ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Ogbeche Penalty Puts Kerala in 1-0 Lead

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Kerala Blasters are placed ninth in the ISL 2019-20 points table with just seven points from 9 games while NorthEast United FC are just outside the top 6 on seventh with 10 points from 8 matches. LIVE STREAMING
HALF TIME! After 45 minutes of play in Kochi, Kerala Blasters lead NorthEast United FC 1-0, courtesy a 43rd minute penalty from Bartholomew Ogbeche. Kerala Blasters are in desperate need of a win here if they want to have even an outside chance to make it to the playoffs and so far, they would be pleased with the result even though NorthEast had more chances. Asamoah Gyan would be disappointed with himself as he failed to bury three chances he got to put NorthEast in the lead and in the end, his team had to suffer for it.
Kerala Blasters 1-0 NorthEast United FC
A closely contested half sees Kerala Blasters ahead at the break. All to play for in the 2nd half. #StrongerAsOne #KBFCNEU pic.twitter.com/CmeYDNtdLu— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 28, 2019
Congress Demands Probe into Police Actions against Priyanka Gandhi | "AICC GC incharge was in Lucknow. She felt it is her duty to meet the family of the people who were victimised by UP govt. while she was on her way, she was suddenly shopped in a manner by UP police. UP police physically manhandled Priyanka Gandhi. She was pushed. She lost her balance and fell down. Is it Ajay Bisht gunda raj that is running? I want to ask UP police. Are you running UP as a banana republic? We want an inquiry. Police officer should be removed," Conress leader Sushmita Dev said.
41' - Ogbeche goes for the ball in the box and gets a toe to it as Subhasish comes off his line to deal with it but is unable to and Ogbeche falls under contact with him. It's a Penalty!
43' - GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche makes no mistake from the spot. Subhasish guessed it right but Ogbeche's powerful shot on the keeper's left flashed in a moment earlier.
Kerala Blasters 1-0 NorthEast United FC
43'| GOAL!— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 28, 2019
Ogbeche steps up and converts the penalty against his former side. A bottom-right corner finish making it 1-0 for the hosts.#YennumYellow #KBFCNEU pic.twitter.com/UDDSs1aJBZ
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condemns UP Police's misbehaviour with Priyanka Gandhi.
It's condemnable that UP cops misbehaved wd Priyanka ji & forcefully stopped hr from visiting kin of an arrested actvst,protesting agnst #CAA. It's undemocratic that Congress leaders are stopped repeatedly from meeting families of victims.Govt aims to silence ppl n opposition too— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 28, 2019
19' - Kerala Blasters are constantly trying to put the ball in the middle of the centre back and the right back position in order to split the space for Ogbeche to exploit with his runs.
20' - Asamoah Gyan is released and he races up with the ball but absolutely skies that one. He has hands on his head after that, he knows he should have scored that one.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 NorthEast United FC
20' | Gyan fires it over the bar! 🤯#KBFCNEU #StrongerAsOne— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 28, 2019
11' - Triadis gets a free kick on the left outside the box after Rakip pulls his shrit from behind and he delivers a wonderful ball in the middle, where Asamoah Gyan rises the highest but heads it just wide.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 NorthEast United FC
11' | OHHHHHHH! How did that not go in? 🤦🏻♂️#KBFCNEU #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/wT2PrZkBOD— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 28, 2019
8' - A ball is sent towards Ogbeche in the middle, who heads it in the path of Prashanth, who goes for a first time volley but Subhasish palms it out for corner.
9' - Kerala take a corner kick directly towards the near post and Gyan missed the ball and almost blinded Subhasish but the keeper managed to put the ball out.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 NorthEast United FC
Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Both Kerala and NorthEast cannot afford to slip-up at this stage of the league, more so the home team.
KICK-OFF ➡️ #KBFCNEU— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 28, 2019
Which of these sides will return to winning ways tonight?#HeroISL #LetsFootball
Kerala Blasters current coach Eelco Schattorie is up against his former side on Saturday. Schattorie guided NorthEast United FC to the playoffs last year but he has not overseen a similar success down South. However on Saturday, he would be eager to do one up against NorthEast.
🗞 | “You can’t deny that when you play against your old club, it gives a certain dynamic."@ESchattorie states that he has no emotions as his @KeralaBlasters prepare to face his former side!#KBFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootballhttps://t.co/Rt3MxKKYvr— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 28, 2019
Kerala Blasters hold a 5-3 advantage over NorthEast United FC in their head-to-head record, having played 10 matches in the ISL history. The two have played out two draws. Kerala have scored 11 goals in this fixture compared to six from NorthEast.
In search of their first win of the campaign since the opening day of the season, @KeralaBlasters welcome @NEUtdFC to Kochi!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 28, 2019
#KBFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/tmArQjwkgi
NorthEast United FC starting XI vs Kerala Blasters: Subhasish Roy (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan (C).
Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK); Wayne Vaz, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Ninthoi, Milan Singh, Nikhil Kadam.
An opportunity to get things back on track as we face a few familiar faces in our trip to Kochi! ✈️#StrongerAsOne #KBFCNEU pic.twitter.com/1L6VfElcFZ— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 28, 2019
Kerala Blasters starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Seityasen Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C).
Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan (GK); Gianni Zuiverloon, Lalruatthara, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Messi Bouli.
Final home game of the year, let's make it count! 💪— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 28, 2019
COME ON BLASTERS! #KBFCNEU #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/tAs9prH6C5
Kerala Blasters host NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday. Kerala Blasters, who are on an eight-match winless streak, will be desperate to turn it around for themselves.
The old guard of @NEUtdFC are going up against the new one!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 28, 2019
Will @ESchattorie get one over his former side?
#KBFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/3UlISVxgmN
Kerala Blasters (Photo Credit: ISL)
Kerala Blasters are on an eight-game winless streak with their last win coming against ATK in the season opener. Kerala have been poor at home as well, despite enjoying a strong fan support. Despite injury struggles, Bartholomew Ogbeche is Kerala's most potent threat up front, along with Messi Bouli. Kerala's defence has not been performing any better. Sahal Abdul Samad, a creative outlet in midfield, has surprisingly been restricted to substitute appearances.
The old guard of @NEUtdFC are going up against the new one!
Will @ESchattorie get one over his former side?
#KBFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/3UlISVxgmN
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 28, 2019
NorthEast United have also floundered after making a good start to the campaign. A winless run of four games has left them on the seventh spot. Their attack has suffered in the absence of star striker Asamoah Gyan who had been injured for a while. The return to fitness of Federico Gallego should help them create more chances in front of goal, should he feature in the game. They have also conceded eight goals in the last four matches in comparison to just three in their first four games.
-
22 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India WI vs IND 315/550.0 overs 316/648.4 oversIndia beat West Indies by 4 wickets
-
19 - 23 Dec, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan PAK vs SL 191/1059.3 overs 271/1085.5 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
-
18 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 387/550.0 overs 280/1043.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 107 runs
-
15 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 287/850.0 overs 291/247.5 oversWest Indies beat India by 8 wickets
-
12 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Trans-Tasman Trophy AUS vs NZ 416/10146.2 overs 166/1055.2 oversAustralia beat New Zealand by 296 runs