ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Coro Doubles Goa's Lead

HALF TIME! Mumbai City FC began the match with high-pressing strategy and put in good intensity on the field but as time wounded on, FC Goa grew into the game and were able to force mistakes out of the Mumbai City FC defence. Lenny Rodrigues scored his first goal for FC Goa in the 27th minute before Ferran Corominas added another before half time. FC Goa have always loved playing against Mumbai City FC and today is turning out to be no different.
Mumbai City FC 0-2 FC Goa
Half-time!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 7, 2019
Goals from Lenny and Coro ensure @FCGoaOfficial have a 2-goal cushion at the break.
