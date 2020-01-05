ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Ogbeche, Drobarov and Messi Give Kerala 3-1 Lead

Kerala Blasters. (Photo Credit: ISL)



At the pre-match press conference, the Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie was asked about the morale of the team, given their current circumstances. "From experience, I think the morale of a team only goes down when the players don't believe in what the coach is doing. I believe that is not the case here. If things are not going your way, it's the job of the coach to come up with the tactics or a plan. If a coach doesn't have these answers, I am sure the players will have less belief and will give less intensity in games. But it's not the case," Schattorie responded.



"If you see from the beginning, we have had issues in the 10 games and there's been a problems in creating consistency and getting results. When you have four-five players out, it's difficult to win but you are expected to. Yes, and that's what we try to do every time. We have played 10 matches so far and there were two or three occasions where we could have gotten three points but didn't. If we had these points, we would have had a little more confidence and would have been in a flow," he added, summing up Kerala's season so far.







Phil Brown's men are rooted at the bottom of the table, although their recent performances suggest they've been rather unlucky. The Hyderabad coach pointed to that fact while speaking at his pre-match press conference and said, "We out passed, out played and had more possession than Mumbai (in the last match). Having said that, Mumbai had two or three better chances in the first half than we did. After we got our first goal, we had five or six opportunities to get away with something from the game. I thought there were a lot of positives from the game, but the opposition scored more goals than us."



"And we still haven't got the clean sheet that we are working towards. So, that really as a coach is the only negative that I was looking at after the game. That's the most important part for me. The most important part for me is not conceding. We have a strike force that is capable of scoring goals. The clean sheet mentality is important and we haven't got that at this moment in time. Again, it's something that we have been working towards," Brown added.