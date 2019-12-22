ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Coro Scores 2nd After Arshdeep Error Gift Brandon His 1st Goal

FULL TIME! Ferran Corominas brace and a Brandon Fernandes goal takes FC Goa to a comfortable victory against Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium. With the victory, FC Goa go top of the table with 18 points from nine games. FC Goa dominated the first half by keeping the ball with them very well and their constant attack yielded a goal in the 19th minute when Coro gave a clean finish to a smart cutback by Hugo Boumous. The second half also started in a similar manner with Goa being on top of the proceedings. Odisha did have a couple of glorious chances to equalise through Aridane Santana but they failed to capitalise and were punished in the last five minutes of the match. In the 85th minute, Brandon scored his first goal of the season after Arshdeep let slip his shot from distance and then Coro closed the game down with a perfect penalty after he was brought down by Arshdeep in the box.
FC Goa 3-0 Odisha FC
