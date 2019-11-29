LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru Lead With Chhetri Goal, Hyderabad Down to 10 Men

News18.com | November 29, 2019, 8:57 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Hyderabad FC trail defending champions Bengaluru FC 1-0 at half time at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Here is the story of the match so far: Kamaljit made a massive error in the second minute of the match when he chose to pass the ball to his defender under pressure instead of collecting it and then a loose pass among the defenders let Chhetri take advantage and shoot the ball home. Hyderabad will feel they still have a chance though as the visitors have not been able to make their innumerable chances count. Bengaluru are absolutely guilty of spurring their chances and will need to come out in the second half and convert one of those again. Hyderabad, on the other hand, look settled but are yet to gain any sort of control on the game.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC are looking for a hat-trick of wins as they have begun to gain momentum while Hyderabad would look to bounce back from the heartbreaking defeat against Chennaiyin FC. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Nov 29, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

67' - Kamaljit is called into action there as he has to palm it away with Udanta putting immense pressure. Udanta has been impressive tonight as his constant pressing has put Hyderabad in trouble every now and then.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

60' - YELLOW CARD for Marcelinho! He is lucky to have escaped that one. It was a disgraceful challenge on Raphael Augusto's shin but he gets only a yellow card. Hyderabad could have been down to 9 men right there.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

55' - RED CARD! Sahil Panwar is sent off for bringing down Udanta Singh as the Flash ran for the goal. It was simply Udanta's speed that forced Sahil into making that silly error as he kicked Udanta outside the box. Hyderabad down to 10 men now!

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

53' - Bengaluru FC have begun making a few, little mistakes in the middle of the park and Hyderabad FC are beginning to find a bit of space in the middle. However, they need a goal to get back here.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

48' - Hyderabad FC gets a free kick just outside the box and Marcelinho steps up with his free kick goal still fresh in everyone's mind but this time, he blasts it over.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

The second half of Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway with the visitors leading 1-0, courtesy a 2nd minute goal from Sunil Chhetri.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

Here are the statistics from the first half of Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, with the visitors leading 1-0.

Nov 29, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! Sunil Chhetri's 2nd minute strike means Bengaluru FC have the 1-0 lead over Hyderabad FC after 45 minutes of play. Hyderabad will feel they still have a chance though as the visitors have not been able to make their innumerable chances count. Bengaluru are absolutely guilty of spurring their chances and will need to come out in the second half and convert one of those again. Hyderabad, on the other hand, look settled but are yet to gain any sort of control on the game.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

42' - Dimas Delgado's corner is laid off for Nishu Kumar and he smashes the ball for the goal but it's just wide.

43' - Hyderabad FC make an inroad into the Bengaluru box, which forces a sliding clearance from their defence.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

30' - The crowd in Hyderabad is trying to get behind their team but Bengaluru have complete control over the proceedings right now.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

24' - Raphael Augusto shoots that wide! What a stunning build-up that was. Paartalu with a perfectly-weighed pass to Udanta on the right. Udanta then cut back to Chhetri in the middle, who back-heeled the ball to Augusto. The Brazilian took a couple of touches but sent the ball wide.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

19' - Hyderabad are hardly seeing the ball at the moment and this is one-way traffic. Bengaluru are all over Hyderabad with Chhetri, Udanta, Dimas and Augusto wrecking havoc with the home team's defence.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

13' - Bengaluru FC have been denied a penalty! It seemed like a handball as the Hyderabad defender went down but the referee waives it off. Bengaluru header from the set piece is collected by Kamaljit.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

9' - This is end-to-end stuff at the moment. Even Bengaluru FC's defence has had to scramble to make a few clearances while Udanta Singh was a menace on the right for Hyderabad but at the moment, it is the Chhetri goal that separates the two.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

2' - GOAL! And Sunil Chhetri puts Bengaluru FC in the lead! Horrible goalkeeping from Kamaljit. He receives a backpass and instead of collecting it, he slides and passes it back towards his defender under pressure. Even though Hyderabad collect the ball, Chhetri takes advantage of a sloppy pass and dribbles forward to find the back of the net.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Nov 29, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. While Bengaluru want a hat-trick of wins, Hyderabad would look to bounce back from a difficult loss against Chennaiyin FC.

Nov 29, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

The national anthem had been sung and we can expect live action to begin in a few moments from now.

Nov 29, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC have their proud away support in Hyderabad!

Nov 29, 2019 7:01 pm (IST)

"We have the utmost respect for Bengaluru. They showed last season what they can do. The consistency of Bengaluru is something great. They are being able to pick the same consistently, the same strike force, but we have not been able to do that yet. We have to find ourselves, " Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown said.

Nov 29, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

"Hyderabad need the points, so it's going to be a tough game for us. Especially after you lose a game in the manner that they did, you want to come back from it and be focused so they are going to be better than they were before,” Benglauru FC coach Carles Cuadrat said ahead of the game.

Nov 29, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

Here is Bengaluru FC’s starting XI vs Hyderabad FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Edmund Lalrindika, Semboi Haokip.

Nov 29, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

Here is Hyderabad FC’s starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Sahil Panwar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Marko Stankovic, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira.

Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Giles Barnes, Robing Singh.

Nov 29, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

ATK currently lead the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table with 10 points from five games. Jamshedpur FC have the same points but their inferior goal difference keeps them on the second spot. Bengaluru FC sit third with nine points from five matches and are on the rise while Hyderabad FC reel at the botton of the pile with just three points from five games.

Nov 29, 2019 6:24 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC eye a hat-trick of wins as they have begun to gain momentum while Hyderabad would look to bounce back from the heartbreaking defeat against Chennaiyin FC as they face each other at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru Lead With Chhetri Goal, Hyderabad Down to 10 Men
Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC face off in Hyderabad. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Hyderabad, who have scored just one goal from open play this season, are reliant on Marcelinho to produce the goods in front of goal. The likes of Bobo, Marko Stankovic and Robin Singh will be expected to step up and deliver with the team desperately looking for three points. Their only win this season came against Kerala Blasters at home and Brown needs the tables to be turned sooner rather than later.



Bengaluru midfielder Dimas Delgado, after failing to make the desired impact in the first three games, has found his rhythm in the last two matches with two assists to his name. Skipper Sunil Chhetri, who started the season playing as a left-winger supporting Manuel Onwu, played centrally and scored a goal each in the last two games.
  • 27 - 29 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    187/10
    68.3 overs
    		 277/10
    83.3 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    BAN vs IND
    106/10
    30.3 overs
    		 347/9
    89.4 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    240/10
    86.2 overs
    		 580/10
    157.4 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 25 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    353/10
    124.0 overs
    		 615/9
    201.0 overs
    New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    156/8
    20.0 overs
    		 127/7
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram