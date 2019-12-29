ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Sougou's 1st Goal of Season Puts Mumbai in Lead

Dec 29, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

19' - Diego Carlos does well to get a free kick and Larbi delivers the free kick behind outside the box towards a completely unmarked Diego Carlos but the Mumbai players strikes it wide. He is frustrated with himself for missing that, terrible defending from Hyderabad.

21' - Amrinder does well to punch the ball out as the cross comes towards his goal for Bobo and as Kevyn runs forward, Gurtej brings him down and Sougou had the chance to run up with the ball but the referee decides to stop the play for the foul.

Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC