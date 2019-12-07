ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs ATK: Roy Krishna Brace Gives ATK 3-0 Win Over NEUFC

Dec 7, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! The A-League duo of David Williams and Roy Krishna score once again as ATK lead NorthEast United FC 2-0 after 45 minutes of play at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. NorthEast United had an early chance through Asamoah Gyan but soon after the Baby Jet was forced substituted due to injury. A couple of minutes after Gyan's substitution, Prabir Das made a lung-bursting run on the right to set up Williams, who headed the ball in to put ATK in the lead. The game evened out from there but ATK found their second of the night through Roy Krishna, when he wonderfully finished a brilliant through pass from Williams. Triadis forced one save out of Arindam on the ATK goal but that's how much he has been troubled.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK