ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs ATK: Bobo Header Cancels Krishna's Penalty

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Hyderabad FC are rock-bottom in the ISL 2019-20 points table with just four points from eight games while ATK are currently third with 14 points from eight matches. LIVE STREAMING
23' - A shout out for a free kick near the box on the right as Marcelinho's free kick hits the arm of an ATK man. But the referee does not give a decision in favour of the hosts.
24' - Immediately after, Adil Khan, in the centre of the box, has a glorious chance to equalise with him totally unmarked, but he cannot make the best of the chance and passes it to the right instead. Marcelinho arrives and takes a shot but the deflection takes the ball out.
Hyderabad FC 0-1 ATK
15' - GOAL! Roy Krishna puts ATK in the lead with a cool, calm and collected penalty. Another horrendous decision from the referee as he gives a penalty for handball against Asish Rai, even though the Javier Hernandez ball hit him on the chest. However, Krishna steps up for the penalty and sweeps the ball into the bottom left side with Kamaljit diving the wrong way.
Hydeabad FC 0-1 ATK
Hyderabad FC vs ATK gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. ATK are eyeing the top spot in the league table while Hyderabad are in desperate need of a win here.
While we wait for Hyderabad FC vs ATK to begin, for those who missed it, in yesterday's (Friday) Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters game, a goal was overturned without the presence of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the ISL.
After a one-match suspension, Marcelinho is back in the line-up against ATK and will want to make his impact known.
Hyderabad FC have Nestor Gordillo back in the line-up after spending time away with suspension and coach Phil Brown is hopeful that can turn their fortunes around. "If you consider the league table it is a concern where we are. But we are hoping that in the second half of the season we will do something about it. And that is probably one of the main reasons Nestor (Gordillo) is being put in front and is available for his first game of the season. Now that I have my best players available, hopefully in the second half of the season, we will get more positive results," said a hopeful Brown.
ATK are not taking Hyderabad FC lightly! "Three points against Hyderabad is very important. The Goa game is in the past for me. The match will be very very difficult. Hyderabad have good players and a good coach. They are waiting for this game for nine days. In this league, all matches are very competitive. A small decision or a small mistake will turn the scoreline," said coach Antonio Habas.
Hyderabad FC would look to bury the ghosts of their disastrous meet with ATK earlier this season, where they were thrashed 5-0. "I think if we look at the first game, we were humiliated that day. As a coach, I will never want that to happen again. That day we weren't good enough with and without the ball. But now with eight or nine games down the line, we are a different team. We have a different thought process," said coach Phil Brown.
ATK starting XI vs Hyderabad FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, Mandi, David Williams, Agustin Iniguez, Javier Hernandez, Pritam Kotal (C), Roy Krishna, Jobby Justin, Salam Singh, Sehnaj Singh.
Substitutes: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Prabir Das, Ricky Lallawmawma, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Komal Thatal, Michael Soosairaj.
Hyderabad FC starting XI vs ATK: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Adil Khan, Matthew Kilgallon, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira (C), Gurtej Singh, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai.
Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Mohammed Yasir, Sahil Panwar, Laldanmawia Ralte, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Robin Singh.
Hyderabad FC has not won a single match in their last five games and in fact, they have lost four of them. ATK, on the other hand, have won two, drawn a couple and lost one in their last five encounters. Hyderabad have scored only seven goals compared to ATK's 16 in 8 games while they haven't kept a single clean sheet. Hyderabad's top scorer Marcelinho has just two goals to his name while ATK boast of the league's top scorer with Roy Krishna accounting for six goals.
Hyderabad FC host ATK at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium for the reverse fixture of ISL 2019-20 as contrasting fortunes and performances take highlight. Hyderabad know that time is slipping away from them and will desperately want the win to have any sort of chance to make it to the playoffs.
Roy Krishna scored ATK's first goal. (Photo Credit: @IndSuperLeague)
Hyderabad have the worst defence this season - conceding 17 goals from eight games - while ATK have the best attack which has pumped in 16 goals. Hyderabad's attack has also contributed just seven goals - the worst record in the league so far - and they have scored just three goals at home. Hyderabad, who have just one win so far, need to put behind the demons from their clash earlier this season when ATK thumped them 5-0.
ATK, on the other hand, have been scoring at will. Habas' side, which is very organised, can wreak havoc in the opposition ranks with their counter-attacks. The pace of Roy Krishna, Williams, Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das will come in handy, but more importantly, they have creativity in midfield with the likes of Javi Hernandez and Edu Garcia impressing.
