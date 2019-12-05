ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Mumbai, Kerala Desperate for 2nd Win of Season

Mumbai City FC host Kerala Blasters FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the second leg of this fixture in the 2019-20 season. MCFC had travelled to Kerala for their first game of the season and had come out with a 1-0 win. Can they do the double or will KBFC take their revenge.

Bengaluru FC currently lead the points table with 13 points from seven games with ATK and Jamshedpur FC occupying a close second and third spot. Hyderabad FC are at the bottom of the pile with just four points from six games. Today's hosts Mumbai City FC are seventh in the table with six points from six games while their opponents of today Kerala Blasters stand just a place below with five points from six matches.

Mumbai City FC had thrashed Kerala Blasters the last time this fixture took place in Mumbai on December 16 last year. Modou Sougou had scored four goals in the match as MCFC left KBFC gasping. Will the visitors see the same fate today?

Both Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters have not won any of their last five matches. Kerala Blasters had defeated ATK in the season opener while Mumbai City FC beat Kerala Blasters in their first game.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters gets underway at the Mumbai Football Arena. MCFC, who defeated KBFC in their first game of the season in Kochi, will look for their first-ever double over Kerala.

10' - So far Kerala Blasters have caused Mumbai City FC a few problems. Schattorie has set up his team well and Mumbai have not been able to press high and make the Kerala backline panic at any point.

Mumbai City FC have now gone five matches without a win and their only win came against Kerala Blasters in Kochi in their first match of the season. While the performances have offered promise, the Islanders have lacked killer instinct in games and have not been able to see off matches. Mumbai's all-Indian backline will need to improve as they have been caught out far too many times in recent matches.Kerala Blasters have done better in away games rather than in front of their home crowd in the last few years and coach Eelco Schattorie will be hoping the fortunes will favour the visitors in Mumbai. Raphael Messi Bouli and Bartholomew Ogbeche played together upfront for the team against Goa and the coach will expect the duo to combine effectively against the Mumbai defence that has been known to leak goals. The team could continue without the services of Gianni Zuiverloon in defence, Mario Arques and Moustapha Gning in midfield.