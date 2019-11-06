Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Hyderabad Look for 2nd Home Win

News18.com | November 6, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Hyderabad FC, who registered their first win of the season at home in their previous encounter against Kerala Blasters, will look to make the best of the momentum as they host an unbeaten NorthEast United FC side at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. NorthEast United FC are one of the four teams still unbeaten after the first three rounds of fixtures and will want to grab their second win. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC rode on a Marcelinho free kick against Kerala Blasters to win at home after being outplayed in their first two fixtures. LIVE STREAMING
Nov 6, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

16' - Redeem Tlang is brought down and NorthEast have a free kick in a dangerous position outside the box. The free kick is played in well but nothing comes out of it.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

13' - Gurtej has been booked early on for a challenge on Martin Chaves. He collided and hit Chaves on the leg from the back and that was a sureshot booking. Phil Brown is not happy!

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

9' - NorthEast United FC are now trying to use their speed up front to hit the shaky Hyderabad defence and it's been working even though they haven't opened the scoring. Hyderbad's centre backs are having to be extremely sharp and focussed at the moment.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

5' - SAVE! First moment in the game for the home team and who else but Marcelinho was the man! The Brazilian oversteps and shows his magic on the right and gets his shot at the goal from the acute angle but Subhasish manages to get him palm to it. That shot was surely going in!

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad are looking for a statement win against one of the strongest teams of this year's ISL.

Nov 6, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

We are just a couple of minutes away from the start of Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC. While the latter will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record so far, the home team will be desperate for their second win.

Nov 6, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)

Marcelinho was the star for Hyderabad FC in their previous win over Kerala Blasters and the home team would want their big man to step up once more against NorthEast United FC.

Nov 6, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)

With the attacking prowess like NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC will have to show a lot of discipline at the back and the midfield. So far Hyderabad have conceded nine goals, including five in one game, and if they give that amount of space to NorthEast United FC, they will surely be punished.

Nov 6, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC coach Robert Jarni will not be taking Hyderabad FC lightly. He feels Hyderabad showed in their previous match that they can spring surprises and his team needs to be wary of that.

Nov 6, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC starting XI vs Hyderabad FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo (C), Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves.

Substitutes: Shouvik Ghosh, Provat Lakra, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Pawan Kumar (GK).

Nov 6, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK) (C), Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Gani Ahmed Nigam, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Sampingraj, Marko Stankovic, Abhishek Halder, Marcelo Pereira.

Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Tarif Akhand, Sahil Panwar, Asish Rai, Sahil Tavora, Deependra Negi, Abhash Thapa.

Nov 6, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC had been thrashed in the first two games against ATK and Jamshedpur FC but eked out a fighting victory in their third match and their first at home to welcome top-flight football to Hyderabad in style. Will Hyderabad be able to make their home ground a tough place to travel to?

Nov 6, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC host NorthEast United FC in their second home match of the season on Wednesday as they search for their second straight win. NorthEast, on the other hand, are unbeaten so far and will look for a second win of the season.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Hyderabad Look for 2nd Home Win
Hyderabad FC host NorthEast United FC in second home match. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Hyderabad FC, despite their encouraging 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters, will still miss key players due to injury and suspensions. The likes of Bobo, Rafael Gomez and Giles Barnes are all injured while Nestor Gordillo is still serving a ban. The bright spot for Hyderabad FC will be the form of Marcelinho, whose free kick took them to victory in their first home match.



NorthEast United FC's potent attack, led by the irrepressible Asamoah Gyan and Martin Chaves, will pose a huge threat to a fragile Hyderabad defence which is yet to keep a clean sheet this season. Youngster Redeem Tlang has also impressed and adds to the guile and pace of NorthEast's attack. NorthEast have only one win but their two draws have come against strong sides in Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.
