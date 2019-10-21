ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Bengaluru Begin Title Defence

Oct 21, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

Here are some of the crucial facts related to Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC as they take on each other at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium:

Bengaluru FC were the only side unbeaten at home last season, where they managed 7 wins and 3 draws.

NorthEast United FC were the most successful away side last season, picking up 17 points on the road.

Bengaluru FC have won their opening matches in both their ISL campaigns so far.