ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chennai, Kerala Desperate for Win

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Chennaiyin FC host Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday, with both teams desperate for a win.
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC are in the 9th position on the league table with just 6 points from seven games while Kerala Blasters are placed at 8th with seven points from 8 matches. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 20, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)
Kerala Blasters starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Seityasen Singh, Mario Arques, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Messi Bouli.
Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Halicharan Narzary, Mouhamadou Gning, Sahal Abdul Samad, Samuel Lalmuanpuia.
Dec 20, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)
Chennaiyin FC starting XI vs Kerala Blasters: Vishal Kaith (GK), Tondonba Singh, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri.
Substitutes: Sanjiban Ghosh (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Masih Saighani, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali.
Bengaluru FC lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 16 points from nine games while Hyderabad FC are rock bottom with just four points from eight matches. Today's hosts Chennaiyin FC are just a place above Hyderabad with six points from 7 games while Kerala Blasters are eighth with seven points from eight matches. Chennaiyin FC have the chance to go level with Odisha FC if they win today while Kerala Blasters to jump into the Top 6 with a win.
Dec 20, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)
Chennaiyin FC host Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in match 42 of Indian Super League 2019-20. Both Chennaiyin and the Blasters are desperate for a win as time is slipping away for them to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.
Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie (L) and Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Chennaiyin, with the worst attacking record in the league so far, have been guilty of starting matches slowly, scoring just one first-half goal in seven matches. They have also spurned a lot of opportunities and out of their five goals, four of them have been scored by Nerijus Valskis. An inability to close out games is also hurting the former champions. They have conceded late goals in each of their last three matches.
It has not been a season to remember for Kerala too as they are now on a seven-game winless run. With Messi Bouli finding some form and scoring four goals in the last three games, Kerala's attack has looked a bit brighter. The possible return of Bartholomew Ogbeche will further improve Kerala's attack while the likes of Mario Arques and Jeakson Singh will have an important role to play in the middle of the park.