ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Kerala Eye 2nd Straight Win at Home

Catch all the live updates from thematch between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Kerala Blasters will host their second match on the trot and this time the visitors are Mumbai City FC. After a win in their opener, Kerala Blasters will look for the second straight win at the Jawahalal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Kerala Blasters won their season opener against arch-rivals ATK in front of a vociferous crowd albeit in controversial circumstances. Kerala would want to have a strong run at home and for that, they would look to get a win over Mumbai. For Mumbai City FC, this is their season opener and they would want to get off to a winning start.