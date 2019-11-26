LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Castel Gives Jamshedpur 1-0 Lead

News18.com | November 26, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Sergio Castel gave Jamshedpur FC te lead in the 17th minutes against FC Goa with a clean low finish at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. FC Goa, who are unbeaten, have been scintillating going forward and have already scored 10 goals in four outings so far. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, will hope to bounce back from their loss in their previous match against ATK.

FC Goa's ever-reliable Ferran Corominas has already bagged three goals this season. Even though the home side will be with the services of Hugo Boumous and Seiminlen Doungel, who are suspended for the tie, FC Goa have du Bedia and Jackichand Singh waiting in the wings. The midfield duo of Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues have already provided Goa with a steady base to launch attacks adding to the likes of Brandon Fernandes and Manvir Singh. Having racked up seven points and loss in their last game, Jamshedpur will inevitably be looking to bounce back with immediate effect. Sergio Castel has been the talisman for them in attack along with Piti and Farukh Choudhary. LIVE STREAM
Read More
Nov 26, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

30' - Level best!

FC Goa are trying their level best to get back into the game as soon as possible. Their effort though so ar have been handled well by the Jamshedpur defence and goalkeeper Subrata Paul in particular.

Half an hour of football already up in Goa!

Nov 26, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

17' - GOAL!

Sergio Castel scores for Jamshedpur FC! Farukh Choudhary dinks it forward from the right to Sergio Castel, who bring down the ball with a beautiful first touch amd takei ti way from the defender.  Castel has space and he swivels to let a shot which finds the back of the net. Mohammad Nawaz had no chance there.

FC GOA 0-1 JAMSHEDPUR FC

Nov 26, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

9' - Yellow cards!

FC Goa's Ahmed Jahouh gets the first yellow card of the match for his tackle on Farukh Choudhary with an ill-timed sliding tackle.

Minutes later ISL debutant Jitendra Singh of Jamshedpur also goes into the book for his challenge on Edu Bedia. 

Nov 26, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

1' - Early pressure! 

Early pressure from Jamshedpur with Robin Gurung from the right flank puts in a cross into the box but Goa keeper Mohammad Nawaz commands his area. 

Nov 26, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

We are off here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium! in Goa. Can Jamshedpur FC inflict their first loss this season for FC Goa?

Nov 26, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)
Nov 26, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI - Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Memo Moura, Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Sergio Castel, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth.

Jamshedpur FC Bench: Rafique Ali (GK), Bikash Jairu, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mobashir Rahman, Joyner Lourenco, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi.

Nov 26, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

FC Goa Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Manvir Singh.

FC Goa Bench: Naveen Kumar (GK), Kingslee Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Liston Colaco.

Nov 26, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

FC Goa take on Jamshedpur at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the aim of maintaining their unbeaten run so far this season. 

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Castel Gives Jamshedpur 1-0 Lead
Lenny Rodrigues (Photo Credit: ISL)

Sergio Lobera, speaking at the pre-match press conference, made his happiness with his players' performances so far clear. "I am very happy with my players. Every match is a different situation. We are unbeaten so far and it is difficult to maintain such a record for four matches. I am very happy with the game against Chennaiyin. In NorthEast, it was different because I felt we lost two points. The best match was against Mumbai where we scored a lot of goals and got the three points against a very good team," Lobera said.

"I think we are a strong team. The (upcoming) game against Jamshedpur is an opportunity for us to show our quality as a team. It is difficult for us, but we are building a strong and confident team. Both teams have had a long break. We tried to work and are prepared for the upcoming clash," he added.



Antonio Iriondo feels Jamshedpur have done reasonably well so far this season and wasn't reading too much into their last two results. "We have played against two of the teams that are supposed to be at the top of the league at the end of the season, like Kolkata (ATK) and Bengaluru," said the Spaniard at his pre-match press conference. "So, we are happy with the results. We are in the process of working on our game to get better."

Adding FC Goa to that bracket of top teams, Iriondo claimed, "Goa, Kolkata and Bengaluru for me, are the top three teams at this moment. So, I'm not going to tell you how we are going to try and beat (Goa). They are a great team, and let's see."
  • 22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    BAN vs IND
    106/10
    30.3 overs
    		 347/9
    89.4 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    240/10
    86.2 overs
    		 580/10
    157.4 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 25 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    353/10
    124.0 overs
    		 615/9
    201.0 overs
    New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    156/8
    20.0 overs
    		 127/7
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    147/7
    20.0 overs
    		 106/8
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram