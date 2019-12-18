ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru Eye Top Spot as NEUFC Host Match in Guwahati

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. With 10 points from seven games, NorthEast United FC are fifth in the league table while Bengaluru FC have 13 points from eight games and are third in the table. LIVE STREAMING
4' - SAVE! Sunil Chhetri puts in a good through pass for an onrushing Ashique Kuruniyan on the left but the Indian's shot is saved by Subhasish, who went down early to collect the ball.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC
4' CHANCE! Ashique is fed inside the box by Chhetri and the winger tries to fizz it back in for the skipper, but it's saved by Subhasish. 0-0. #NEUBFC— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 18, 2019
NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Bengaluru FC are looking to go top of the table while NorthEast would eye a top four spot.
KICK-OFF ➡️ #NEUBFC @NEUtdFC have never beaten @bengalurufc in the league stage of the #HeroISL. Can they beat the holders for the 1st time tonight?#LetsFootball— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2019
NorthEast have beaten Bengaluru just once in seven meetings between the two and the visitors will look to further improve that record. The two sides played out a goalless draw last time in the opening week of the current season. In their encouters, Bengaluru have scored 10 goals while the hosts have scored five.
With a chance to go 🔝 once again, @bengalurufc face fellow top-four contenders @NEUtdFC in Guwahati tonight!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2019
FC Goa currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 15 points from eight games while Hyderabad FC reel at the bottom with just four points from as many games. Today's hosts NorthEast United FC are fifth in the table with 10 points from seven games while defending champions Bengaluru FC are third with 13 from eight matches.
Bengaluru FC’s starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).
Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Gursimrat Singh Gill, Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Semboi Haokip.
TEAM NEWS! Raphael Augusto misses out as birthday boy Harmanjot Khabra takes his place in midfield, and Rahul Bheke joins the fray at full-back in the Blues' XI set to take on NorthEast United. #NEUBFC #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/Oraj1DYMba— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 18, 2019
NorthEast United FC's starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Nim Dorjee, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Jose Leudo (C), Martin Chaves.
Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK), Provat lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Ninthoi, Milan Singh, Nikhil Kadam.
NorthEast United FC host Bengaluru FC in Guwahati at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday as the defending champions look to take the top spot in the points table.
Both @NEUtdFC and @bengalurufc come into #NEUBFC on the back of a defeat in their previous #HeroISL match!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2019
Read our preview to know what to expect tonight! 👇
NorthEast United FC host Bengaluru FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)
NorthEast United FC will again be without the prolific Ghanaian on Wednesday against Bengaluru. The return of Uruguayan attacking midfielder Federico Gallego in place of Maximiliano Barreiro helps boost the Highlanders' attack. Gallego, who contributed 4 goals and as many assists last season, makes his ISL return after suffering a leg break coincidentally against Bengaluru FC last season. NorthEast's defence has not been in great form of late, conceding six goals in three matches. The defence, led by Kai Heerings, need to step up to the task.
Bengaluru have conceded only five goals so far this season and are the best defensive unit in the ISL by far. It is the attack that should worry Carles Cuadrat though. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, none of the attackers seems to be in form. Ashique Kuruniyan is yet to open his account for the season and has put in some below-par performances so far.
