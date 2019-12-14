ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs ATK: Goa, Kolkata Clash in Top-of-the-table Encounter

Event Highlights ATK FC STARTING XI

FC GOA STARTING XI

ATK are top of the table with 14 points from 7 games so far,w while FC Goa are fourth with 12 points from the same number of games. With positive results in their last matches against Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC, respectively, maintaining continuity will be high on the agenda of both sides. The home side will have to be wary of their leaky defence against a strong ATK attack, but the away side need to be cautious of Goa's equally adept attack as well.

ATK FC Starting XI - Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), David Williams, Edu Garcia, Agustin Iniguez (C), Javier Hernandez, Pritam Kotal, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Salam Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Prabir Das.

FC Goa Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C).

FC Goa and ATK face-off in a top-of-the-table clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Goa coach Sergio Lobera gave his views on the upcoming game against ATK, "I think it is a big challenge for us because we are playing against a very good team. I think they have made a lot of effort to become a good team. Honestly, I think ATK is my favourite to win the league because they have players with experience and a very good coach. Their performance has been very good."



"The most important thing is to win the season, and the ATK match is very important for that. They are a very good team. We are playing at home, so it is a very good opportunity for us to go to the top of the table. It is not like other matches. It's a very crucial match," he added.







As for Antonio Lopez Habas, speaking at the pre-match press conference, gave his view on ATK's upcoming challenge, "For me, this is another match, but we will work triple. It is a difficult match because it is at Goa's home. They have always been an important team in the ISL. Last season they were the finalists, and therefore we need to put in triple the effort."



Adding to this, the Spaniard said, "We know that (Ferran) Corominas is a great player, but we do not have any special tactic for him. We have to play against Goa and not against one player. Normally I don't want to choose a player from my team or from the opponent. I understand that football is a collective sport and not an individual sport."