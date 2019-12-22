ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Coro Scores 2nd After Arshdeep Error Gift Brandon His 1st Goal

Dec 22, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)

Sergio Lobera wants his team FC Goa to keep possession, "I think it is important to keep possession and have the ball as much as possible. We did not have the ball too much in the last few matches."

Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau wants his team to stop the hosts from getting exactly that. "It is important to have the ball against Goa. They like to have the ball and if they do not have it, they will suffer more. It is also important that we make not many mistakes as they have the quality to punish us. We have a gameplan. We have worked well."