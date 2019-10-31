ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Xisco Puts Odisha Ahead in 6th Minute

Oct 31, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

8' - That could have easily been an equaliser for Mumbai City FC. Mohammed Rafique sends a good long ball into the box and Serge Kevyn hits it across the goal. Amine Chermiti stretches to get the connection but is unable to get a perfect connection and the ball goes over.

10' - Dangerous move from Odisha. They hit the crossbar there! Mumbai can breathe a sigh of relief there. Narayan runs down the left and cuts it back for Xisco who tees up Aridane Santana. Santana's shot takes a deflection and hits the bar.

11' - Vinit Rai takes a yellow card for the team! Vinit grabbed the jersey of Diego Carlos who was through for a Mumbai City FC counter-attack.

Mumbai City FC 0-1 Odisha FC