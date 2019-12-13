ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Jamshedpur Lead 1-0, Late Penalty Shout from Kerala Denied

Kerala Blasters, who have drawn three and lost two of their last five games, host Jamshedpur FC, who have drawn their last two games, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Jamshedpur FC have a slender 1-0 advantage over Kerala Blasters in the head-to-head record between the two teams. The two have played four times so far in the history of ISL and three of them have been draws. In their matches, Jamshedpur have scored five goals while Kerala have found the back of the net four times.

ATK currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 14 points from seven games while Bengaluru FC are a close second with 13 points from as many games. Hyderabad FC are rooted to the bottom with just four points from eight games. Today's hosts Kerala Blasters are eighth with six points from seven matches and just a win to show. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are fourth with 12 points from seven games and have a chance to go top of the table if they win today.

Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie spoke about the late goals conceded by Kerala Blasters, "That (conceding late goals) has to do with the quality that you have in the team. One of the first things in team meetings at my previous clubs, one thing I keep repeating is that there has to be a mindset to have double alertness."

Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo admitted that the team was missing the presence of Sergio Castel and Piti. "Maybe Sergio and Piti were important for the team. Maybe if they were in the team, it would be different. We are missing them a bit now."

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. While Jamshedpur are looking to go top of the table, Kerala are aiming for their second win of the season.

4' - Brilliant work from Seityasen on the left flank and he delivers a perfect cross in the middle for Mario Arques but he jumps a little too early and weakly heads the ball straight into the hands of Subrata Paul. Arques should have scored from there!

13' - It's been a balanced game from both Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC so far. Both the teams are looking to get ahead and create clear-cut chances. Kerala have produced a couple of good ones so far.

23' Plenty of action from both the teams but the audience is yet to see a goal. Who will break the deadlock in the first half? KBFC 0-0 JFC #JamKeKhelo #KBFCJFC

23' - CHANCE! What an opportunity that for Jamshedpur FC. Brilliant work Narender Gahlot on the left to pass a delicious ball at the goalmouth for Farukh Choudhary. But there was just a little bit more zing behind the ball and Farukh just could not connect with the ball. Just a toe at the ball there would have seen it at the back of the net.

35' - Jamshedpur FC have grown into the match and are able to keep the ball a lot more. They have closed down Kerala Blasters quite well and have stopped the home team from creating any sort of opportunity.

38' - GOAL! Piti makes no error from that penalty kick. Such calmness from the midfielder. He takes a good run towards the ball and waits for Rehenesh to dive on one side and easily dinks the ball in the centre to put Jamshedpur FC in the lead.

48' - Kerala Blasters do not get the penalty! Controversial call there! Messi Bouli made a great run to get at the end of a good cross in the middle but goes to the ground. There looked to be a little tuck at his back but the referee chooses not to award the penalty.

HALF TIME! Kerala Blasters made a good start to the match and showed great intensity going forward but they mellowed down as the match went on and the visitors Jamshedpur FC took control of the ball and the matters. Jamshedpur FC reaped the benefits of keeping the ball in the 38th minute when they were awarded a penalty that Piti buried with ease. Kerala had chances of their own but were unable to make the best of them. Kerala Blasters had a shoutout for penalty right before half time when Messi Bouli got down in the penalty box but the referee didn't award them the penalty.

The concentration in the latter part of matches have let Kerala Blasters down. Though Raphael Bouli has shone in attack of late, the absence of Bartholomew Ogbeche will weaken their frontline which has not exactly been on fire. The Men in Yellow have scored just six goals which is the second-lowest in the league. But the return of influential midfielder Mario Arques will be a relief for Schattorie, though it is unsure if he will be fit enough to start.Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have shown fighting spirit and tactical flexibility in plenty so far. They love having the ball but are equally deadly on the counter, thanks to the pace they have on the wings. The likes of Farukh Chowdhury, CK Vineeth and Aniket Jadhav have all impressed down the wings. However, the absence of star striker Sergio Castel and midfielder Piti is bound to affect the team's gameplan and come as a relief of sorts to Kerala.