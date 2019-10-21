ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Bengaluru Begin Title Defence

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Defending champions Bengaluru FC begin their quest for title retention against NorthEast United FC in front of their home fans at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC is a re-run of last year's semi-finals, in which Bengaluru trumped the Northeastern side over the two legs. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Oct 21, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
8' - Nishu Kumar goes for a cross from the right towards the far post trying to find Sunil Chhetri, who heads it down for Augusto but the ball is intercepted and NorthEast United take it forward only for Bengaluru to win it back immediately.
5' - Another excellent move from Bengaluru FC, they have put NorthEast United FC under immense pressure. Udanta with his run once again this time in the middle and surrounded by defenders, he lays it off for Raphael Augusto on the right but he cannot score from that angle as Subhasish collects the ball again.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
Oct 21, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
2' - 'The Flash' Udanta Singh is already at work. A brilliant ball from Sunil Chhetri towards a running Udanta, who almost makes it count before Subhasish makes a brave intervention to collect the ball.
4' - The first corner of th enight for Bengaluru but nothing comes out of it.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
Oct 21, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
Bengaluru FC get their home match against NorthEast United FC underway in front of a vociferous crowd. This is where Bengaluru FC begin their title defence - one they won after defeating FC Goa last season.
The Bengaluru FC and Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri is set to take the field for Bengaluru FC once again. He has been with the club since its inception way back in 2013 and he says that he loved playing for the club and its fans.
Both Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC are at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and the defending champions are set to continue their incredible record at their 'Fortress'. NorthEast United will need to be extremely special to beat Bengaluru at their home today.
Starting XI for NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Redeem Tlang, Jose Leudo (C), Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Nikhil Kadam, Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves.
Asamoah Gyan is NorthEast United's big signing this season and the Ghanian legend is starting his ISL journey at the Kanteerava tonight.
Starting XI for @NEUtdFC: Subhasish (GK), Reagan, Heerings, Komorski, R Pradhan, Redeem, J Leudo (C), Lalthathanga, N Kadam, A Gyan, M Chaves.
Starting XI for Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Udanta Singh, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C), Manuel Onwu.
Kuruniyan was signed by Bengaluru FC in the transfer window and the coach has decided to give him his debut for The Blues in their ISL opener.
Oct 21, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)
Here are some of the crucial facts related to Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC as they take on each other at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium:
Bengaluru FC were the only side unbeaten at home last season, where they managed 7 wins and 3 draws.
NorthEast United FC were the most successful away side last season, picking up 17 points on the road.
Bengaluru FC have won their opening matches in both their ISL campaigns so far.
Oct 21, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)
Bengaluru FC have lost to NorthEast United FC only once in the six matches the two have played and have drawn one. Also, Bengaluru have never lost to NorthEast United at home winning all those three games. An uphill task awaits NorthEast United if they are to upset the champs.
Bengaluru FC face NorthEast United FC as they kickstart their ISL title defence in front of their home fans at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru will be looking to become the first ISL team to successfully defend their crown.
Bengaluru FC take on NorthEast United FC at home in their ISL 2019-20 opener. (Photo Credit: ISL)
With a clutch of new signings and retention of key players, particularly domestic, Bengaluru look set to dominate again this season. They roped in India midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan this season to make an all-Indian attacking line-up of him, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh. The Blues have added striker Manuel Onwu of Spain, who will have the unenviable task of replacing the prolific Miku, who has left the side.
From KR Puram to Cubbon Park. From Austin Town to Malleshwaram. Bengaluru, here's your cue!
Despite the departure of some key players of the previous season, particularly Bartholomew Ogbeche, NorthEast United have made some big signing, including high profile Ghanaian Asamoah Gyan. NorthEast United's new head coach Robert Jarni is confident of a winning start despite the crowd being against them. Jarni felt his side will have a slight advantage since most of Bengaluru's key Indian players were away with the national team for a while and might not have had tuned into their side's preparations.