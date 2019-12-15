LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Unbeaten Records on the Line as Bengaluru, Mumbai Face-off

News18.com | December 15, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Defending champions Bengaluru FC will be aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they host Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru have won three and drawn four matches so far in the Indian Super League. They also come into the tie well-rested and would want to hand the Mumbai City their first away loss of the season, something the visitors would look to resist.

Bengaluru FC are sitting on the second spot with 13 points from seven games, whereas Mumbai City FC are 7th on the table with seven points in their kitty. In the previous game, Bengaluru FC kept a clean sheet as they defeated Odisha FC 1-0, whereas Mumbai City FC held Kerala Blaster FC to a draw. The holders have been nothing short of magnificent off late, showing no glimpses of their early-season struggles. At home, Carles Cuadrat's men have been even more special, winning seven out of a possible nine points. Furthermore, they are yet to concede a single goal at home this season and have also allowed the least shots of any home team so far. The Islanders, on the other hand, haven't faced defeat in the five matches they have played away from home this season and can set a new personal record if they manage to come away from Bengaluru with a point or three. LIVE STREAM
Dec 15, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Kick-off! 

And we are off! Defending champions Bengaluru FC, who are unbeaten in their seven matches so far, will look to jump to the top of the table as they take on Mumbai City FC!

Dec 15, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)
Dec 15, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

The teams are also here... 

Dec 15, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC Starting XI - Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Mohamed Larbi, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado (C), Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou.

Dec 15, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC Starting XI - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Dec 15, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

Unbeaten records are on the line as Bengaluru FC face Mumbai City FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. BFC are unbeaten this season (11 on the trot), while Mumbai have not lost on the road yet this season. 

Who's run will be broken?

Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Speaking to the media at the pre-match press conference, head coach Carles Cuadrat gave his opinion on the upcoming challenge, "Mumbai is quite a similar team as last season. They have changed some players, but the core of the team is the same. We know it is going to be a tough game. All the games this season have been tough. We can see that there are a lot of draws and a lot of teams are very close to each other on the points table."

The gaffer also showed enough confidence in his team ahead of their game against Mumbai. "I have trust in my players and my team. We are giving a tough competition. The teams find it difficult to score goals against us. This makes us unfavourable opponents. You see a lot of teams who comes to Kanteerava to get a win, but we have played well at home. I am happy with this season and what my players are doing," he said.



Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Mumbai head coach, Jorge Costa reflected on his side's impressive performances against the Blues last season, wherein they earned four points from a possible six. "Last season we played a good game against Bengaluru. We were down to 10 players but had prepared well. This season our team is much different to last season. What I am waiting for is to have a good game. We will fight for the three points. That is our target."

Continuing on the same note, the Portuguese maintained, "I'm looking forward to win the three points. It's true that in the last few games we didn't lose, but we didn't win either. But we performed well enough to win the game. So, we need to continue this against Bengaluru. Play well and with quality. We respect all the teams and for sure we respect Bengaluru. But what we want is to make our game, to fight, to play with quality and do our best to win the three points."
