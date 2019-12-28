ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Ogbeche Penalty Puts Kerala in 1-0 Lead

Dec 28, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

41' - Ogbeche goes for the ball in the box and gets a toe to it as Subhasish comes off his line to deal with it but is unable to and Ogbeche falls under contact with him. It's a Penalty!

43' - GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche makes no mistake from the spot. Subhasish guessed it right but Ogbeche's powerful shot on the keeper's left flashed in a moment earlier.

Kerala Blasters 1-0 NorthEast United FC