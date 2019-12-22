LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Coro Scores 2nd After Arshdeep Error Gift Brandon His 1st Goal

News18.com | December 22, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and Odisha FC through News18 Sports' live blog. FC Goa defeated Odisha FC 3-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, aka Fatorda Stadium, on Sunday. Here is the story of the match: Ferran Corominas brace and a Brandon Fernandes goal takes FC Goa to a comfortable victory against Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium. With the victory, FC Goa go top of the table with 18 points from nine games. FC Goa dominated the first half by keeping the ball with them very well and their constant attack yielded a goal in the 19th minute when Coro gave a clean finish to a smart cutback by Hugo Boumous. The second half also started in a similar manner with Goa being on top of the proceedings. Odisha did have a couple of glorious chances to equalise through Aridane Santana but they failed to capitalise and were punished in the last five minutes of the match. In the 85th minute, Brandon scored his first goal of the season after Arshdeep Singh let slip his shot from distance and then Coro closed the game down with a perfect penalty after he was brought down by Arshdeep in the box.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. FC Goa went top of the ISL 2019-20 points table with 18 points from nine games while Odisha FC remain seventh with nine points from nine matches. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Dec 22, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Ferran Corominas brace and a Brandon Fernandes goal takes FC Goa to a comfortable victory against Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium. With the victory, FC Goa go top of the table with 18 points from nine games. FC Goa dominated the first half by keeping the ball with them very well and their constant attack yielded a goal in the 19th minute when Coro gave a clean finish to a smart cutback by Hugo Boumous. The second half also started in a similar manner with Goa being on top of the proceedings. Odisha did have a couple of glorious chances to equalise through Aridane Santana but they failed to capitalise and were punished in the last five minutes of the match. In the 85th minute, Brandon scored his first goal of the season after Arshdeep let slip his shot from distance and then Coro closed the game down with a perfect penalty after he was brought down by Arshdeep in the box.

FC Goa 3-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

89' - GOAL! Ferran Corominas makes no mistake from the spot and FC Goa now have a flattering scoreline. Another error from Arshdeep where he fails to collect a simple ball from the corner and as Coro tries to latch on to the loose ball, he brings him down. From the spot, Coro is never going to let up and he gets a brace on the night.

FC Goa 3-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

85' - GOAL! Brandon Fernandes' shot from distance finds its way into the goal, courtesy Arshdeep. It's the basic passing play from FC Goa and Brandon receives the ball outside the box on the left side and goes for the shot and Arshdeep lets it slip through his hands and legs. A howler from the Odisha keeper!

FC Goa 2-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

77' - CHANCE! Narayan Das with some good play on the left flank and puts in a good cross in the middle but Santana, who had a free headers, puts it straight at Nawaz. He knows this was a big chance for the visitors.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

70' - Odisha FC are very much still in the game at Fatorda as FC Goa have not yet consolidated their lead and are still looking for their second on the night. Odisha FC, meanwhile, are pushing hard for an equaliser.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

62' - Coro serves it extremely well for Doungel to put him through but he smashes that straight at Arshdeep and loses the chance to increase the lead for his team. That should have been a second for the home team.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

58' - SAVE! Mohammad Nawaz makes a big save to keep FC Goa's lead intact. The home team lost its concentration for just a moment and Santana also got the equaliser. Gombau is happy with the movement as he claps for his players.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

51' - Brilliant movement from Boumous on the right once again and he surprises Coro with a cut back from between the defenders. Coro was not ready for the pass and it hit him to go out. The Spaniard is disappointed, that was a golden opportunity for FC Goa to double their lead.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

The second half of FC Goa vs Odisha FC gets underway at the Fatorda Stadium with the 19th minute Ferran Corominas strike being the difference between the two teams right now.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics from the first 45 minutes of play between FC Goa and Odisha FC, after which the home team leads 1-0.

Dec 22, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! FC Goa take a 1-0 lead against Odisha FC into the break with Ferran Corominas getting on the scoreline for the home team. Despite a couple of chances for Odisha FC, the half has largely been dominated by FC Goa, who have stitched passes extremely well and have threatened the visitors on a number of occasions. Coro and Boumous are a constant threat for the Odisha defence and their combination paid dividends in the 19th minute to make the home crowd at Fatorda happy. Jackichand Singh had to be substituted due to injury while Odisha's Diagne also looked in discomfort with his shoulder in the stoppage time of the first half. FC Goa have dominated the proceedings and have hardly given Odisha the chance to keep the ball.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

45' - Odisha have not been able to create very substantial  moves and chances so far. FC Goa have kept the possession extremely well and have dictated the play so far and have even created a number of chances.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

37' - FC Goa players shoutout for a handball as Boumous' chip hits Sarangi on the hand but the referee waives it off. There was too much proximity there and there was no way the Indian could have taken his hand away.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

29' - A beautiful ball from Aridane Santana for Guedes on the left of the box but he does not hit it first time and take a touch, which takes the ball away from goal and his final shot is wide.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

27' - Another defensive error from Odisha FC as Shubham Sarangi loses the ball on the left of the box but Lenny Rodrigues' final shot is wide. FC Goa have begun this game with a very good tempo.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

25' - Arshdeep misplaces a pass right outside his box and Coro latches on it to play on the right for Lenny Rodrigues. The Indian runs up on the right and has Boumous in the middle but he doesn't see a way through and goes for goal but Arshdeep blocks it to make up for his mistake.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

21' - Jackichand Singh has been forced off the field! Perhaps the effect of the knock earlier at the edge of the Odisha box. He is replaced by Seiminlen Doungel on the pitch.

