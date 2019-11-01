ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Asamoah Gyan Equalises for NorthEast

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. NorthEast United FC and FC Goa are both at four points from two games with the visitors a place above on the table at third due to a better goal difference of three compared to one for NorthEast United FC. Whoever wins today has the chance of going top of the table, displacing ATK. LIVE STREAMING
54' - GOAL! Asamoah Gyan gets his second of the season and brings his team back into this one. A brilliant, clinical finish from the Ghanian legend and Nawaz was never going to get his hands to it. A brilliant finish from Ghana's all-time top scorer from a tight angle on the left.
NorthEast United FC 1-1 FC Goa
53' | GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!!!— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
Baby Jet equalizes in style! 😎#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/Op6YMh80XV
46' - Mourtada Fall with a good block as he heads out Milan Singh's shot from outside the box.
51' - Good collect from Subhasish. Jackichand Singh is released on the right and runs up with the ball but Subhasish dives in the right moment to catch hold of the ball.
NorthEast United 0-1 FC Goa
48' | The Highlanders have started on a positive note at the start of the second half.— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
NEUFC 0-1 FC Goa#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne
Half Time! NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa
HALF TIME! What a half this has been, end-to-end stuff and some really exciting football on display. Hugo Boumous' 31st minute strike is the difference between the two sides right now but considering the number of chances falling to either sides, an equally exciting second half can be expected.
NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa
HALF-TIME 👉 NEUFC 0-1 FCG— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
That first half flew by! Hugo Boumous' goal is the difference in a game full of chances.#NEUGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
41' - Oh what a stunning challenge from Mourtada Fall! Asamoah Gyan connects with a brilliant cross on the right and heads the ball towards the goal but Nawaz manages to get his hand to it but it falls for Redeem Tlang on the left, whose shot flies over after a last-ditch challenge from Fall.
42' - A fabulous cross in from Tlang and Gyan wins the head but it's just over. NorthEast are now teasing in, their chances are increasing. This is such an open game right now!
NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa
40' | OHHHH!!— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
Gyan's header is stopped by the keeper and Redeem hits the rebound over the bar.#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne
31' - GOAL! Hugo Boumous scores on his first start for FC Goa this season and the visitors have the lead in Guwahati. Brandon Fernandes puts up a a brilliant through pass towards Hugo on the left. Poor defending from the home side and Subhasish Roy comes off his line, leaving Hugo with just running up with the ball and keeping a calm head to slot the ball home.
NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa
Brandon releases a brilliant through ball to Hugo who goes around the goalkeeper and puts it in the back of the net. 💓#BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/w2Lxn78lDw— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
12' - Ahmed Jahouh tries his luck from afar but his shots sails over the bar.
17' - Brilliant counter-attack from FC Goa and Hugo Boumous is released on the left side. He blazes up with the ball and after sidestepping to get a yard for himself, he unleashes a powerful shot that comes off the bar.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 FC Goa
17' - ALMOST! 😱— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
Hugo hits the post with a venomous left-footed shot from inside the box. #BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL | 0-0 pic.twitter.com/WhL6vpLmHA
5' - It's quite end-to-end right now as NorthEast United FC have also started to pile some pressure on FC Goa and the visitors are looking a bit shaky at the back.
9' - NorthEast United press extremely well once again and Asamoah Gyan goes for a shot at the goal but Mohammad Nawaz collects it comfortably.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 FC Goa
9' | Gyan gets close with a left footed shot at goal.— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
NEUFC 0-0 FC Goa#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne
NorthEast United vs FC Goa gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and straightaway it's pressure from the visitors.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 FC Goa
KICK-OFF!— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
Here we go. Come on you, Gaurs! 🧡⚽#BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/VnJLKmQMuN
NorthEast United FC's big name is Asamoah Gyan, who scored his first goal in the ISL, in their 2-1 win over Odisha FC and it was his winner that got NEUFC the victory. He will be extremely important once again as NorthEast United look to beat FC Goa. For the visitors, Ferran Corominas, as usual, will be their most potent threat up front and he will have to be at his best to get Goa the win today, a place where they haven't won since Sergio Lobera took over in 2017.
FC Goa will have some support far away from home. A few fans have made the long journey to Guwahati.
Uzzzooo! 💥#BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL https://t.co/1v4DXfYX5z— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
NorthEast United FC coach Robert Jarni is well aware of the threat FC Goa possess with their attacking prowess and he says he has a plan in place.
"We must be mentally strong, give 100 per cent concentration for 90 minutes and be very smart on the pitch." - Robert Jarni#NEUGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/ZsrhLixQcF— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
Here is FC Goa’s starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas.
Substitutes: Naveen Kumar (GK), Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh
Hugo is set to make his first appearance of the campaign while Jacki gets the nod over Len at the right flank! 🧡💪🏻— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
Gaurs, are you ready? 😎#BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/D9WgFmKzd2
Here is NorthEast United FC’s starting XI vs FC Goa: Subhasish Roy (GK), Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Milan Singh, Jose Leudo (C), Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves.
Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK), Provat Lakra, Shouvik Ghosh, Lalengmawia, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Panagiotis Triadis, Maximiliano Barreiro.
Mislav Komorski and Nikhil Kadam return to the Starting XI as we take on FC GOA! 🙌🏻— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
Come on you Highlanders 🔴⚫⚪#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/a9LnNzyApD
NorthEast United FC and FC Goa have played 10 games in the ISL history and the visitors of today hold a 4-2 advantage in their head-to-head record. The two have also played out four draws. In their match-ups, NorthEast United FC have scored 13 goals while FC Goa have found the back of the net 20 times.
The 👍🏻 and 👎🏻 for @NEUtdFC going into #NEUGOA 👇🏻— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
Unbeaten in their last 8 home matches ✅
Conceded the most #HeroISL goals vs @FCGoaOfficial ❌#LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/HpYceFQeMg
NorthEast United FC host FC Goa in Guwahati for a third match of the season for both of them. Both the teams are unbeaten after the two games so far with a win and a draw each. Will both maintain their unbeaten run or will one edge the other?
Both @NEUtdFC and @FCGoaOfficial are unbeaten this season! 💪🏻— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
Will either team's streak be snapped tonight? 🤔#NEUGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/ckfICC4sLk
Hugo Boumous scored FC Goa's opener. (Photo Credit: ISL)
NorthEast United FC have shown a tendency to tailor their game to situations. Their cautious approach got them a point against Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium and then showed more control against Odisha FC. However, like the second half against Odisha showed, NorthEast United FC can be put under pressure with quick passing football, something that FC GOa are good at. That is the litmus test NorthEast United FC are facing.
Both @NEUtdFC and @FCGoaOfficial are unbeaten this season!
Will either team's streak be snapped tonight? #NEUGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/ckfICC4sLk
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
FC Goa, on the other hand, would want to get back to their exciting, flowing football after a struggling match against Bengaluru FC, that saw them just about managing a draw. FC Goa would look back no far than their season opener where their players showed excellent creativity and zing to thrash Chennaiyin FC.
