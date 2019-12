ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Coro Scores 2nd After Arshdeep Error Gift Brandon His 1st Goal

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and Odisha FC through News18 Sports' live blog. FC Goa defeated Odisha FC 3-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, aka Fatorda Stadium, on Sunday.Ferran Corominas brace and a Brandon Fernandes goal takes FC Goa to a comfortable victory against Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium. With the victory, FC Goa go top of the table with 18 points from nine games. FC Goa dominated the first half by keeping the ball with them very well and their constant attack yielded a goal in the 19th minute when Coro gave a clean finish to a smart cutback by Hugo Boumous. The second half also started in a similar manner with Goa being on top of the proceedings. Odisha did have a couple of glorious chances to equalise through Aridane Santana but they failed to capitalise and were punished in the last five minutes of the match. In the 85th minute, Brandon scored his first goal of the season after Arshdeep Singh let slip his shot from distance and then Coro closed the game down with a perfect penalty after he was brought down by Arshdeep in the box.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. FC Goa went top of the ISL 2019-20 points table with 18 points from nine games while Odisha FC remain seventh with nine points from nine matches. LIVE STREAMING