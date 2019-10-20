ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs ATK in Kochi: ATK Take 1-0 Lead Over Kerala

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs ATK: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters and ATK through News18 Sports' live blog. Two-time runners-up Kerala Blasters host two-time champions ATK in the first match of season 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.
Season six of the Indian Super League is set to begin with a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. New-look Kerala Blasters and ATK teams begin the season in Kochi with a rivalry that dates back to the first season in 2014, when ATK beat Kerala Blasters to win the inaugural title. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 20, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)
20' - Prasanth Karuthadathkuni speeds up on the wing and gets a curler towards the goal that is punched away by Arindam. That could have been extremely dangerous for ATK.
21' - MISS! Roy Krishna has missed a glorious chance. He receives the pass and turns around, dropping his markers twice and has the goal to aim for but he chooses to pass as he is challenged at the last moment but Javier Hernandez is not there at the spot to poke it in. Krishna is not happy!
Kerala Blasters 0-1 ATK
Oct 20, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)
18' - Kerala Blasters managed to go on a break after thwarting an ATK run but they slowed down the attack and ATK were able to get the shape again. Jairo gets the second booking of the match for his foul on ATK's Roy Krishna.
19' - Kerala backline looks extremely susceptible as ATK are ramping up the pressure.
Oct 20, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)
15' - Jayesh Rane is the first player to go into the books of the referee. ATK are trying to keep up the pressure they have managed to build on Kerala Blasters.
Oct 20, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)
11' - MISS! What a big, big miss from Javier Hernandez, that was ATK's chance to really put Kerala Blasters on the backfoot. ISL newbie Bilal Khan comes completely off his line to thwart Javier Hernandez but the midfielder gets away and has the entirety of the goal to aim for but Gianni Zuiverloon get his leg to the shot and Bilal catches the ball. That was catastrophic from Bilal and he is asked by his defender to calm down and stay on his line.
Oct 20, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
6' - GOAL! That's a stunning strike from the centre-back Carl McHugh to get ATK the lead against Kerala Blasters early on. It's a free kick given away by Jeakson Singh from which Javier Hernandez makes the delivery into the box. Centre-back Agustin Iniguez jumps high and fends off his marker to get his head towards McHugh, who scores the volley first time.
Goaaaaalllllll !!!!!
Carl McHugh scores from an unbelievable volley from Javi Hernandez's free-kick and a cheeky back head from Agus Garcia.
Kerala Blasters kickstart the sixth season of the ISL and straightaway, there's an attack from Kerala with Ogbeche looking to break through in between the centre backs. McHugh and Iniguez, the ATK centre-backs have their work cut out for the night.
Bartholomew Ogbeche is leading the line for Kerala Blasters as he has followed his former NorthEast United coach Eelco Schattorie down South. ATK's primary job will be to keep him quiet - a player who scored 12 goals last season.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff danced on their Bollywood hits in the opening ceremony of the season 6 of Indian Super League, that kicks off with Kerala Blasters taking on ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Antonio Habas, who led ATK to their first ISL title, is back as ATK head coach and said ahead of the match, "I think my last time here is in the past. I have a special connection with the Kolkata city and ATK. For that, I am here. I have the maximum respect for the supporters, the fans and the club."
Oct 20, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)
Nita Ambani, chairperson of ISL, comes on the stage with the ISL trophy and declares season 6 open. She wishes good luck to both Kerala Blasters and ATK for the first game and gives a 'Let's Football' shoutout.
Tiger Shroff performed on various hits of his own, including 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from his film War. After he is done with his routine, Disha Patani joins him on the stage and they perform on their hit song 'Mundya tu Bachke Rahi' from Baaghi 2.
Oct 20, 2019 7:01 pm (IST)
Disha Patani finished performing on the hit Bollywood tracks, including recent hits Saki Saki and Bharat's 'Slow Motion'. After her, dance group The Kings performed their routine.
Oct 20, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)
Here is the starting XI of Kerala Blasters against ATK: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Mouhamadou Gning, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jessel Carneiro, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Gianni Zuiverloon, Jeakson Singh.
Oct 20, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)
Here is starting XI of ATK against Kerala Blasters: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Carl McHugh, David Williams, Agustin Iniguez, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez, Pritam Kotal (C), Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Prabir Das.
Oct 20, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)
Kerala Blasters's 'Yellow Army' is well known and once again, the fans of Kerala Blasters are filling the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to cheer for their team as they take on ATK.
Anas Edathodika (L) and Jobby Justin will not play ATK's ISL opener. (Photo Credit: @ATKFC) ATK will miss their two new signings, Anas Edathodika and Jobby Justin in their Indian Super League 2019-20 opener against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 20.
Oct 20, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)
Kerala Blasters and ATK have a five-year long history, where the Kolkata franchise has defeated Kerala in the finals of both season 1 and season 3. But that 2016 final was the last time ATK beat Kerala. Since then, Kerala won one and the remaining three fixtures were drawn.
Kerala Blasters and ATK begin the sixth season of the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The ISL is now the top division league of the country and the league stage toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs.
Kerala Blasters take on ATK in the ISL 2019-20 opener in Kochi. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Kerala Blasters will be eager to begin their season a good note under their new head coach Eelco Schattorie but are up against ATK, who have one of the strongest squads on paper this year. Blasters last reached the play-offs in 2016 and will be eyeing a much-better campaign. Kerala Blasters have revamped their entire foreign contingent, bringing in some established names like Bartholomew Ogbeche, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques and the likes apart from a few promising players like Raphaël Messi Bouli. They also have a few young Indian stars like Sahal Abdul Samad. But the absence of Sandesh Jhingan will be a huge blow for them even as they have brought in a replacement in Raju Gaikwad.
On the other hand, all eyes are focused on ATK this season. With a squad that has plenty of big names and head turners, they are expected to pose a big threat to other teams. They have brought in a host of new faces, including A-League 2018-19 Golden Boot winner Roy Krishna and his former Wellington Phoenix strike partner David Williams. The duo accounted for 29 goals for the 'nixes' last season and are almost nailed on to start with Krishna taking up a central position and Williams operating from out wide. Former Jamshedpur FC sensation Michael Soosairaj is likely to take up the other flank, with Edu Garcia operating in the playmaker's role in the hole, making for a devastating top four. Pronay Halder and Sehnaj Singh may make up the two-man defensive cover in midfield.