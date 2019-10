ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Asamoah Gyan Gets 1st Goal, NEUFC Lead 2-1

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC through News18 Sports' live blog. NorthEast United FC, playing their second match of the season and their first at home, lead Odisha FC 1-0 at half time at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Redeem Tlang scored in the second minute to give the home side the lead but NorthEast goalkeeper Subhasish Roy had to come up with a couple of big saves to keep Odisha FC at bay. With 20 minutes left in the match, Xisco Hernandez scored to get Odisha back in play but the story turned around completely as Odisha's Delgado was shown a straight red immediately after for a foul on Barreiro.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. NorthEast United FC, who grabbed a point away from home by holding the defending champions Bengaluru FC to a goalless draw, would look to get their first win on the board in front of their home fans. Odisha FC, on the other hand, are looking for their first points after losing 2-1 to a 10-man Jamshedpur FC in their opener. LIVE STREAMING