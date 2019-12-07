LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs ATK: Roy Krishna Brace Gives ATK 3-0 Win Over NEUFC

December 7, 2019
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs ATK: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and ATK through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK thrashed hosts NorthEast United FC 3-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday to go back to the top of the table. Here is the story of the match: The A-League duo of David Williams and Roy Krishna shone as ATK trounced the hosts to run away as the victors. NorthEast United FC had an early chance through Asamoah Gyan but soon after the Baby Jet was forced substituted due to injury. A couple of minutes after Gyan's substitution, Prabir Das made a lung-bursting run on the right to set up David Williams, who headed the ball in to put ATK in the lead. The game evened out from there but ATK found their second of the night through Roy Krishna, when he wonderfully finished a brilliant through pass from Williams. Triadis forced one save out of Arindam on the ATK goal but that's how much he was troubled in the first 45 minutes. The story didn't change much after half time as ATK continued to look threatening with their pace and skill. In the 53rd minute, Krishna had the golden chance to put ATK 3-0 up but he scuffed it in perhaps the miss of the season. Williams had laid the goal on platter for his A-League mate but Krishna failed to control the ball and lost the chance. ATK sat back and defended in a compact manner for almost the entirety of the second half even as they continued to find opportunities themselves. In fact, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury made a couple of big saves to keep the home team alive but it was all undone with NorthEast United unable to create chances themselves. In the stoppage time, Roy Krishna received a through pass from Jobby Justin, stayed onside and timed his run brilliantly to calmly slot the ball home to wrap up the game in style.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK overtake Bengaluru FC to go back to the top of the league table with 14 points from seven games. NorthEast United FC remain on the fourth spot with 10 points from as many matches. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 7, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! ATK came up with a brilliant and compact performance at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati to defeat NorthEast United FC 3-0 to go top of the points table. David Williams and Roy Krishna scored in the first half to give ATK a 2-0 lead at half time. In the second half, Krishna had a stunning chance to make it 3-0 but he made perhaps the miss of the season. NorthEast United FC pushed hard in order to at least get a draw but hardly showed the fizz that was required to beat ATK. Krishna found his second of the night in a classic-counter-attacking move to sum up the night for the visitors.

NorthEast United 0-3 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

90+4' - GOAL! A perfect counter-attacking goal that from ATK! Jobby Justin serves up a through pass towards Roy Krishna, who stays onside and times his run to perfection. With only the keeper to beat, Krishna holds and dinks it over Subhasish with ease.

NorthEast United 0-3 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)

88' - We are just two minutes away from the end of normal time and if the scoreline remains intact, NorthEast United FC's unbeaten run is about to come to an end and at home.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

77' - SAVE! A big, big save from Subhasish! David Williams weaves his way into the box and takes a short from the right with a maze in front of him. Subhasish dives on his left to keep the ball out.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

75' - Nikhil Kadam sees a beautiful ball floated in for him in the middle but he just cannot get a clean contact on it and heads it wide and over. That was a good chance for NorthEast.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

64' - Prabir Das with another run on the right and he passes to David Williams, who goes for goal at the near post but Subhasish keeps the ball out.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

53' - HOW HAD THAT NOT GONE IN? Brilliant play from ATK! David Williams receives a brilliant ball on the right and puts it in a platter for an onrushing Roy Krishna but he scuffs the chance by shooting it wide when he had the entire net to aim for. Miss of the season?

NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

50' - Triadis is booked for a high boot at Edu Garcia. Triadis mistakenly catches Garcia on the head and the latter gets his head bandaged to continue playing.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

The second half of NorthEast United vs ATK gets underway in Guwahati with the visitors leading 2-0, courtesy goals from David Williams and Roy Krishna.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics after 45 minutes of play from NorthEast United FC vs ATK, where the visitors lead 2-0.

Dec 7, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! The A-League duo of David Williams and Roy Krishna score once again as ATK lead NorthEast United FC 2-0 after 45 minutes of play at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. NorthEast United had an early chance through Asamoah Gyan but soon after the Baby Jet was forced substituted due to injury. A couple of minutes after Gyan's substitution, Prabir Das made a lung-bursting run on the right to set up Williams, who headed the ball in to put ATK in the lead. The game evened out from there but ATK found their second of the night through Roy Krishna, when he wonderfully finished a brilliant through pass from Williams. Triadis forced one save out of Arindam on the ATK goal but that's how much he has been troubled.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

39' - SAVE! Triadis goes for a shot from distance but Arindam stretches to his right to pary the ball away. That ball was goal-bound but Arindam keeps NorthEast United at bay.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

