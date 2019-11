ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru Lead With Chhetri Goal, Hyderabad Down to 10 Men

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Hyderabad FC trail defending champions Bengaluru FC 1-0 at half time at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.Kamaljit made a massive error in the second minute of the match when he chose to pass the ball to his defender under pressure instead of collecting it and then a loose pass among the defenders let Chhetri take advantage and shoot the ball home. Hyderabad will feel they still have a chance though as the visitors have not been able to make their innumerable chances count. Bengaluru are absolutely guilty of spurring their chances and will need to come out in the second half and convert one of those again. Hyderabad, on the other hand, look settled but are yet to gain any sort of control on the game.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC are looking for a hat-trick of wins as they have begun to gain momentum while Hyderabad would look to bounce back from the heartbreaking defeat against Chennaiyin FC. LIVE STREAMING