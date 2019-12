ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Ogbeche Penalty Puts Kerala in 1-0 Lead

NorthEast

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Kerala Blasters lead NorthEast United FC 1-0 at half time at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday.After 45 minutes of play in Kochi, Kerala Blasters leadUnited FC 1-0, courtesy aminute penalty from Bartholomew. Kerala Blasters are in desperate need of a win here if they want to have even an outside chance to make it to the playoffs and so far, they would be pleased with the result even thoughhad more chances.would be disappointed with himself as he failed to bury three chances he got to putin the lead and in the end, his team had to suffer for it.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Kerala Blasters are placed ninth in the ISL 2019-20 points table with just seven points from 9 games while NorthEast United FC are just outside the top 6 on seventh with 10 points from 8 matches. LIVE STREAMING