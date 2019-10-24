Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Kerala Eye 2nd Straight Win at Home

News18.com | October 24, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Kerala Blasters will host their second match on the trot and this time the visitors are Mumbai City FC. After a win in their opener, Kerala Blasters will look for the second straight win at the Jawahalal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Kerala Blasters won their season opener against arch-rivals ATK in front of a vociferous crowd albeit in controversial circumstances. Kerala would want to have a strong run at home and for that, they would look to get a win over Mumbai. For Mumbai City FC, this is their season opener and they would want to get off to a winning start. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 24, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

Kerala coach Schattorie has left promising Indian player Sahal on the bench once again. He had said in his pre-match conference that he does not believe in making too many changes and hence, his starting XI tonight is exactly the one that began the opener against ATK.

Oct 24, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)

Here is Mumbai City FC’s starting XI against Kerala Blasters: Amrinder Singh; Subhasish Bose, Sarthal Golui, Mato Grgic, Souvik Chakrabarti; Rowlin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado; Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Amine Chermiti.

Substitutes: Ravi Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Serge Kevyn, Surchandra Singh, Modou Sougou.

Oct 24, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Here is Kerala Blasters starting XI against Mumbai City FC: Bilal Husain Khan; Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Gianni Zuiverloon, Jessel Carneiro; Mouhamadou Gning, Jeakson Singh; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sergio Cidoncha, Halicharan Narzary; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Substitutes: Shibinraj Kunniyil, Raju Gaikwad, Pritam Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Messi Bouli.

Oct 24, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie felt Mumbai City FC have the advantage of having seen them play against ATK while the Islanders are playing their opener in Kochi. “The playing style of Mumbai (City) is clear for me. How the positions are filled and which players is always a question mark when you don't see their games. If you already saw your opponent play one time, it makes a difference. (But) it is another challenge that we have to face,” he said ahead of the clash.

Oct 24, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC host a slight 3-2 advantage over Kerala Blasters in their head-to-head record. The two teams have played 10 matches in the ISL history with five of them ending in a draw. The last time these two met, Mumbai gave Kerala a 6-1 drubbing. However, that was a very different Kerala side.

Oct 24, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters are hosting their second match of the season in what is also their second game. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are beginning their new campaign away from home in front of the vociferous Kochi crowd.

Kerala Blasters gave a good account of themselves against ATK but they have a cause for concern as their influential midfielder Mario Arques was taken off injured in the last game. However, Bartholomew Ogbeche would once again be the centre of attraction as after a quick start to the season, he would be expected to add to his goal tally.

Mumbai will look towards the likes of Paulo Machado and Modou Sougou, key figures behind the team's run to the play-offs last season, to drive the team. They have several key Indian midfielders in Rowllin Borges and Raynier Fernandes who will be expected to set the tempo for the team from the middle of the park. The Islanders will also bank on the firepower they have with new recruits Serge Kevyn and Amine Chermiti boosting their attacking arsenal.
