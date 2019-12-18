LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru Eye Top Spot as NEUFC Host Match in Guwahati

News18.com | December 18, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. NorthEast United FC host Bengaluru FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. With 10 points from seven games, NorthEast United FC are fifth in the league table while Bengaluru FC have 13 points from eight games and are third in the table. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Dec 18, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)

18' - The match so far has been balanced. Both Bengaluru and NorthEast are going forward but the visitors are making a number of small errors and giving the ball away cheaply.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)

11' - Chhetri with another good move as he sets up Udanta Singh on the right. The winger takes a touch and turn and goes for shot but good defending from heerings thwarts the move.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:06 pm (IST)

4' - SAVE! Sunil Chhetri puts in a good through pass for an onrushing Ashique Kuruniyan on the left but the Indian's shot is saved by Subhasish, who went down early to collect the ball.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:04 pm (IST)

2' - A mistake from the Bengaluru FC defence and Martin Chaves latches on to a misplaced pass and back passes to Lalengmawia, who makes a little space for himself and goes for goal from afar but the ball goes just over.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Bengaluru FC are looking to go top of the table while NorthEast would eye a top four spot.

Dec 18, 2019 5:59 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung and the live action from NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC in Guwahati will begin from a few minutes from now.

Dec 18, 2019 5:44 pm (IST)

NorthEast have beaten Bengaluru just once in seven meetings between the two and the visitors will look to further improve that record. The two sides played out a goalless draw last time in the opening week of the current season. In their encouters, Bengaluru have scored 10 goals while the hosts have scored five.

Dec 18, 2019 5:28 pm (IST)

FC Goa currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 15 points from eight games while Hyderabad FC reel at the bottom with just four points from as many games. Today's hosts NorthEast United FC are fifth in the table with 10 points from seven games while defending champions Bengaluru FC are third with 13 from eight matches.

Dec 18, 2019 5:21 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC’s starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Gursimrat Singh Gill, Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Semboi Haokip.

Dec 18, 2019 5:19 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC's starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Nim Dorjee, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Jose Leudo (C), Martin Chaves.

Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK), Provat lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Ninthoi, Milan Singh, Nikhil Kadam.

Dec 18, 2019 5:15 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC host Bengaluru FC in Guwahati at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday as the defending champions look to take the top spot in the points table.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru Eye Top Spot as NEUFC Host Match in Guwahati
NorthEast United FC host Bengaluru FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

NorthEast United FC will again be without the prolific Ghanaian on Wednesday against Bengaluru. The return of Uruguayan attacking midfielder Federico Gallego in place of Maximiliano Barreiro helps boost the Highlanders' attack. Gallego, who contributed 4 goals and as many assists last season, makes his ISL return after suffering a leg break coincidentally against Bengaluru FC last season. NorthEast's defence has not been in great form of late, conceding six goals in three matches. The defence, led by Kai Heerings, need to step up to the task.

Bengaluru have conceded only five goals so far this season and are the best defensive unit in the ISL by far. It is the attack that should worry Carles Cuadrat though. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, none of the attackers seems to be in form. Ashique Kuruniyan is yet to open his account for the season and has put in some below-par performances so far.
  • 15 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    287/8
    50.0 overs
    		 291/2
    47.5 overs
    West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Trans-Tasman Trophy
    AUS vs NZ
    416/10
    146.2 overs
    		 166/10
    55.2 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 296 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    240/3
    20.0 overs
    		 173/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by 67 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    308/6
    97.0 overs
    		 252/2
    70.0 overs
    Pakistan drew with Sri Lanka
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    170/7
    20.0 overs
    		 173/2
    18.3 overs
    West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram