played a good game against Bengaluru. We were down to 10 players but had prepared well. This season our team is much different to last season. What I am waiting for is to have a good game. We will fight for the three points. That is our target."



Continuing on the same note, the Portuguese maintained, "I'm looking forward to win the three points. It's true that in the last few games we didn't lose, but we didn't win either. But we performed well enough to win the game. So, we need to continue this against Bengaluru. Play well and with quality. We respect all the teams and for sure we respect Bengaluru. But what we want is to make our game, to fight, to play with quality and do our best to win the three points."