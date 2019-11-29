ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru Lead With Chhetri Goal, Hyderabad Down to 10 Men

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC are looking for a hat-trick of wins as they have begun to gain momentum while Hyderabad would look to bounce back from the heartbreaking defeat against Chennaiyin FC. LIVE STREAMING
55' - RED CARD! Sahil Panwar is sent off for bringing down Udanta Singh as the Flash ran for the goal. It was simply Udanta's speed that forced Sahil into making that silly error as he kicked Udanta outside the box. Hyderabad down to 10 men now!
Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
56' RED CARD 🟥@HydFCOfficial's task just got harder. Sahil Panwar's last-man tackle on Udanta Singh means the defender receives his marching orders!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 29, 2019
HALF TIME! Sunil Chhetri's 2nd minute strike means Bengaluru FC have the 1-0 lead over Hyderabad FC after 45 minutes of play. Hyderabad will feel they still have a chance though as the visitors have not been able to make their innumerable chances count. Bengaluru are absolutely guilty of spurring their chances and will need to come out in the second half and convert one of those again. Hyderabad, on the other hand, look settled but are yet to gain any sort of control on the game.
Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
That's it for the first half from Hyderabad where Chhetri's early goal is the difference. #HFCBFC #ForThePlanet 🔵 pic.twitter.com/nN4TvPVUwi— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 29, 2019
24' - Raphael Augusto shoots that wide! What a stunning build-up that was. Paartalu with a perfectly-weighed pass to Udanta on the right. Udanta then cut back to Chhetri in the middle, who back-heeled the ball to Augusto. The Brazilian took a couple of touches but sent the ball wide.
Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
19' - Hyderabad are hardly seeing the ball at the moment and this is one-way traffic. Bengaluru are all over Hyderabad with Chhetri, Udanta, Dimas and Augusto wrecking havoc with the home team's defence.
Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
19' CHANCE! One way traffic at the moment as Udanta switches to the left flank, races to a diagonal from Erik and squares for Chhetri, but the skipper's miscued his shot. Bengaluru have a corner. 0-1. #HFCBFC #WeAreBFC— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 29, 2019
2' - GOAL! And Sunil Chhetri puts Bengaluru FC in the lead! Horrible goalkeeping from Kamaljit. He receives a backpass and instead of collecting it, he slides and passes it back towards his defender under pressure. Even though Hyderabad collect the ball, Chhetri takes advantage of a sloppy pass and dribbles forward to find the back of the net.
Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
2' GOALLLLL! That didn't take long! The skipper's pounced on an inaccurate backpass and shrugged off Gurtej to slot past Kamaljit and make it 0-1. #HFCBFC #WeAreBFC #ForThePlanet 🌏 pic.twitter.com/inM5Gtfsxt— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 29, 2019
Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. While Bengaluru want a hat-trick of wins, Hyderabad would look to bounce back from a difficult loss against Chennaiyin FC.
OFF WE GO! The Blues have draped themselves in green tonight to champion a cause that will always mean more than the points, and the battle is underway against Hyderabad FC. #ForThePlanet #WeAreBFC #HFCBFC 🔵🌏 pic.twitter.com/3CWeQyLr3L— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 29, 2019
Bengaluru FC have their proud away support in Hyderabad!
The @WestBlockBlues have arrived at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex! #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore #HFCBFC pic.twitter.com/Qpnbyi8l4J— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 29, 2019
"We have the utmost respect for Bengaluru. They showed last season what they can do. The consistency of Bengaluru is something great. They are being able to pick the same consistently, the same strike force, but we have not been able to do that yet. We have to find ourselves, " Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown said.
🗣 | "We have to find ourselves, we have our character, the way we are and the way we define ourselves as a team."
Phil Brown is demanding his @HydFCOfficial side start stamping their identity on the #HeroISL. 👊
"Hyderabad need the points, so it's going to be a tough game for us. Especially after you lose a game in the manner that they did, you want to come back from it and be focused so they are going to be better than they were before,” Benglauru FC coach Carles Cuadrat said ahead of the game.
🗣 | "They are going to be 100% more focused than they were before in the last game."
Carles Cuadrat wants his @bengalurufc players to be wary of a smarting @HydFCOfficial side.
Here is Bengaluru FC’s starting XI vs Hyderabad FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).
Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Edmund Lalrindika, Semboi Haokip.
TEAM NEWS! The Blues are unchanged from their clash against Kerala Blasters last weekend, as they prepare to face Hyderabad FC tonight. #HFCBFC #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/Y0dg5b5Zfl— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 29, 2019
Here is Hyderabad FC’s starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Sahil Panwar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Marko Stankovic, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira.
Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Giles Barnes, Robing Singh.
The only thing that matters on the training field is consistence.#AbHyderabadKhelega #Training #Fitness #HyderabadFC #ISL2019 #HEROISL #IndianSuperLeague #Hyderabad #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/2WaaeyiEpw— Hyderabad F.C. (@HydFCOfficial) November 28, 2019
ATK currently lead the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table with 10 points from five games. Jamshedpur FC have the same points but their inferior goal difference keeps them on the second spot. Bengaluru FC sit third with nine points from five matches and are on the rise while Hyderabad FC reel at the botton of the pile with just three points from five games.
Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC face off in Hyderabad. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Hyderabad, who have scored just one goal from open play this season, are reliant on Marcelinho to produce the goods in front of goal. The likes of Bobo, Marko Stankovic and Robin Singh will be expected to step up and deliver with the team desperately looking for three points. Their only win this season came against Kerala Blasters at home and Brown needs the tables to be turned sooner rather than later.
With 🔝 spot in sight, #HeroISL holders @bengalurufc take on @HydFCOfficial in Gachibowli tonight!
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 29, 2019
Bengaluru midfielder Dimas Delgado, after failing to make the desired impact in the first three games, has found his rhythm in the last two matches with two assists to his name. Skipper Sunil Chhetri, who started the season playing as a left-winger supporting Manuel Onwu, played centrally and scored a goal each in the last two games.
