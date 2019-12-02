ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Jamshedpur, NorthEast Eye Top Spot

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Event Highlights
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC FC and NorthEast United FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Jamshedpur FC host NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Both teams have made good starts to their respective campaigns with Jamshedpur taking 10 points from five matches, while NorthEast have managed one point less having played the same number of games. However, despite being below Jamshedpur in the standings, NorthEast are unbeaten in ISL 2019-20.
The Highlanders are yet to concede on the road this campaign and fans can rest assured that keeping a clean sheet will be their primary objective against Jamshedpur. Robert Jarni's men have taken four points from the six available on their travels so far and will back themselves to add to that tally. Antonio Iriondo's Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have looked impressive this season and will be confident after coming away with a deserved win against Goa. They are unbeaten at home so far having taken seven points from a possible nine and will fancy their chances.
The JRD Tata Sports Complex is ✨ ahead of #JFCNEU 🏟 #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/lHhb8I51mj— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 2, 2019
Despite the 1-0 away victory over Goa, Jamshedpur were under pressure as the Gaurs enjoyed superior ball possession in the contest. With Iriondo having stated in the past that keeping the ball is very much in the DNA of his philosophy, the Spaniard, at the pre-match press conference, was asked the reason behind diverging from his regular style in the last outing. "It's difficult to play against a team which has had the same squad for almost three seasons, have worked together for a long time. They have the same philosophy as us. It will take time for us to do the things we want our team to do. We struggled to keep possession of the ball against Goa but when you play against strong teams like Goa, you have to find their weakness and play smartly," he responded.
"Having ball possession is not the objective but a tool. The objective is to score goals and win matches. Sometimes when you can't keep the ball, you have to play in counter-attacks. We had to adjust our way of playing through counter-attacks and we were more dangerous. I am happy with the performance and the way we played against Goa," he further explained.
NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni said, "We always come to any match to win. This is a team which has a very good balance between defence and attack. For me, they are the best team in India at the moment. I know it is a difficult match for us, but we will prepare to the best of our abilities and try to win."
Addressing NorthEast United's unbeaten run, the head coach said, "It's still difficult to say what will happen in the future but we will give our everything. It's impossible to win all the games but we will give our best."
Analysing their opponents, the Croatian noted, "I cannot really see any weak point really. They are a very good team. Antonio (Iriondo) is doing a very good job. I have seen three or four matches of Jamshedpur, and like I said, it's the best team in the Hero ISL."
