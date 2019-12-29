ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Sougou's 1st Goal of Season Puts Mumbai in Lead

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Mumbai City FC host bottom-placed Hyderabad FC with an eye at their first home win at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table-toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Mumbai City FC are fifth in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 13 points from nine games while Hyderabad FC are rock bottom with just five points from 9 matches. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Dec 29, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)
23' - CHANCE! A brilliant ball in the middle for Bobo but he heads it over. It was a free header and that should have been Hyderabad's equaliser.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
23' Close shave for us as Bobo's header flies over the bar!
19' - Diego Carlos does well to get a free kick and Larbi delivers the free kick behind outside the box towards a completely unmarked Diego Carlos but the Mumbai players strikes it wide. He is frustrated with himself for missing that, terrible defending from Hyderabad.
21' - Amrinder does well to punch the ball out as the cross comes towards his goal for Bobo and as Kevyn runs forward, Gurtej brings him down and Sougou had the chance to run up with the ball but the referee decides to stop the play for the foul.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
Dec 29, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)
14' - CHANCE! Great ball from Asish from the right flank into the centre for Bobo, who rises high but cannot direct his header towards the goal. It was a good chance for Hyderabad to equalise and Bobo is coming off scoring two headers in their previous game.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
Dec 29, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
12' - It's an open game right now. Even though Mumbai have got the goal, Marcelinho and Bobo have shown their fraility at the back and are looking for the equaliser.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
Dec 29, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)
6' - GOAL! Modou Sougou scores his first goal of the season and it has taken him 10 games! Mumbai City FC are leading at home early on! A fabulous team goal that! Subhasish Bose puts in a good ball on the left flank for Diego Carlos, who gets in behind the defenders to collect the ball and run up the pitch. He cuts is and Gurtej just loses the ball as Carlos passes it in the centre to Sougou, who had made a run from all the way back. Sougou calmly slots it home with all defenders between the left and centre of the goal. Last season's top scorer for Mumbai has found his first.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
6' GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! Modou Sougou scores after Diego Carlos' pin-point cross from the wing found him.
1' - CHANCE for Mumbai! Diego Carlos with some good work on the left and goes for a swerving shot at goal but it was a little too close to Kamaljit, who got a strong palm to it.
2' - Bobo receives an excellent ball in the box and from the left, he takes a shot that Mumbai get a foot too and the ball goes out. This should have been a corner but the referee did not award it. Bobo is livid with the decision.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Hyderabad FC
Dec 29, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC gets underway at the Mumbai Football Arena. While the home team is looking for their first win at home, Hyderabad are looking to grab their first away point.
Mumbai City FC have won their last two matches while they drew three prior to that. They have scored 15 goals in total and have kept two clean sheet with Amine Chermiti (4 goals) being their top scorer.
Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, drew two and lost three of their last five games. They have scored only nine goals so far and have not kept a single clean sheet. Bobo is their top scorer with three goals.
Hyderabad FC starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Nestor, Jesus Benitez, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira, Giles Barnes, Bobo.
Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Mohammed Yasir, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Sahil Panwar, Marko Stankovic, Shankar Sampingraj, Robin Singh.
Dec 29, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)
Mumbai City FC starting XI vs Hyderabad FC: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das, Raynier Fernandes, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Serge Kevyn, Modou Sougou.
Jorge Costa's team are on a five-match unbeaten run and Amine Chermiti is their top scorer with four goals to his name and as many as 11 different players have scored a goal. What would concern Costa is that his side struggles to keep clean-sheets, something which they haven't managed in the last seven games. He will also be without the services of midfielder Paulo Machado and Rowllin Borges due to injury.
Coach Phil Brown's Hyderabad FC have not kept a clean sheet and have been the weakest defence conceding 19 goals from nine matches. The good news for Brown is that star striker Bobo has found his scoring boots as he has three goals to his name. Also, Nestor Gordillo has returned from suspension and looked good in his first-ever ISL game. Rafa Lopez is also back in contention after recovering from an injury.