LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Jamshedpur Eye 1st Place, Mumbai Look to Enter Top 4

News18.com | December 19, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Jamshedpur FC host Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday in a bid to go top of the table.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Jamshedpur FC are fourth in the league table with 13 points from eight games while with 10 points from 8 matches, Mumbai City FC are place below. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Dec 19, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC: Antonio Iriondo's team has one of their last five matches and has scored 11 goals. They have kept only two clean sheets and their top scorer is Sergio Castel, who is out injured.

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Costa's team won their previous match after three straight draws and a loss before that. They have scored 13 goals and have kept two clean sheets. Thier top scorer is Amine Chermiti with four goals.

Dec 19, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC have never lost an ISL match against Mumbai City FC. In their four games so far, Jamshedpur have won three and one has ended in a draw. In their encounters, Jamshedpur have scored seven goals while Mumbai have found the back of the net three times.

Dec 19, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC starting XI vs Jamshedpur FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Bipin Singh, Paulo Machado, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti.

Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Saurvik Chakrabarti, Diego Carlos, Mohammed Rafique, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Sourav Das.

Dec 19, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Robin Gurung, Tiri, Narender Gahlot, Memo Moura, Piti, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth, Sumeet Passi.

Substitutes: Rafique Ali (GK), Augustin Fernandes, Jitendra Singh, Karan Amin, Keegan Pereira, Mobashir Rahman, Aniket Jadhav.

Dec 19, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 16 points from nine games while Hyderabad FC are bottom of the pile with four points from eight matches. Today's hosts Jamshedpur FC are fourth with 13 points from eight games while Mumbai City FC are just a place below with 10 points from as many matches.

Dec 19, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC host Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday in a bid to go top of the table, even though they will need to win by a big margin to improve their goal difference over current table toppers Bengaluru FC.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Jamshedpur Eye 1st Place, Mumbai Look to Enter Top 4
Jamshedpur FC eye top spot as they host Mumbai City FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC suffered a huge setback when Sergio Castel and Piti were ruled out of action. Piti returned to action in the team's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters in Kochi last week, but Castel continues to be sidelined. Moreover, midfielder Noe Acosta will also miss a few games after being injured. Jamshedpur have conceded late goals from winning positions twice in the last three games.



Mumbai City FC have managed to be a force to be reckoned with from wide areas with Diego Carlos starting to find his feet on the flanks. Last season's star Modou Sougou is yet to find form but new signing Amine Chermiti has hit the ground running in front of goal. The team has conceded 15 goals from their last six games this season after starting off with two clean sheets.
  • 18 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    387/5
    50.0 overs
    		 280/10
    43.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 107 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    287/8
    50.0 overs
    		 291/2
    47.5 overs
    West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Trans-Tasman Trophy
    AUS vs NZ
    416/10
    146.2 overs
    		 166/10
    55.2 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 296 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    240/3
    20.0 overs
    		 173/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by 67 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    308/6
    97.0 overs
    		 252/2
    70.0 overs
    Pakistan drew with Sri Lanka
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram