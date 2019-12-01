ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Cido Gives Kerala 1-0 Lead

Following their defeat to Jamshedpur in their last match, Goa will be eager to bounce right back and their recent results against Kerala are bound to instil a lot of confidence in the team. As for Kerala, since their victory over ATK on the opening day of the season, Eelco Schattorie's men have been able to pick up just a single point in their subsequent four matches. What perhaps is, even more, worrying for the yellow brigade is the fact that the team has scored just a single goal and conceded four following their win in the season opener. LIVE STREAM
2' - Goal!
That takes barely a minute! Sergio Cidoncha gets the Kerala Blasters host off to a blazing start! FC Goa are shell-shocked!
The home team gets a throw-in from the left and they put it straight into the box. Mourtada Fall heads it clear but it goes only as far as Cidoncha just outside the box. Cido takes a shot and the keeper loses the ball in a sea of bodies and it advantage Kerala!
KERALA BLASTERS FC 1-0 FC GOA
Kerala Blasters FC Starting XI - TP Rehenesh (GK), Raju Gaikwad, Mohamad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Messi Bouli.
Vlatko makes his first start for the Blasters as we look for the all important points against FC GOA! 💪🏻#YennumYellow #KBFCFCG pic.twitter.com/bGvnLLog4N— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 1, 2019
FC Goa Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh.
Saviour Gama replaces Jahouh as Coach @SergioLobera1 names his starting team against @KeralaBlasters. 😎#BeGoa #KBFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/sEMiLWcekx— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 1, 2019
Kerala Blasters (Photo Credit: ISL)
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kerala head coach Eelco Schattorie promised that his side will be looking to play on the front foot despite facing an attacking side like Goa. "It's a home game, so I don't think they will catch me sitting back. In the last game also, the first-half we tried to press Bengaluru and we will try to do the same to Goa. With Vlatko (Drobarov) coming in, we have a little more quality at the back to build up. These small extras make a difference but, in the end, I try to win and be progressive."
"My young players are making progress like Jeakson (Singh) and Rahul (KP), all of them have made progress. And it takes time. When the senior players join in you can see a lift in the training sessions. But like I said, I'm not a coach who will sit back. I will, if I have to, if certain situations demand it. But we will try to take the game to them," he added.
FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera, on the oher hand, declared that his team isn't dwelling on their last loss and said, "Our mentality is always positive. The last match is in the past and we need to focus on the future. Your focus always needs to be on the next match, which is against Kerala."
Speaking about their opponents, the Spaniard praised Kerala's recruitment for the season. "Kerala are a very good team. They have made a big effort to sign good players. For example, Bartholomew Ogbeche was the best player at NorthEast United FC last season and he signed for Kerala. Gianni Zuiverloon, similarly, was the best player for Delhi Dynamos FC. Sergio Cidoncha and Mario Arques were the best players in Jamshedpur last season. They have built a good team to try and win the league."
Kerala, however, are winless in their last four matches. Providing his take on the matter, Lobera stated, "Now, the situation for them is difficult. Maybe they are feeling pressure. But for me, the most important thing is my team plays well and tries to get the three points."
-
27 - 29 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 187/1068.3 overs 277/1083.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
-
22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India BAN vs IND 106/1030.3 overs 347/989.4 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
-
21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 240/1086.2 overs 580/10157.4 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
-
21 - 25 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 353/10124.0 overs 615/9201.0 oversNew Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
-
17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 156/820.0 overs 127/720.0 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs