ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Williams Puts ATK Ahead, Soosairaj Injured

News18.com | October 30, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK through News18 Sports' live blog. Chennaiyin FC, still searching for their first win of the season, host ATK in their second home match at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Wednesday. Chennaiyin FC and ATK are locked at 0-0 at half time with both teams missing a number of chances, especially the home team. ATK will feel hard done by a they were wrongly denied a penalty and then a wrong offside decision went against them.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC settled for a draw against Mumbai City FC on Diwali evening at home and will now want to grab all the three available points in front of their home fans. ATK, on the other hand, thrashed Hyderabad FC in their previous encounter and would want to carry forward the momentum. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 30, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

71' - Another missed chance for Chennaiyin FC. A brilliant free kick is delivered by Anirudh Thapa in the far corner but the header from Eli Sabi is just wide.

72' - A fabulous interception from Thapa and he completes a nice one-two with Valskis to pass the ball on the left to Schembri, whose shot is just, just wide. This is seriously unlucky for Chennaiyin!

Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

69' - Michael Soosairaj goes off injured and Jayesh Rane replaces him! He and Eli Sabi went for a strong challenge and the ATK player went down. He was holding his groin but the injury is still unknown.

Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

61' - MISS! What a big, big chance for Chennaiyin! Crivellaro runs on the left with the ball and puts it in front of the goal but none of the Chennaiyin players are bale to get contact with it and Soosairaj somehow clears it.

Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

60' - Chennaiyin FC are struggling to find anything substantial at the moment. ATK have taken the lead and are holding it pretty well.

60' - Chhangte gets a corner for Chennaiyin but the delivery is too flat. The balls falls for Edwin Vanspaul outside the box and he hits a venomous shot but it's just wide.

Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

48' - GOAL! That was a gift for David Williams! Prabir Das makes an excellent collect on the right hand side of the goal and pulls it back for Javier Hernandez, who goes for a shot. The ball is not cleared by Goian and it falls kindly for Williams on far post and he was never going to make a mistake with that one. ATK had two decisions go against them but they have found the goal first.

Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC gets us underway at the Marina Arena for the second half against ATK. Both teams have failed to hit the back of the net so far with ATK having two decisions wrongly go against them.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

None could break the deadlock in the first half but there have been plenty of chances for both Chennaiyin FC and ATK. It has been the same old story for Chennaiyin, who have simply lacked the finish. For ATK, two decisions - a penalty appeal and an offside - have gone against them while replays showed that both those decisions were wrong. ATK will surely feel hard done by.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

43' - Chennaiyin FC get a free kick outside the box on the right. They go for a training move - a short free kick - but the move is thwarted with ease. That could have been a big moment for the home team.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

38' - It's been a high tempo game so far but after the first few early chances, it's settled down really. ATK, however, look extremely dangerous on the counter.

39' - The referee flags offside! Replays show that David Williams was not offside and that's another bad decision tonight. That's the second wrong decision of the game so far and both have been against ATK.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

23' - A superb interception from Soosairaj and he cuts through three defenders and passes the ball on the left to David Williams. He receives the ball in the middle and goes for the shot but Goian puts his body on the line to save that one.

24' - Immediately after, Chhangte is released on the left and he blazes through but his cross in the middle for Valskis is not deep enough.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

23' - What was Vishal Kaith thinking there? He fumbles with the ball in front of his goal and had Roy Krishna been closer there, that would have found the back of the net.

24' - A good one-two between Anirudh Thapa and Chhangte and Thapa unleashed a shot that was saved by Arindam.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

21' - Lallianzuala Chhangte is running the show for Chennaiyin FC from the left flank but he lacks the supports from the others in the frontline. It's been the story of their season so far - they apply pressure on their opponents but cannot convert their chances while their opponents do.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)

14' - ATK DENIED PENALTY! Roy Krishna goes down in the box after Valskis gets a contact at him and the Chennaiyin man was nowhere near the ball. But the referee waives off the appeal. ATK will feel aggrieved by this!

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

9' - MISS! How has that not gone in? A brilliant clearance from Lucian Goian finds Rafael Crivellaro on the left. He does well to control the ball and plays in the middle. Valskis slides but just cannot poke it in.

11' - Another great ball for Chhangte on the left and he blazes through but support doesn't arrive for him quick enough and it's another wasted opportunity.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

6' - Javier Hernandez with a corner kick delivered away from the goal in the centre and Chennaiyin clear it without much trouble.

7' - An overplay pass for Javier on the right and it was an easy collect for Vishal Kaith but instead he loses the ball for corner. ATK don't make use of the corner though.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

2' - Chennaiyin FC on the frontfoot early on. A beautiful cross in the middle and Valskis rises high but heads the ball high. He fails to get a clear connection with the ball and scuffs the chance.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK

Oct 30, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

ATK kickstart Chennaiyin FC vs ATK at the Marina Arena in Chennai and in the first minute itself, Vishal Kaith has had to collect the ball. The ATK frontline will surely be a handful for the Chennai defence.

Oct 30, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)

The live action of Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK will begin in a few minutes from now at the Marina Arena, Chennai.

Oct 30, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)

Here is the Indian Super League team of the week after Gameweek 2: Amrinder Singh (GK, Mumbai City FC); Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City FC), Mourtada Fall (FC Goa), Carlos Pena (FC Goa), Prabir Das (ATK); Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC), Ahmed Jahouh (FC Goa), Xisco Hernandez (Odisha FC); Asamoah Gyan (NorthEast United FC), Sergio Castel (Jamshedpur FC), David Williams (ATK)

Oct 30, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

Here is ATK’s starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal (C), Agustin Iniguez, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, David Williams, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna.

Oct 30, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

Here is Chennaiyin FC’s starting XI vs ATK: Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian (C), Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Dhanpal Ganesh, Nerijus Valskis.

Oct 30, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC head coach is well aware of the frailties in his squad's defence and is wary of the threat Roy Krishna and David Williams pose up front.

Oct 30, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)

ATK head coach Antonio Habas said he knew Chennaiyin FC was a dangerous opponent and he wasn't going to take them lightly.

Oct 30, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC and ATK have played 12 matches in their ISL history and ATK hold a 5-3 advantage in the head-to-head record. Four of their matches have also ended in draws. The interesting fact is that both teams have scored 19 goals in the fixture.

Oct 30, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC take on ATK in their second home match of the season as they search for their first win of Indian Super League 2019-20. ATK, buzzing from their 5-0 win over Hyderabad FC, will be eager to bring up their second win.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Williams Puts ATK Ahead, Soosairaj Injured
Chennaiyin FC take on ATK at home. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC's defence will be a point of worry for head coach John Gregory as captain Lucian Goian didn't look at his best in the Mumbai game and the onus would be on him to marshal the backline. Also, Gregory would want Maltese striker Andre Schembri to deliver big starting Wednesday so that Chennaiyin can make the best of the chances created by Rafael Crivellaro and Anirudh Thapa.



For ATK, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj and David Williams have been connecting well and the two-time champions had a home party against Hyderabad FC dismantling them 5-0. ATK coach Antonio Habas would want his players to show the same flair they did in the home fixture although breaking through the Chennai defence would be tougher.
