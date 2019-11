ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Asamoah Gyan Equalises for NorthEast

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. NorthEast United and FC Goa are both unbeaten are two games each and this clash between the two sides will determine who continues that run. NorthEast United, playing their second home match, trail FC Goa 1-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. This has been a game full of chances for both teams and Hugo Boumous' 31st minute goal in the difference after 45 minutes of play. This first half has put up some cracking football and some equally exciting and entertaining half is yet to come.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. NorthEast United FC and FC Goa are both at four points from two games with the visitors a place above on the table at third due to a better goal difference of three compared to one for NorthEast United FC. Whoever wins today has the chance of going top of the table, displacing ATK. LIVE STREAMING