ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Castel Gives Jamshedpur 1-0 Lead

Event Highlights
FC Goa's ever-reliable Ferran Corominas has already bagged three goals this season. Even though the home side will be with the services of Hugo Boumous and Seiminlen Doungel, who are suspended for the tie, FC Goa have du Bedia and Jackichand Singh waiting in the wings. The midfield duo of Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues have already provided Goa with a steady base to launch attacks adding to the likes of Brandon Fernandes and Manvir Singh. Having racked up seven points and loss in their last game, Jamshedpur will inevitably be looking to bounce back with immediate effect. Sergio Castel has been the talisman for them in attack along with Piti and Farukh Choudhary. LIVE STREAM
17' - GOAL!
Sergio Castel scores for Jamshedpur FC! Farukh Choudhary dinks it forward from the right to Sergio Castel, who bring down the ball with a beautiful first touch amd takei ti way from the defender. Castel has space and he swivels to let a shot which finds the back of the net. Mohammad Nawaz had no chance there.
FC GOA 0-1 JAMSHEDPUR FC
Jamshedpur FC Starting XI - Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Memo Moura, Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Sergio Castel, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth.
Jamshedpur FC Bench: Rafique Ali (GK), Bikash Jairu, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mobashir Rahman, Joyner Lourenco, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi.
FC Goa Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Manvir Singh.
FC Goa Bench: Naveen Kumar (GK), Kingslee Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Liston Colaco.
Manvir and Edu in for Coro and Boumous. 🙌🏼
Forca Goa!
FC Goa take on Jamshedpur at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the aim of maintaining their unbeaten run so far this season.
Sergio Lobera, speaking at the pre-match press conference, made his happiness with his players' performances so far clear. "I am very happy with my players. Every match is a different situation. We are unbeaten so far and it is difficult to maintain such a record for four matches. I am very happy with the game against Chennaiyin. In NorthEast, it was different because I felt we lost two points. The best match was against Mumbai where we scored a lot of goals and got the three points against a very good team," Lobera said.
"I think we are a strong team. The (upcoming) game against Jamshedpur is an opportunity for us to show our quality as a team. It is difficult for us, but we are building a strong and confident team. Both teams have had a long break. We tried to work and are prepared for the upcoming clash," he added.
Antonio Iriondo feels Jamshedpur have done reasonably well so far this season and wasn't reading too much into their last two results. "We have played against two of the teams that are supposed to be at the top of the league at the end of the season, like Kolkata (ATK) and Bengaluru," said the Spaniard at his pre-match press conference. "So, we are happy with the results. We are in the process of working on our game to get better."
Adding FC Goa to that bracket of top teams, Iriondo claimed, "Goa, Kolkata and Bengaluru for me, are the top three teams at this moment. So, I'm not going to tell you how we are going to try and beat (Goa). They are a great team, and let's see."
