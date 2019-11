ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Kerala Starting With Ogbeche on Bench

Kerala Blasters take on Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday. The hosts are desperate for a win after losing their last two games while Odisha would want to pile on Kerala's misery ahead of the international break.

The Indian Super League points table is currently led by FC Goa after their Thursday night win over Mumbai City FC. Goa lead the table with 8 points from four games while Chennaiyin FC sit at the bottom with just a point from three matches. Hosts Kerala Blasters are third from the bottom with three points from three games and even though Odisha FC have the same points, they are sixth due to better goal difference.

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Kerala Blasters will be desperate to arrest their slide ahead of the international break after back-to-back defeats while Odisha FC, who registered their first win of the season in their previous game, will be eager to carry the momentum forward.

Kerala Blasters are struggling with injuries and are unlikely to have Mario Arques and Gianni Zuiverloon. They already don't have Sandesh Jhingan, who had a successful knee surgery on Thursday. Kerala haven't been able to create many goal-scoring opportunities for star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche and have been extremely edgy at the back.Odisha FC's defence would be a bit of a worry as they have conceded six goals in three games and also tend to leak goals in the final 10 minutes. However, their midfield and forward line was fluid in their previous game. Xisco Hernandez's partnership with Aridane Santana and Jerry Mawihmingthanga looks promising and adding the pace of Nandhakumar Sekar to the mix, Kerala's defence could be in for trouble.