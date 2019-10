ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennai Eye 1st Win, Mumbai Look for 2nd Away Victory

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Chennaiyin FC host Mumbai City FC in what is the second match of the season for both teams at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Sunday.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC will look to bounce back after a heavy loss to FC Goa in their season opener while Mumbai City FC will look to continue the momentum from their first-ever win against Kerala Blasters in Kochi. LIVE STREAMING

Chennaiyin FC had set up a completely defence side against FC Goa and never looked intended on going to attack the side that is known for its scoring exploits. Chennaiyin would need to be assertive and play with a better strategy in order to get a win against Mumbai City FC, who also have enough firepower up front. Chennaiyin coach John Gregory had started Anirudh Thapa on bench against popular opinion but said ahead of their home match that he is likely to make a few changes.Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have a couple of injuries to deal with. Coach Jorge Costa has confirmed that centre-back Mato Grgic has been ruled out of the game after the knock he picked up in Kochi while influential midfielder Paulo Machado, who was also injured in that game, is doubtful. However, Mumbai are expected to pose a number of questions to Chennaiyin's defence with their attacking threat in Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou and Carlos.