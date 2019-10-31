Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Xisco Puts Odisha Ahead in 6th Minute

News18.com | October 31, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Mumbai City FC, playing their first home match of the season, will look to continue their unbeaten run against Odisha FC, who are yet to register a win, at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Mumbai City FC, who took four points from their two away games to begin the season, will look for a successful first match in front of their home fans. Odisha FC, on the other hand, lost two close matches to begin the season and would want to finally get their first victory. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 31, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

8' - That could have easily been an equaliser for Mumbai City FC. Mohammed Rafique sends a good long ball into the box and Serge Kevyn hits it across the goal. Amine Chermiti stretches to get the connection but is unable to get a perfect connection and the ball goes over.

10' - Dangerous move from Odisha. They hit the crossbar there! Mumbai can breathe a sigh of relief there. Narayan runs down the left and cuts it back for Xisco who tees up Aridane Santana. Santana's shot takes a deflection and hits the bar.

11' - Vinit Rai takes a yellow card for the team! Vinit grabbed the jersey of Diego Carlos who was through for a Mumbai City FC counter-attack.

Mumbai City FC 0-1 Odisha FC

Oct 31, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

6' - GOAL! Xisco Hernandez has got Odisha FC to a dream start at the Mumbai Football Arena. Odisha were piling on the early pressure and Xisco made it count. He was through on the right and ran forward with the ball, left his marker with a turn to the left, picked his spot and found the back of the net with a clinical finish.

Mumbai City FC 0-1 Odisha FC

Oct 31, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

2' - A lovely little ball from Jerry on the right and it's a hasty clearance from Mumbai to give up a corner.

Early on, the home fans are loud and are all behind their team. The chants for Mumbai City FC can be heard clear and loud, great atmosphere for the home team.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Odisha FC

Oct 31, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC gets underway and the visitors kick off the match. Mumbai City are unbeaten in the league so far while Odisha are without a win.

Oct 31, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

We are just 9 minutes away from the start of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Oct 31, 2019 7:10 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC is an ideological battle. While Mumbai coach Jorge Costa likes his team to sit back, absorb pressure and hit on counter, for Odisha FC's Josep Gombau, it is all about possession.

Oct 31, 2019 7:03 pm (IST)

Mumbai is all geared up to welcome back the Indian Super League action as their team face Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. From paintings to singing fans, Mumbai will have it all.

Oct 31, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)

Pratik Chaudhari, a local lad, is set to make his home debut for Mumbai City FC as they take on Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Oct 31, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau feels his team has lost matches due to small mistakes but they have been playing good quality football: “I think the team is doing well and we don't deserve to get zero points. I am confident that the team will do well tomorrow.”

Oct 31, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa is not taking Odisha FC lightly: “Odisha FC, earlier Delhi Dynamos FC, played pretty well last season and created a lot of opportunities too. We must respect them and I know that it won't be easy.”

Oct 31, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Odisha FC’s Starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Rana Gharami, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar (C), Bikramjit Singh, Diawandou Diagne, Aridane Santana.

Substitutes: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Mohammad Dhot, Martin Guedes, Romeo Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Daniel Lalhlimpuia.

Oct 31, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC’s Starting XI vs Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Mohammed Rafique, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado (C), Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti.

Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Valpuia, Bipin Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Serge Kevyn, Surchandra Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Oct 31, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

Here are the players unavailable for both teams, either due to suspensions or injuries.

Mumbai City FC: Mato Grgic (injury), Souvik Chakrabarti (suspension) and Modou Sougou (doubtful, injury)

Odisha FC: Carlos Delgado (suspension)

Oct 31, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

In their first home match of the season, Mumbai City FC take on Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena, looking for their second win while the visitors are in search for a first.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Xisco Puts Odisha Ahead in 6th Minute
Mumbai City FC take on Odisha FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Mumbai City FC will be high on confidence after a win and a draw in their first two away games and now look towards the home comfort as they take on Odisha FC. Mumbai have managed to eke out results in the two matches so far and their coach Jorge Costa has said that his side needs to work on a few things. Mumbai will miss the services of defender Mato Grgic. They would hope that Paulo Machado is fit to start while striker Modou Sougou, recovering from the knock he suffered in the last game, is doubtful.



Odisha FC has had a lot of possession to show in the first two games but no wins. They have been guilty of conceding winners in the final 10 minutes in both their matches so far, something which coach Josep Gombau will make his team work upon. Their defence has also looked quite shaky and the tasak will be no easier after Carlos Delgado saw a red card against NorthEast United FC and will be missing from action against Mumbai City FC.
