ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Ogbeche, Drobarov and Messi Give Kerala 3-1 Lead

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vlatko Drobarov and Messi Bouli scored for Kerala Blasters FC in the 33rd, 39th and 45th minute after Bobo handed Hyderabad FC the lead in the 14th minute at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in what is both team's first ISL 2019-20 fixture of the year 2020. Hyderabad are currently at the bottom of the points table with just five points from 10 outings while Kerala are just one spot above them having secured eight from as many matches. Both teams will be eager to turn over a new page in the new year, starting with three points from the contest.
Kerala Blasters FC have been winless in nine matches and will be desperate to break the trend and the prospect of facing off against bottom-placed team Hyderabad at home does provide them with the perfect opportunity to hopefully notch up a win - their first since the opening match of the competition back in October. Hyderabad also have been able to register just a single win this campaign but interestingly, their only triumph this season came against the Men in Yellow in the reverse fixture. In the match, Phil Brown's men went a goal down early but fought back resolutely to earn a 2-1 victory. LIVE STREAM
Jan 5, 2020 8:22 pm (IST)
Half-Time!
What a half of football between Kerala and Hyderbad. Who would say that these are tow bottom-placed teams in the league?
Bobo had thought that he gave Hyderabad the advantage but it was the trio of Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vlatko Drobarov and Messi Bouli, who made it count when the opportunity presented themselves!
Jan 5, 2020 8:17 pm (IST)
45 ' - GOAL! The third one in the back of the net! Messi Bouli makes it 3 for Kerala Blasters FC!
A long ball directed at Messi is brought down comfortably, and he passes it onto to Halicharan Narzary and gets it back after a quick one-two. Messi finishes the move with a perfect finish.
Jan 5, 2020 8:11 pm (IST)
39 ' - GOAL!
Vlatko Drobarov gives Kerala Blasters FC the lead!
That came straight from the training session. Jessel Carneiro lays off the free-kick to Jeakson Singh, who in turn squares it to Mouhamadou Gning. Then the ball is moved onto Seityasen Singh inside the box and dinks the ball at the far post,m where Drobarov climbs to head it in.
Jan 5, 2020 8:06 pm (IST)
33' - GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche equalises for Kerala Blasters FC!
What a counter-attack from the home side! Gianni Zuiverloon spits the defence to send Ogbeche through on goal. With the keeper only to beat, the striker side steps and slots it home to bring parity.
Jan 5, 2020 8:06 pm (IST)
29' - Forced substitution
Messi Bouli again attempts to put pressure on the defence but Rafael Lopez Gomez is there to clear it away. Bouli though brought Gomez down in his follow-through.
The referee decides against giving a yellow card.
Rafael is forced to go off and Giles Barnes takes his place.
Jan 5, 2020 7:59 pm (IST)
23' - Straight at the keeper!
Messi Bouli is a tearing run down the middle of the pitch and let's go of a shot but it is straight at Laxmikant Kattimani, who gathers it cleanly.
14' - GOAL! Bobo gives Hyderabad FC the lead with an easy tap in!
It is Bobo who won the ball and then st off Abhishek Halder, who passes it onto Marcelinho. He dribbles past a few players and squares it back in the middle for Bobo to tap it in for one of the easiest goals of the career.
Jan 5, 2020 7:46 pm (IST)
11' - Confusion!
Halicharan Narzary sends in a cross from the left flank but it is Sahil Panwar again, who is in the way. The Hyderabad FC player tries to get the ball in his control as Bartholomew Ogbeche closing in on him. Panwar somehow manages to clear his line.
Jan 5, 2020 7:38 pm (IST)
4' - Over the bar!
Seityasen Singh takes a free-kick but SahilPanwar intercepts the cross in the air, from the rebound Bartholomew Ogbeche takes a shot from long but it sails over the bar.
Jan 5, 2020 7:31 pm (IST)
KICK-OFF!
Its the battle of the bottom-placed! Kerala Blasters FC host Hyderabad FC in Kochi.
A win today will go a long way for either team.
Jan 5, 2020 7:18 pm (IST)
On the bench tonight:
Hyderabad FC Substitutes - Kamaljit Singh, Gurtej Singh, Mohammad Yasir, Gani Nigam, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nestor Gordillo, Giles Barnes.
Kerala Blasters Substitutes - Bilal Khan, Abdul Hakku, Pritam Singh, Darren Caldeira, Prasanth K, Sahal Abdul Samad, Samuel Lamuanpuia.
Jan 5, 2020 7:09 pm (IST)
Hyderabad FC are currently at the bottom of the points table with just five points from 10 outings while Kerala Blasters FC are just one spot above them having secured eight from as many matches. FULL TABLE
Hyderabad FC Starting XI - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sahil Panwar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira (C), Abhishek Halder, Bobo.
Jan 5, 2020 6:39 pm (IST)
Kerala Blasters FC Starting XI - TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mouhamadou Gning, Seityasen Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Jeakson Singh, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C)
Jan 5, 2020 6:27 pm (IST)
Kerala Blasters FC host Hyderabad FC in the bottom of the table clash of the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
At the pre-match press conference, the Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie was asked about the morale of the team, given their current circumstances. "From experience, I think the morale of a team only goes down when the players don't believe in what the coach is doing. I believe that is not the case here. If things are not going your way, it's the job of the coach to come up with the tactics or a plan. If a coach doesn't have these answers, I am sure the players will have less belief and will give less intensity in games. But it's not the case," Schattorie responded.
"If you see from the beginning, we have had issues in the 10 games and there's been a problems in creating consistency and getting results. When you have four-five players out, it's difficult to win but you are expected to. Yes, and that's what we try to do every time. We have played 10 matches so far and there were two or three occasions where we could have gotten three points but didn't. If we had these points, we would have had a little more confidence and would have been in a flow," he added, summing up Kerala's season so far.
Phil Brown's men are rooted at the bottom of the table, although their recent performances suggest they've been rather unlucky. The Hyderabad coach pointed to that fact while speaking at his pre-match press conference and said, "We out passed, out played and had more possession than Mumbai (in the last match). Having said that, Mumbai had two or three better chances in the first half than we did. After we got our first goal, we had five or six opportunities to get away with something from the game. I thought there were a lot of positives from the game, but the opposition scored more goals than us."
"And we still haven't got the clean sheet that we are working towards. So, that really as a coach is the only negative that I was looking at after the game. That's the most important part for me. The most important part for me is not conceding. We have a strike force that is capable of scoring goals. The clean sheet mentality is important and we haven't got that at this moment in time. Again, it's something that we have been working towards," Brown added.