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

19' - GOAL! You just cannot keep Ferran Corominas away from the scoresheet, he puts FC Goa in the lead! Jerry lost the ball in the middle of the park to Coro, who passed it on the right to Boumous. He ran up the flank with the ball and then cut it back in the middle for an onrushing Coro, who tapped it home. A sweet, sweet goal!

FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)

17' - CHANCE! A fabulous ball in the middle by Nandha but Aridane Santana, who had a free header, could not keep this on on target. That was the first clear chance of the game for Odisha.

FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

5' - Jackichand Singh goes down at the edge of the box. Good bit of play between Boumous and Coro and Brandon with a clever dummy also played his part in the move. FC Goa have a free kick at a promising position - at the edge of the box on the right.

7' - Brandon takes a good free kick in the middle but it is cleared. However, Goa find another good chance with Boumous running on the left of the box but a timely clearance saves Odisha.

FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

2' - CHANCE! A fabulous lob is collected by Mandar on the left and he whips the ball towards Coro in the centre but the Spaniard is unable to reach the ball and it goes out for a corner.

3' - The corner is cleared on the first time but it falls for Hugo Boumous who takes a shot, which is goalbound, but it goes just wide with a deflection.

FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC

Dec 22, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

FC Goa vs Odisha FC gets underway at the Fatorda Stadium as the hosts look to take the top spot in the ISL 2019-20 points table. Odisha will be looking to cause the upset and enter the top 6.

Dec 22, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung and the live action of FC Goa vs Odisha FC from the Fatorda Stadium will begin in a few moments from now.

Dec 22, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)

Sergio Lobera wants his team FC Goa to keep possession, "I think it is important to keep possession and have the ball as much as possible. We did not have the ball too much in the last few matches."

Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau wants his team to stop the hosts from getting exactly that. "It is important to have the ball against Goa. They like to have the ball and if they do not have it, they will suffer more. It is also important that we make not many mistakes as they have the quality to punish us. We have a gameplan. We have worked well."

Dec 22, 2019 7:01 pm (IST)

FC Goa vs Odisha FC will also be the battle between the top strikers of the teams, Ferran Corominas and Aridane Santana, respectively. In the five appearances so far, Coro has scored five goals while Santana has netted four times in eight appearances. The shot accuracy between the two is in completely opposite spectrum with Coro pulling off 89% of his shots accurately while Santana has managed only 33%.

Dec 22, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

Odisha FC’s starting XI vs FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Marcos Tebar (C), Martin Guedes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana.

Substitutes: Francisco Dorronsoro, Gaurav Bora, Mohammad Dhot, Rana Gharami, Bikramjit Singh, Xisco Hernandez, Romeo Fernandes.

An interesting move from coach Josep Gombau as Xisco starts on the bench while Daniel gets a rare start. He wants early pressure on FC Goa here.

Dec 22, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

FC Goa’s starting XI vs Odisha FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas.

Substitutes: Naveen Kumar (GK), Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh.

Dec 22, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC currently hold the top spot in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 16 points from nine games while Hyderabad FC are rooted to the bottom with five points in nine matches. Today's hosts FC Goa are third with 15 points in eight games while Odisha FC are placed seventh with nine points from eight matches.

Dec 22, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

FC Goa host Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in a battle between the two teams who love to have all the possession. While FC Goa have a chance to go top of the table, Odisha FC can move a place up if they win today.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Coro Scores 2nd After Arshdeep Error Gift Brandon His 1st Goal
FC Goa take on Odisha FC at home. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Goa have the second-best attacking record this season (15 goals). More interestingly, nine of those goals came from set-pieces and Odisha are very susceptible in dealing with them. Gombau's side have conceded five goals from dead-ball situations. Also, FC Goa have scored as many as five goals in the final quarter of matches while Odisha have a tendency to concede late.



Odisha FC will miss the services of midfielder Vinit Rai due to suspension. Bikramjit Singh is likely to be deputised alongside Marcos Tebar in the middle of the park as they look to take on the likes of Brandon Fernandes and Ahmed Jahouh. FC Goa's preference for possession-based attacking football leaves them vulnerable to being repeatedly caught with too many players committed in attack, something that Gombau will hope his pacy wingers can take advantage of.
  • 18 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    387/5
    50.0 overs
    		 280/10
    43.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 107 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    287/8
    50.0 overs
    		 291/2
    47.5 overs
    West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Trans-Tasman Trophy
    AUS vs NZ
    416/10
    146.2 overs
    		 166/10
    55.2 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 296 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    240/3
    20.0 overs
    		 173/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by 67 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    308/6
    97.0 overs
    		 252/2
    70.0 overs
    Pakistan drew with Sri Lanka
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram