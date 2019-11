Nov 3, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

7' - SAVE! Subrata Paul gets into action. Some slick work on the ball by Raphael Augusto and he passes across to an onrushing Sunil Chhetri on his left. The No.11 goes for the shot in the far right corner but Subrata manages to keep it out.

7' - OFF THE POST! Seconds after the Bengaluru chance, Jamshedpur get a big chance and who else but Sergio Castel. His shot hits the post and both teams have survived this minute.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC