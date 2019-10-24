ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Kerala Eye 2nd Straight Win at Home

Kerala coach Schattorie has left promising Indian player Sahal on the bench once again. He had said in his pre-match conference that he does not believe in making too many changes and hence, his starting XI tonight is exactly the one that began the opener against ATK.
🗣 | “You will never see me make a lot of changes. I like to build consistency."— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 24, 2019
Has @KeralaBlasters Head coach @ESchattorie dropped a hint about his line up for #KERMUM? 🤔#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/hrwKZvZTE2