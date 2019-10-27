Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennai Eye 1st Win, Mumbai Look for 2nd Away Victory

News18.com | October 27, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Chennaiyin FC host Mumbai City FC in what is the second match of the season for both teams at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Sunday.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC will look to bounce back after a heavy loss to FC Goa in their season opener while Mumbai City FC will look to continue the momentum from their first-ever win against Kerala Blasters in Kochi. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 27, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

As we wait for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC to start, Sunil Chhetri has a Diwali wish for his fans as he prepares to play FC Goa on Monday.

Oct 27, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)

For Chennaiyin FC, Anirudh Thapa is back in the starting XI while Jerry has been resigned to the bench after an underwhelming performance against FC Goa. Gregory will hope for this team to step up in front of their home fans.

Oct 27, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

John Gregory will hope the history repeats itself! Chennaiyin need to turn this around after a difficult match against FC Goa to open their 2019-20 campaign of the ISL.

Oct 27, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC have an injury concern with centre-back Mato Grgic ruled out. Machado was also injured in their opener but is on the bench for this fixture.

Oct 27, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

Here is Mumbai City FC’s starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Pratik Chaudhari, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sarthak Golui; Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos; Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti.

Substitutes: Ravi Kumar; Valpuia; Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Surchandra Singh.

Oct 27, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

Here is Chennaiyin FC’s starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Vishal Kaith (GK); Tondonba Singh, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Dragod Firtulescu; Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro; Edwin Vanspaul, Andre Schembri.

Substitutes: Karanjit Singh; Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Masih Saighani; Thoi Singh; Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali.

Oct 27, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have played 10 matches in their history so far with the home team of today holding a slight 5-4 edge against their opponents. They have played only one draw and Chennai have scored 15 goals in this fixture compared to eight by Mumbai.

Oct 27, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC host Mumbai City FC for their second match of the season but first at home at the Marina Arena. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are playing their second straight away match.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennai Eye 1st Win, Mumbai Look for 2nd Away Victory
Chennaiyin FC host Mumbai City FC for the second match for both. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC had set up a completely defence side against FC Goa and never looked intended on going to attack the side that is known for its scoring exploits. Chennaiyin would need to be assertive and play with a better strategy in order to get a win against Mumbai City FC, who also have enough firepower up front. Chennaiyin coach John Gregory had started Anirudh Thapa on bench against popular opinion but said ahead of their home match that he is likely to make a few changes.



Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have a couple of injuries to deal with. Coach Jorge Costa has confirmed that centre-back Mato Grgic has been ruled out of the game after the knock he picked up in Kochi while influential midfielder Paulo Machado, who was also injured in that game, is doubtful. However, Mumbai are expected to pose a number of questions to Chennaiyin's defence with their attacking threat in Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou and Carlos.
