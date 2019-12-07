ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs ATK: Roy Krishna Brace Gives ATK 3-0 Win Over NEUFC

FULL TIME! ATK came up with a brilliant and compact performance at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati to defeat NorthEast United FC 3-0 to go top of the points table. David Williams and Roy Krishna scored in the first half to give ATK a 2-0 lead at half time. In the second half, Krishna had a stunning chance to make it 3-0 but he made perhaps the miss of the season. NorthEast United FC pushed hard in order to at least get a draw but hardly showed the fizz that was required to beat ATK. Krishna found his second of the night in a classic-counter-attacking move to sum up the night for the visitors.
