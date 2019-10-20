ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs ATK in Kochi: ATK Take 1-0 Lead Over Kerala

Oct 20, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

20' - Prasanth Karuthadathkuni speeds up on the wing and gets a curler towards the goal that is punched away by Arindam. That could have been extremely dangerous for ATK.

21' - MISS! Roy Krishna has missed a glorious chance. He receives the pass and turns around, dropping his markers twice and has the goal to aim for but he chooses to pass as he is challenged at the last moment but Javier Hernandez is not there at the spot to poke it in. Krishna is not happy!

Kerala Blasters 0-1 ATK