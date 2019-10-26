ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Asamoah Gyan Gets 1st Goal, NEUFC Lead 2-1

Oct 26, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

67' - Offside! Chaves works around with the ball just outside the box but it takes a touch from Odisha defender and falls for Redeem Tlang, who is flagged offside.

68' - Vaz takes out Tebar right outside the box but the referee plays advantage and the shot is collected by Subhasish. The referee shows Vaz the yellow card later.

NorthEast United FC 1-0 Odisha FC