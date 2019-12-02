ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Jamshedpur, NorthEast Eye Top Spot

Event Highlights KICK-OFF!!

NORTHEAST UNITED FC STARTING XI

JAMSHEDPUR FC STARTING XI

Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Catch all the live updates from the



The Highlanders are yet to concede on the road this campaign and fans can rest assured that keeping a clean sheet will be their primary objective against Jamshedpur. Robert Jarni's men have taken four points from the six available on their travels so far and will back themselves to add to that tally. Antonio Iriondo's Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have looked impressive this season and will be confident after coming away with a deserved win against Goa. They are unbeaten at home so far having taken seven points from a possible nine and will fancy their chances.

Dec 2, 2019 7:41 pm (IST) 6' - Close! What a try from Farukh Choudhary! Jamshedpur FC advance down the pitch with Noe Acosta on the left flank, who dinks the ball into the box and Farukh on the far post connects with an overhead kick. That effort from the Indian forward deserved a goal but it goes over the bar. Dec 2, 2019 7:38 pm (IST) 4' - Chance! Early pressure from the home side and Rakesh Pradhan brings tackles Farukh Choudhary. Jamshedpur FC get a free-kick on the edge of the penalty box. It is headed away though and NorthEast United survive the first attack of the game. Dec 2, 2019 7:34 pm (IST) Kick-off! And we are off here in Jamshedpur! Should be a riveting clash with the top spot being up for grabs... Dec 2, 2019 6:56 pm (IST) Dec 2, 2019 6:51 pm (IST) NorthEast United FC Starting XI - Subhasish Roy (GK), Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo (C), Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan. Dec 2, 2019 6:51 pm (IST) Jamshedpur FC Starting XI - Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Memo Moura, CK Vineeth, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel. Dec 2, 2019 6:47 pm (IST) The JRD Tata Sports Complex is ✨ ahead of #JFCNEU 🏟 #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/lHhb8I51mj — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 2, 2019 Dec 2, 2019 6:28 pm (IST) The top spot will be up for grabs as Jamshedpur FC face NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Jamshedpur FC (Photo Credit: ISL)



Despite the 1-0 away victory over Goa, Jamshedpur were under pressure as the Gaurs enjoyed superior ball possession in the contest. With Iriondo having stated in the past that keeping the ball is very much in the DNA of his philosophy, the Spaniard, at the pre-match press conference, was asked the reason behind diverging from his regular style in the last outing. "It's difficult to play against a team which has had the same squad for almost three seasons, have worked together for a long time. They have the same philosophy as us. It will take time for us to do the things we want our team to do. We struggled to keep possession of the ball against Goa but when you play against strong teams like Goa, you have to find their weakness and play smartly," he responded.



"Having ball possession is not the objective but a tool. The objective is to score goals and win matches. Sometimes when you can't keep the ball, you have to play in counter-attacks. We had to adjust our way of playing through counter-attacks and we were more dangerous. I am happy with the performance and the way we played against Goa," he further explained.







NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni said, "We always come to any match to win. This is a team which has a very good balance between defence and attack. For me, they are the best team in India at the moment. I know it is a difficult match for us, but we will prepare to the best of our abilities and try to win."



Addressing NorthEast United's unbeaten run, the head coach said, "It's still difficult to say what will happen in the future but we will give our everything. It's impossible to win all the games but we will give our best."



Analysing their opponents, the Croatian noted, "I cannot really see any weak point really. They are a very good team. Antonio (Iriondo) is doing a very good job. I have seen three or four matches of Jamshedpur, and like I said, it's the best team in the Hero ISL."