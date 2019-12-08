ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Marcelinho Denied, Hyderabad 0-0 Goa

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. FC Goa, who currently have nine points from six games, have the chance to take the third spot in the points table if they win tonight. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, can go as high as the seventh spot if they manage to upset Sergio Lobera's team. LIVE STREAMING
The second half of Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad with the scoreline reading 0-0. Home team defender Adil Khan, who went down before half time, is good to continue.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa
SECOND HALF ➡️ #HFCFCG
Will we witness a goal in Hyderabad tonight?#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
HALF TIME! The scoreline at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad is tied at 0-0. Marcelinho has come closest to opening the scoring for Hyderabad FC while even Rafael Lopez Gomez had a chance early on for the home team but none have been capitalised on. FC Goa have looked wasteful up front even though they have created a couple of good moves and opportunities in the Hyderabad half. Both FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will need to be more clinical in the second half to get something out of this game.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa
HALF-TIME
HFC 0-0 FCG
HFC 0-0 FCG#AbHyderabadKhelega #HyderabadFC #HFCFCG
27' - SAVE! Nawaz makes an error as he clears the ball and shoots it straight towards his opponents. Hyderabad FC weave their way back in the FC Goa box quickly and Marcelinho goes for a thunderous shot from the left but Nawaz gets his fingertips to it. Big, Big Save!
Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa
27' | A close one by @marcelinholeite
HFC 0-0 FCG
HFC 0-0 FCG#AbHyderabadKhelega #HyderabadFC #HFCFCG
12' - Another good move from FC Goa! Some good work up front from Brandon and Boumous and the ball falls for Jahouh outside the box and he goes for a sweet long-ranger but it is just wide.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa
12' - CLOSE!— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 8, 2019
Jahouh unleashes a powerful drive from outside the box which just sails wide. #BeGoa #HFCFCG #HeroISL | 0-0
6' - FORCED SUBSTITUTION FOR HYDERABAD FC! It just looks like Stankovic pulled his hamstring and instantly goes to the ground. That's a big blow for Hyderabad as he was a key player in their starting line-up. Giles Barnes comes on as replacement.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa
8' | First substitution of the match
⬆️Marko
⬇️ Giles Barnes
⬆️Marko
⬇️ Giles Barnes#AbHyderabadKhelega #HyderabadFC #HFCFCG
2' - Stankovic with the shot on goal but Jahouh sticks his leg out and the ball goes for a corner. First corner of the game and it's the home team.
3' - CHANCE! That was an opportunity of a free header for Hyderabad FC but the attempt is off the target. The marking from FC Goa was extremely shoddy there. Lively start from the home team.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa
And there goes the whistle! Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad as both the team look for a much-needed victory.
KICK-OFF ➡️ #HFCFCG
All to play for in Gachibowli tonight! ⚽️#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
Adil Khan is back in the starting line-up for Hyderabad FC after spending time off due to injury on international duty. The home team will surely be bolstered by his presence.
The Hyderabadi's have arrived at the Gachibowli stadium. Time for some good football 🤘#AbHyderabadKhelega #HyderabadFC #HFCFCG #HeroISL #IndianSuperLeague #Hyderabad #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/x7uOmoVrK0— Hyderabad F.C. (@HydFCOfficial) December 8, 2019
FC Goa will surely get a big away support in Hyderabad as they vie for an important victory. They will aim for a spot in the Top 4 of the ISL table.
In full force! 🧡🔥#BeGoa #HFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/x97JmSbkgC— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 8, 2019
Both Hyderabad FC and FC Goa are desperate for a victory. While FC Goa have scored at least two goals in all their games, Hyderabad FC have found it tough to score and way too easy to concede.
Having registered a solitary win in their last 5⃣ #HeroISL matches, both @HydFCOfficial and @FCGoaOfficial will be desperate for maximum points tonight! 👊#HFCFCG #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/2NRVwx2fe0— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 8, 2019
FC Goa starting XI vs Hyderabad FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Lenny Rodrigues.
Substitutes: Naveen Kumar (GK), Saviour Gama, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Jackichand Singh, Princeton Rebello, Manvir Singh.
Boumous, Jahouh, and @Seiminlen_9 are back in the line-up as coach @SergioLobera1 names his starting team against @HydFCOfficial! 🙌🏻#BeGoa #HFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/7tGyWFonPo— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 8, 2019
Hyderabad FC starting XI vs FC Goa: Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammed Yasir, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira.
Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Gani Ahmed Nigam, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Giles Barnes, Robin Singh.
💛 Match ready 🖤#AbHyderabadKhelega #HyderabadFC #HFCFCG #HeroISL #IndianSuperLeague #Hyderabad #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/Pn2xi4mv8u— Hyderabad F.C. (@HydFCOfficial) December 8, 2019
ATK lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 14 points from seven games while defending champions Bengaluru FC are a close second with 13 points from as many games. FC Goa are currently placed fifth with nine points from six matches while Hyderabad FC are at the bottom of the pile with just four points to show from six games.
Hyderabad FC, who are placed at the bottom of the ISL 2019-20 points table, host last season's runners-up FC Goa at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. While Hyderabad will aim for an upset and the chance to move up, Goa will be eyeing the third spot in the table.
Bottom-dwellers @HydFCOfficial take on 5⃣th-placed @FCGoaOfficial in the #HeroISL tonight ⚔#HFCFCG #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/hmh2rTG34f— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 8, 2019
Hyderabad FC host FC Goa in the ISL. (Photo Credit: @HydFCOfficial)
Hyderabad FC's midfield has looked disjointed at times, both in terms of stopping the opposition's attacks or being creative themselves. The good news for Brown is that he has had nine days to prepare his team for the FC Goa challenge. Striker Giles Barnes has improved his fitness and could possibly be handed a start alongside Marcelinho. Adil Khan too has joined training after recovering from the knock he suffered while on international duty. Defenders Sahil Panwar and Gurtej Singh, however, will miss the tie owing to suspensions. Brown could deploy Nikhil Poojary as a left-back with Ashish Rai on the opposite flank.
Bottom-dwellers @HydFCOfficial take on 5⃣th-placed @FCGoaOfficial in the #HeroISL tonight ⚔
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 8, 2019
Sergio Lobera has been boosted by the return of some key players. He now has the option to select Hugo Boumous and Seiminlen Doungel who return from their suspensions. Star striker Ferran Corominas hasn't started their last two outings and it remains to be seen if the Spaniard will recover to be fit for the game on Sunday. However, FC Goa will be hampered by the absence of the suspended centre-back Mourtada Fall. The Goan team has been guilty of not being able to dominate games like it did in the previous two editions.
