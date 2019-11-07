ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Coro Doubles Goa's Lead

Mumbai City, who were thrashed 4-2 by Odisha FC in their previous encounter, are all set to face attack-minded FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena. Both teams will be desperate for a win with FC Goa also having two settled for draws in their last two encounters.

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa have faced each other a total of 12 times in the ISL history and Goa hold a slender 5-4 lead in their head-to-head record. The two have also played out three draws. FC Goa particularly love scoring in this particular encounter as they found the back of the net 24 times against Mumbai while today’s home team has scored 10 goals.

The Indian Super League 2019-20 table is currently led by NorthEast United FC with eight points from four games while Chennaiyin FC are the bottom-placed team with just a point after three matches. FC Goa, with five points from three games are fourth while Mumbai City City are just a place below with four points in three matches.

Despite the injury troubles at Mumbai City FC, coach Jorge Costa is not ready to use it as an excuse and instead he wants to focus on finding the solutions and working his way around it.

Last year's finalists FC Goa are all set to take on Mumbai City FC and would be eager to register a win and also continue their unbeaten run. Goa have failed to show the free-flowing football they are known for after their season opener and would want to showcase their flair against an injury-weakened Mumbai City FC defence.

FC Goa have two contrasting memories of Mumbai Football Arena from last year. They thrashed Mumbai City FC 5-1 in the semi-finals but then went on to lose to Bengaluru FC in the final. Goa coach Sergio Lobera said he would prefer his team remember the semi-final.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa gets underway at the Mumbai Football Arena. A win for Mumbai will propel them into top 5 while FC Goa have the chance of going top of the table with a victory here.

3' - A dangerous ball on the left by Mohamed Larbi towards Bipin Singh, who passes it in the middle. Mourtada Fall makes a run in to put it out for a corner. That could have been very dangerous for FC Goa but they survived that one.

14' - Bipin Singh's delivery from the right is put out for corner by Carlos Pena. Mumbai were trying to hit on the counter with FC Goa looking quite tentative and losing the ball. This is quite unlike FC Goa.

17' - SAVE! Ahmed Jahouh's long-ranger is kept out by Amrinder Singh. That was a good move from the visitors. Some slick passing by Jahouh, Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Ferran Corominas but in the end, it remains goalless in Mumbai.

Off the corner, Lenny takes a stunning first touch and volleys it home from in between three Mumbai defenders. Amrinder couldn't see a thing and got his fingertips to the ball but failed to keep it out.

27' - GOAL! Lenny Rodrigues scores a brilliant goal to put FC Goa in the lead. The move started with a fabulous cross on the right for Jackichand, who passed to Boumous. Boumous took a touch or two and turned around to tee off Jacki but the ball was cleared for a corner.

28' - What a chance for Mumbai to equalise right away! Bipin Singh with a brilliant lob towards the far post, where Subhasish Bose headed it across the goal. Missed by the Goa defenders, the ball falls for Diego Carlos but his shot misses the target.

37' - FC Goa are now able to put the Mumbai defence under pressure. FC Goa has been able to weave it around the defence and with their silky touches and excellent passing play, they are making it increasingly difficult for Mumbai to deal with their attacks.

44' - Good interchange from FC Goa. Coro finds Brandon on the right with a slick pass who lays the ball off for Boumous in the middle but his pass is a little too heavy and is put out for corner before Boumous can reach it.

45+2' - GOAL! Who else but Ferran Corominas increases FC Goa's lead before half time. Hugo Boumous with a brilliant through ball and Subhasish Bose went asleep there as Seriton Fernandes made the run behind him. Seriton crosses the ball low for Coro and he was never going to miss in that range. It took him just a touch to find the back of the net.

HALF TIME! Mumbai City FC began the match with high-pressing strategy and put in good intensity on the field but as time wounded on, FC Goa grew into the game and were able to force mistakes out of the Mumbai City FC defence. Lenny Rodrigues scored his first goal for FC Goa in the 27th minute before Ferran Corominas added another before half time. FC Goa have always loved playing against Mumbai City FC and today is turning out to be no different.

