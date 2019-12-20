ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chennai, Kerala Desperate for Win

Chennaiyin FC host Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in match 42 of Indian Super League 2019-20. Both Chennaiyin and the Blasters are desperate for a win as time is slipping away for them to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Bengaluru FC lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 16 points from nine games while Hyderabad FC are rock bottom with just four points from eight matches. Today's hosts Chennaiyin FC are just a place above Hyderabad with six points from 7 games while Kerala Blasters are eighth with seven points from eight matches. Chennaiyin FC have the chance to go level with Odisha FC if they win today while Kerala Blasters to jump into the Top 6 with a win.

🗞 | @KeralaBlasters are winless in their last 1⃣1⃣ away matches, while @ChennaiyinFC are unbeaten in their last 3⃣ games!



Read more as we preview #CFCKBFC ⤵#HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/xwfKsgHMv2 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2019

Chennaiyin, with the worst attacking record in the league so far, have been guilty of starting matches slowly, scoring just one first-half goal in seven matches. They have also spurned a lot of opportunities and out of their five goals, four of them have been scored by Nerijus Valskis. An inability to close out games is also hurting the former champions. They have conceded late goals in each of their last three matches.It has not been a season to remember for Kerala too as they are now on a seven-game winless run. With Messi Bouli finding some form and scoring four goals in the last three games, Kerala's attack has looked a bit brighter. The possible return of Bartholomew Ogbeche will further improve Kerala's attack while the likes of Mario Arques and Jeakson Singh will have an important role to play in the middle of the park.