ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Semi-final: Goa Seek Incredible Comeback vs Chennaiyin

The Chennaiyin FC-FC Goa clash is the most played match in the history of the ISL. Chennaiyin have done better when the two sides have clashed in the knockout stages, winning three of the four meetings, including the memorable 2015 final, with the other fixture ending in a draw. Goa though won both the matches in the league phase this season.

Chennaiyin FC would look to score first and make the task even more improbable for the home side. Should Chennaiyin find the back of the net, Goa would need at least five goals to move to the final. Coach Owen Coyle has mentioned that his players would not be lackadaisical in the second leg, despite enjoying a three-goal lead. Mar 7, 2020 7:09 pm (IST) Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous, who were injured for the first leg, are back in the starting XI. Boumous, in particular, has been in spectacular form this season, having scored 10 and assisted 11 in 14 matches. Ferran Corominas will play as a number nine after playing as a withdrawn forward in the last game. The Spanish striker has 14 goals to his name this season and Goa need his goals now more than ever. Mar 7, 2020 6:40 pm (IST) Chennaiyin FC Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri TEAM NEWS 📋



We're going in with the same starting XI as the first leg 💪#FCGCFC #AattamReloaded @ApolloXSports @apollotyres pic.twitter.com/Bq55kRSg6O — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) March 7, 2020



We're going in with the same starting XI as the first leg 💪#FCGCFC #AattamReloaded @ApolloXSports @apollotyres pic.twitter.com/Bq55kRSg6O — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) March 7, 2020 Mar 7, 2020 6:38 pm (IST) FC Goa Starting XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas 📋 | Hugo and Brandon are back in the side as Interim Coach Clifford Miranda names his line-up for tonight's clash against @ChennaiyinFC. 🧡💪🏻



Let's do this! 🔥#BeGoa #FCGCFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/5YaH3vG7x1 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 7, 2020 Mar 7, 2020 6:33 pm (IST) FC Goa host Chennaiyin FC for the Indian Super League 2019-20 semi-final second leg at the Fatorda stadium and will look to forge an incredible comeback in front of their home fans as they eye the final. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have one foot in the final and will look to seal their place in the final on March 14.

"We have to win to overcome the deficit, but that does not mean we go all out from minute one. It's 90 minutes and more and whatever football that I know, it is not decided in the first 10 to 15 minutes. It will be till the final whistle and we will take it minute-by-minute," FC Goa coach Clifford Miranda said ahead of the match.



"When you have any sort of advantage, it's good to have that. That being said, we know that we have a very dangerous match. Over the course of the 18 games in the league, they have been the best team. I have so much respect for FC Goa and that won't change (but) we have to make sure that we see our advantage through, not that it won't present its own challenges," said Owen Coyle.