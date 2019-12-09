ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: John Gregory Reign Starts

Event Highlights JAMSHEDPUR FC STARTING XI

JAMSHEDPUR V CHENNAIYIN ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC FC and Chennaiyin FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Jamshedpur FC host Chennaiyin FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Chennaiyin will be playing their first match under new head coach Owen Coyle after the Irishman took over the reins from John Gregory.



Gregory prefers operating in a narrow 4-4-2 formation, which suggests strikers Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis could be seen playing together once again. Valskis has been in decent form of late, scoring three in his last two outings. Coyle will be hoping that the Lithuanian continues his scoring form. He will, however, be asking for more contributions from his midfielders. The likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rafael Crivellaro will be expected to step up their game in the attacking third. Sergio Castel and Farukh Choudhary were once again impressive as an attacking pair, with the latter setting up the Spaniard for his fifth goal of the season in their last game. After scoring five times in their opening two matches, the club has managed to find the net on just three occasions in the last four.

Here's how our line-up looks like for tonight's clash against @ChennaiyinFC.#JamKeKhelo #JFCCFC pic.twitter.com/wYrauT6WCb — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 9, 2019 Dec 9, 2019 6:41 pm (IST) Chennaiyin FC Starting XI - Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Masih Saighani, Tondonba Singh, Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis. Bench - Karanjit Singh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu. The new boss opts to field an unchanged starting eleven in his first game in charge!#JFCCFC #AattamReloaded @ApolloXSports @apollotyres pic.twitter.com/6ofJ7Wzt29 — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 9, 2019 Dec 9, 2019 6:29 pm (IST) The reign of Owen Coyle starts after the Irishman took over the reins from John Gregory. First up, Chennaiyin FC face Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Speaking at his first-ever press conference as the Chennaiyin boss, Coyle outlined his vision and initial observations of the club. He said, "I think there's no doubt that the club has a very good standing, former champions as you know. After being champions, it was a disappointing campaign last season. And then, they made a relatively slow start this term given the club's standing. That being said, I think there's certainly enough time to change that."



Illustrating his impressions on the ISL, he added, "I've always been an admirer of the league for many years because a lot of colleagues and friends of mine have worked in the league. When you are a football lover, you take stock of all the leagues in the world, particularly the emerging leagues which the ISL is."



The 53-year-old revealed that he was already aware of the quality of the squad he inherited and stated, "So, having watched the league and having looked at the players, I think the club has a good squad. And this season there has been a lot of draws. It shows that if you can gain momentum and get a few wins back to back, it can put you back up the league table. We have a lot of work to do, but it is possible that we can make the semis. That's why I am here. I truly believe that we can make the charge to get to the semis. And once you make it, you are capable of being champions. The first aim is to start winning games and trying to do it consistently. And by doing that, move up the league."







Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo though feels he isn't sure how his opponents will setup and at the pre-match press conference said, "We always look forward to having a good match and get a victory. We are not sure about how the other team is going to play now that they have a new head coach. I hope that we will be to manage well and get a victory."



Iriondo also confirmed that star striker Sergio Castel won't be involved against Chennaiyin as he was still recovering from the knock which forced him off the field in their last match against NorthEast United FC. "Castel will not be available against Chennaiyin. We have other players who can play as a striker. Whoever performs the best in training will get a chance to play. We will make the decision before the match."



He, however, had a more positive update on Spanish midfielder Piti, who has been missing due to an injury since the international break. "Piti is back in training and is well. But it is a matter of fitness and we will have to see before the match," he revealed.