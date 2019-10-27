ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennai Eye 1st Win, Mumbai Look for 2nd Away Victory

Chennaiyin FC had set up a completely defence side against FC Goa and never looked intended on going to attack the side that is known for its scoring exploits. Chennaiyin would need to be assertive and play with a better strategy in order to get a win against Mumbai City FC, who also have enough firepower up front. Chennaiyin coach John Gregory had started Anirudh Thapa on bench against popular opinion but said ahead of their home match that he is likely to make a few changes.Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have a couple of injuries to deal with. Coach Jorge Costa has confirmed that centre-back Mato Grgic has been ruled out of the game after the knock he picked up in Kochi while influential midfielder Paulo Machado, who was also injured in that game, is doubtful. However, Mumbai are expected to pose a number of questions to Chennaiyin's defence with their attacking threat in Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou and Carlos.