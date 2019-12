ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Chennaiyin Eye Upsurge, Goa Look to Take Back Top Spot

. @FCGoaOfficial head to their favourite ground away from home. Can a re-energized @ChennaiyinFC end the Gaurs' 3⃣-match winning run? Read about some interesting numbers in our #CFCFCG preview 👇 #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/rxpgHLTvNX

Chennaiyin FC host FC Goa in the second leg of the ISL 2019-20 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai in the Boxing Day clash. While Chennaiyin FC are looking to build on their win in the previous game, FC Goa want the top spot back.

ATK currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 18 points from 10 games while Hyderabad FC are rock bottom with just five points in nine matches. Today's hosts Chennaiyin FC are eighth with nine points from eight matches while FC Goa, who are at 18 points from 9 games, have the chance to go top today.

A resurgent Chennaiyin FC side host FC Goa in the Boxing Day clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC are currently eighth in the ISL 2019-20 points table with nine points from eight games while FC Goa are second with 18 points from nine matches.



Chennaiyin FC will want their star forward Nerijus Valskis to continue his purple patch after scoring five goals in the last four games and standing at the third spot in the goalscoring charts. Chennaiyin will need to improve their set-piece record as well. They have struggled with dead-ball situations, both offensively and defensively, this season. Chennaiyin defence will also miss the suspended Eli Sabia.Goa's attack will pose plenty of problems for the Chennaiyin defence. Ferran Corominas, since coming back from injury, has been in good goalscoring form and has tallied six goals already. Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous will look to provide ample service to Coro but one thing coach Sergio Lobera would like to see is his team improve their conversion rate.