36' - GOAL! Roy Krishna is on the scoresheet! ATK find the second goal before half time and will be relieved by that. David Williams puts in a stunning defence-splitting pass for Krishna, who runs forth, takes a turn to dodge his marker and then slots it into the goal.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

30' - ATK will be desperate to get a second goal here in order to give themselves a better chance at winning this one. This season's ISL has seen a lot of late goals and ATK would not want one from NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC 0-1 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

23' - SAVE! Roy Krishna take a lovely touch to control the cross he received and runs forward towards the near post. Subhasish has his post completely covered and as Krishna takes his shot, the keeper sticks his leg out to send the ball out.

NorthEast United FC 0-1 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

19' - The game has been quite even since ATK's goal with the match pretty much happening in the middfield. NorthEast United FC have created a couple of chances through the right channel but nothing decisive.

NorthEast United FC 0-1 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

11' - GOAL! David Williams puts ATK in the lead in Guwahati. Just minutes after Asamoah Gyan's forced substitution, NorthEast United's defence seemed to have switched off and ATK punish them for that. Edu Garcia plays a lovely long ball on the right and Prabir Das runs with all his might to somehow put the ball in the middle. Williams, who is left unmarked, makes no mistake and heads it in.

NorthEast United FC 0-1 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

8' - Gyan is down! He had stretched for that first chance in the fourth minute and had been feeling the effect of the same. That does not look very good for the home team. He is immediately replaced by Maximiliano Barreiro.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

7' - A half chance for ATK there! Roy Krishna receives a good cross in the middle and tries to go for a diving header but the ball goes wide.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

4' - CHANCE! A brilliant lob is played on towards Asamoah Gyan, who stays onside and runs in between the two central defenders to get to the ball. He stretches to connect with the ball and his poke goes straight into the legs of Arindam. ATK have survived and Gyan would be disappointed by that. He knows he should have scored there.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 ATK

Dec 7, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs ATK gets underway in Guwahati at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium as both the teams go for the top spot of the Indian Super League 2019-20 table.

Dec 7, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung and the live action from Guwahati as NorthEast United and ATK take on each other will begin in a few minutes from now.

Dec 7, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)

Asamoah Gyan has been doing the best at home matches. Will he treat the home fans with another goal tonight as NorthEast United FC look for a big win over ATK?

Dec 7, 2019 7:05 pm (IST)

Javi Hernandez believes that ATK can come away with all 3 points against NorthEast United FC. Hear him to know what else he said before the game.

Dec 7, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

"I think it is going to be a special game": NorthEast United FC’s Kai Heerings said ahead of the match. Here is what else he had to say before the game

Dec 7, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC are one of the only two sides who are still unbeaten in ISL 2019-20. ATK have not lost in their last five games but are coming on the back of two draws. In their last three trips to Guwahati, ATK are unbeaten. Who will prevail tonight?

Dec 7, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)

ATK starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Salam Singh, Agustin Iniguez (C), Javier Hernandez, Sehnaj Singh, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, David Williams.

Substitutes: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Anas Edathodika, Sumit Rathi, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Jobby Justin, Komal Thatal.

Dec 7, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC starting XI vs ATK: Subhasish Roy (GK), Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo (C), Martin Chaves, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Asamoah Gyan.

Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK), Mislav Komorski, Nim Dorjee, Lalengmawia, Milan Singh, Nikhil Kadam, Maximiliano Barreiro.

Dec 7, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 13 points from seven games while Hyderabad FC sit at the bottom of the pile with just four points from six matches. ATK, who currently sit second in the ISL table, will look to take back the top spot. NorthEast United FC have the chance to go level with Bengaluru FC and if they manage a better goal difference, they can go top too.

Dec 7, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC host ATK at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday with an eye on staying unbeaten. ATK, on the other hand, will be looking for a win after two straight draws.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs ATK: Roy Krishna Brace Gives ATK 3-0 Win Over NEUFC
NorthEast United FC host ATK. (Photo Credit: ISL)

With the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves and Panagiotis Triadis playing well, the frontline has looked deadly but they have been guilty of conceding cheap goals at the back. In what should come as a huge relief for NorthEast United FC, Dutch centre-back Kai Heerings is back in contention after serving a suspension.



Antonio Habas' ATK are unbeaten for five games now, but are coming into this match after a couple of draws against Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC. While a win is paramount, expect the Spaniard to set up his team in an organised manner and allow very little space for NorthEast's talented attackers.
