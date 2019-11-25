ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Bottom-placed Chennai and Hyderabad Face-off

Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL)



In over 360 minutes of football in this edition of the Indian Super League season, John Gregory's side haven't found the back of the net. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory reflected on his team's poor start to the season and said, "I think the way that we lost the last match in Bengaluru hurt me more than anything. I was extremely disappointed with the team performance and I obviously take that very seriously because I am responsible for my team and making sure than we get the points on the board."



"I also must take responsibility for my player selections when they do not perform. I think that the two home matches against Mumbai (City) and ATK were good. In both games we registered many shots on goal, but we couldn't score. We dominated both games in terms of possession and passes, but we only got one point from two games where we should have got six," he added.







The international break seemed to have come at the right time for Hyderabad, with the break allowing the team to recuperate and get their players fit. At the pre-match press conference, Hyderabad head coach Phil Brown expanded on the matter and said, "The biggest challenge for all of us was in the treatment room. We had nine players who were injured. Around five-six of them would be starters in my team at the start of the season. That lack of quality available on the pitch was probably why we won just one game as opposed to maybe two or even three."



"The players went back to their homes during the break for a week. As they came back, we have slowly emptied the treatment room. We have only Adil Khan who was injured during the international break, which is a disappointment for us. But after a very long time, the confidence of the players is at an all-time high. All the players have been working hard on the training ground, fighting for a place in the starting XI against Chennaiyin," he added.