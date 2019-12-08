ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Marcelinho Denied, Hyderabad 0-0 Goa

Dec 8, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

2' - Stankovic with the shot on goal but Jahouh sticks his leg out and the ball goes for a corner. First corner of the game and it's the home team.

3' - CHANCE! That was an opportunity of a free header for Hyderabad FC but the attempt is off the target. The marking from FC Goa was extremely shoddy there. Lively start from the home team.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa