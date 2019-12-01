LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Cido Gives Kerala 1-0 Lead

News18.com | December 1, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. Sergio Cidoncha scored in the 2nd minute of the match as Kerala Blasters got the lead from almost the kick-off against FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. The Gaurs, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from the loss in their last match against Jamshedpur FC - their first slip up of the season.

Following their defeat to Jamshedpur in their last match, Goa will be eager to bounce right back and their recent results against Kerala are bound to instil a lot of confidence in the team. As for Kerala, since their victory over ATK on the opening day of the season, Eelco Schattorie's men have been able to pick up just a single point in their subsequent four matches. What perhaps is, even more, worrying for the yellow brigade is the fact that the team has scored just a single goal and conceded four following their win in the season opener. LIVE STREAM
Dec 1, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

13' - 

Mountain to climb for the away side.

FC Goa have their work cut out. Especially after such a start. They are playing with 8 Indian players and they have already conceded in the first 61 seconds of the game!

Dec 1, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

5' - Offside

It is time for FC Goa to attack now. Brandon Fernandes releases Manvir Singh with a lovely through ball but the referee deems it to be off side. Replays suggest it could have been touch and go.

Dec 1, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

2' - Goal!

That takes barely a minute! Sergio Cidoncha gets the Kerala Blasters host off to a blazing start! FC Goa are shell-shocked!

The home team gets a throw-in from the left and they put it straight into the box. Mourtada Fall heads it clear but it goes only as far as Cidoncha just outside the box. Cido takes a shot and the keeper loses the ball in a sea of bodies and it advantage Kerala! 

KERALA BLASTERS FC 1-0 FC GOA 

Dec 1, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Kick-off!

Vital points up for grabs as Kerala Blasters host FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. 

Dec 1, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)
Dec 1, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC Starting XI - TP Rehenesh (GK), Raju Gaikwad, Mohamad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Messi Bouli.

Dec 1, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

FC Goa Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh.

Dec 1, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

In an all-important clash of the Indian Super League, Kerala Blasters FC host FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters (Photo Credit: ISL)

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kerala head coach Eelco Schattorie promised that his side will be looking to play on the front foot despite facing an attacking side like Goa. "It's a home game, so I don't think they will catch me sitting back. In the last game also, the first-half we tried to press Bengaluru and we will try to do the same to Goa. With Vlatko (Drobarov) coming in, we have a little more quality at the back to build up. These small extras make a difference but, in the end, I try to win and be progressive."

"My young players are making progress like Jeakson (Singh) and Rahul (KP), all of them have made progress. And it takes time. When the senior players join in you can see a lift in the training sessions. But like I said, I'm not a coach who will sit back. I will, if I have to, if certain situations demand it. But we will try to take the game to them," he added.



FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera, on the oher hand, declared that his team isn't dwelling on their last loss and said, "Our mentality is always positive. The last match is in the past and we need to focus on the future. Your focus always needs to be on the next match, which is against Kerala."

Speaking about their opponents, the Spaniard praised Kerala's recruitment for the season. "Kerala are a very good team. They have made a big effort to sign good players. For example, Bartholomew Ogbeche was the best player at NorthEast United FC last season and he signed for Kerala. Gianni Zuiverloon, similarly, was the best player for Delhi Dynamos FC. Sergio Cidoncha and Mario Arques were the best players in Jamshedpur last season. They have built a good team to try and win the league."

Kerala, however, are winless in their last four matches. Providing his take on the matter, Lobera stated, "Now, the situation for them is difficult. Maybe they are feeling pressure. But for me, the most important thing is my team plays well and tries to get the three points."
