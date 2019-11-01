ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Asamoah Gyan Equalises for NorthEast

Nov 1, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

46' - Mourtada Fall with a good block as he heads out Milan Singh's shot from outside the box.

51' - Good collect from Subhasish. Jackichand Singh is released on the right and runs up with the ball but Subhasish dives in the right moment to catch hold of the ball.

NorthEast United 0-1 FC Goa