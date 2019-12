ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs ATK: Roy Krishna Brace Gives ATK 3-0 Win Over NEUFC

NorthEast

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and ATK through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK thrashed hosts NorthEast United FC 3-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday to go back to the top of the table.The A-League duo of David Williams and Roy Krishna shone as ATK trounced the hosts to run away as the victors.United FC had an early chance throughbut soon after the Baby Jet was forced substituted due to injury. A couple of minutes aftersubstitution,Das made a lung-bursting run on the right to set up David Williams, who headed the ball in to putin the lead. The game evened out from there butfound their second of the night through Roy Krishna, when he wonderfully finished a brilliant through pass from Williams.forced one save out ofon thegoal but that's how much he was troubled in the first 45 minutes. The story didn't change much after half time as ATK continued to look threatening with their pace and skill. In the 53rd minute, Krishna had the golden chance to put ATK 3-0 up but he scuffed it in perhaps the miss of the season. Williams had laid the goal on platter for his A-League mate but Krishna failed to control the ball and lost the chance. ATK sat back and defended in a compact manner for almost the entirety of the second half even as they continued to find opportunities themselves. In fact, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury made a couple of big saves to keep the home team alive but it was all undone with NorthEast United unable to create chances themselves. In the stoppage time, Roy Krishna received a through pass from Jobby Justin, stayed onside and timed his run brilliantly to calmly slot the ball home to wrap up the game in style.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK overtake Bengaluru FC to go back to the top of the league table with 14 points from seven games. NorthEast United FC remain on the fourth spot with 10 points from as many matches. LIVE STREAMING