ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Bottom-placed Chennai and Hyderabad Face-off

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Chennaiyin FC lock horns with Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai and the meeting will be the first-ever between the two sides. A win will be mighty important for either side, given their current position in the points table.
Both teams lost their previous outings in the league and currently find themselves as the bottom two in the ISL standings. A win, though, could instantly change that and hand them much-needed momentum heading into a busy cluster of fixtures. With just one draw in four games, Chennaiyin are rock bottom while Hyderabad sit above them with three points from four matches. LIVE STREAM
Nov 25, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)
Let's just say Kamaljit Singh has been very busy tonight.
Anirudh Thapa is shown a yellow card early in the second half for his tackle on Mohammed Yasir.
Nov 25, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)
2nd Half!
We are back as the action resumes between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC. Who will be able to break the deadlock in Chennai?
Nov 25, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
HALF-TIME!
It is still goalless at the break between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC.
Chennaiyin FC have had innumerable chances but they have scored (or rather not) the exact same as Hyderabad FC in the game so far.
The away team will be feeling better at half-time as they escaped conceding a goal.
Nov 25, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)
40' -
End to end stuff now!
The keepers having a clearing contest. Marcelo Pereira's corner is easily cleared by the Chennaiyin defence. Hyderabad tries to pass it back to the keeper who is chased down and his clearance becomes a chance at the other end. Kamaljit Singh has to race out of his goal and make a clearance of his own.
Nov 25, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
32' - Cleared off the line!
The football Gods must be crazy! Chennaiyin FC seem to have developed an allergy for a goal or there has to be a magnet steering balls away from it or stopping it.
Matthew Kilgallon as on the line and he makes a crucial interception. Anirudh Thapa's strike was going in...
Nov 25, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)
25' - Chance
Another chance and still Chennaiyin FC haven't managed to score!
Thoi Singh makes a line-hugging rin on the right flank, puts in a cross towards the back post. Lallianzuala Chhangte puts in a diving header but it is off-target.
Nov 25, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)
22' - Save!
Hyderabad FC are living on the edge here in Chennai, as the home team pile on the attacks.
Keeping them in the game is skipper and keeper Kamaljit Singh. He makes another beautiful save as Tondonba Singh lets it rips from a punched clearence of Edwin Vanspaul cross.
Nov 25, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)
16' Chance!
Two back-to-back chances for Chennaiyin's Lallianzuala Chhangte!
First, he fails to control the ball near the goal with a good space in front of him and in the second instance just 3 minutes later, he slips as he is taking the shot and it is saved for a corner.
The fans are cheering for every attack...
Nov 25, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
12' -
Chennaiyin FC have been passing it around quite comfortably, even in their own defensive third. Hyderabad FC's motto so far has been a club it forward and hope the forwards can hold up play.
Nov 25, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)
5 ' - Opening jabs
The game has been intense so far in the opening minutes. Both Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC happy to play the wait-and-watch game. Mid-field battles become more important here.
Nov 25, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
And we are off! Chennaiyin FC face-off Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai!
Nov 25, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)
Form - Hyderabad lost 1-0 at home against NorthEast United FC, while Chennaiyin FC lost 3-0 to Bengaluru FC away in their last game.
Hyderabad FC Starting XI - Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Matthew Kilgallon, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Marcelo Pereira, Bobo, Robin Singh.
Nov 25, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)
Chennaiyin FC face Hyderabad FC, the two teams placed at the bottom of the ISL, points table at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
In over 360 minutes of football in this edition of the Indian Super League season, John Gregory's side haven't found the back of the net. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory reflected on his team's poor start to the season and said, "I think the way that we lost the last match in Bengaluru hurt me more than anything. I was extremely disappointed with the team performance and I obviously take that very seriously because I am responsible for my team and making sure than we get the points on the board."
"I also must take responsibility for my player selections when they do not perform. I think that the two home matches against Mumbai (City) and ATK were good. In both games we registered many shots on goal, but we couldn't score. We dominated both games in terms of possession and passes, but we only got one point from two games where we should have got six," he added.
The international break seemed to have come at the right time for Hyderabad, with the break allowing the team to recuperate and get their players fit. At the pre-match press conference, Hyderabad head coach Phil Brown expanded on the matter and said, "The biggest challenge for all of us was in the treatment room. We had nine players who were injured. Around five-six of them would be starters in my team at the start of the season. That lack of quality available on the pitch was probably why we won just one game as opposed to maybe two or even three."
"The players went back to their homes during the break for a week. As they came back, we have slowly emptied the treatment room. We have only Adil Khan who was injured during the international break, which is a disappointment for us. But after a very long time, the confidence of the players is at an all-time high. All the players have been working hard on the training ground, fighting for a place in the starting XI against Chennaiyin," he added.