ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru Eye Top Spot as NEUFC Host Match in Guwahati

Both @NEUtdFC and @bengalurufc come into #NEUBFC on the back of a defeat in their previous #HeroISL match!

FC Goa currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 15 points from eight games while Hyderabad FC reel at the bottom with just four points from as many games. Today's hosts NorthEast United FC are fifth in the table with 10 points from seven games while defending champions Bengaluru FC are third with 13 from eight matches.

NorthEast have beaten Bengaluru just once in seven meetings between the two and the visitors will look to further improve that record. The two sides played out a goalless draw last time in the opening week of the current season. In their encouters, Bengaluru have scored 10 goals while the hosts have scored five.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Bengaluru FC are looking to go top of the table while NorthEast would eye a top four spot.

2' - A mistake from the Bengaluru FC defence and Martin Chaves latches on to a misplaced pass and back passes to Lalengmawia, who makes a little space for himself and goes for goal from afar but the ball goes just over.

4' CHANCE! Ashique is fed inside the box by Chhetri and the winger tries to fizz it back in for the skipper, but it's saved by Subhasish. 0-0. #NEUBFC

4' - SAVE! Sunil Chhetri puts in a good through pass for an onrushing Ashique Kuruniyan on the left but the Indian's shot is saved by Subhasish, who went down early to collect the ball.

11' - Chhetri with another good move as he sets up Udanta Singh on the right. The winger takes a touch and turn and goes for shot but good defending from heerings thwarts the move.

18' - The match so far has been balanced. Both Bengaluru and NorthEast are going forward but the visitors are making a number of small errors and giving the ball away cheaply.

NorthEast United FC will again be without the prolific Ghanaian on Wednesday against Bengaluru. The return of Uruguayan attacking midfielder Federico Gallego in place of Maximiliano Barreiro helps boost the Highlanders' attack. Gallego, who contributed 4 goals and as many assists last season, makes his ISL return after suffering a leg break coincidentally against Bengaluru FC last season. NorthEast's defence has not been in great form of late, conceding six goals in three matches. The defence, led by Kai Heerings, need to step up to the task.Bengaluru have conceded only five goals so far this season and are the best defensive unit in the ISL by far. It is the attack that should worry Carles Cuadrat though. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, none of the attackers seems to be in form. Ashique Kuruniyan is yet to open his account for the season and has put in some below-par performances so far.